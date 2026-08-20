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20 August 2026

Webinar – My Family Law Case Is In Tribal Court, What Can I Expect? (Video)

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Beresford Booth

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Beresford Booth is a full-service law firm in the Seattle area. Our clients include startups, high-growth companies, established businesses, families and individuals. We offer a full range of civil legal services in the areas of business, real estate, family law, adoption & assisted reproduction, estate planning & probate, litigation and employment law.
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Attorney Avery K. Druyon explores the unique processes and expectations when navigating family law cases within Tribal Court systems. This webinar provides essential guidance for understanding jurisdictional differences and procedural requirements in Tribal Court family law matters.
United States Family and Matrimonial
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In this webinar, Attorney Avery K. Druyon from our Family Law Group discusses “My Family Law Case is in Tribal Court, What Can I Expect?”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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