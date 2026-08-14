Dead Men Tell No Tales, But Their Estate Plans Sometimes Do: Washington State’s Deadman’s Statute—What The Court Will And Will Not Hear After Death

When someone dies, disputes over money and property often turn on private conversations that only one person is left to describe. Washington State has a rule that limits that kind of testimony. It is called the Deadman’s Statute, RCW 5.60.030. Most states have repealed their versions of this rule. Washington still enforces it strictly.

What the Statute Does

The Deadman’s Statute bars a party with a financial stake in a case from testifying about any conversation or transaction with the person who died, when the opposing party is suing or defending on behalf of an estate. The statute exists because the deceased can no longer take the stand to dispute or confirm what is being described. One side of every private exchange is permanently unavailable.

The practical effect is significant. The people most likely to have direct knowledge of the deceased’s intentions are often the same people the statute silences.

Who the Rule Silences

The statute applies to anyone who stands to gain or lose directly from the judgment. That interest is measured at the time of testimony, not when the lawsuit was filed. A contingent or indirect interest is not enough. Simply being named as a party to the lawsuit does not automatically disqualify a witness. The question is whether the witness would gain or lose by the direct legal effect of the judgment.

Disinterested witnesses are not affected. An accountant, financial advisor, or attorney who worked with the deceased and has no stake in the outcome can testify freely, and their records are generally admissible. In one case, a financial advisor testified about a conversation in which the decedent instructed him to change a beneficiary designation. Because the advisor had no financial interest in the litigation, the court allowed the testimony. In re Estate of Cordero, 127 Wn. App. 783, 113 P.3d 16 (2005). These witnesses are often among the most important sources of evidence precisely because the statute does not apply to them.

A personal representative or trustee who sues or defends in a purely fiduciary capacity, with no personal financial stake, is expressly exempt from the statute.

What the Rule Actually Blocks

The statute covers any conversation or transaction that the deceased, if living, could have disputed from personal knowledge. Courts apply that standard broadly.

The bar extends to negative testimony as well as affirmative claims. An estate cannot submit a declaration stating the deceased never made a particular agreement and then argue the other side cannot respond. Denying that something occurred is still testimony about a transaction with the deceased. Botka v. Estate of Hoerr, 105 Wn. App. 974, 21 P.3d 723 (2001).

Recasting testimony as a personal impression does not avoid the statute. In one case, a personal representative testified that it was her “impression” that money she gave the decedent was a loan rather than a gift. She had written the checks, and she sought to explain her understanding of the arrangement. The court excluded the testimony. Labeling it an impression did not change its substance, which concerned the nature of a transaction with the deceased. In re Estate of Miller, 134 Wn. App. 885, 143 P.3d 315 (2006).

The statute also applies even when the deceased was alive when the lawsuit was filed. If the person dies before trial, testimony regarding transactions with the deceased presented to the court after the death are barred. The timing of the lawsuit does not preserve the testimony. Laue v. Estate of Elder, 106 Wn. App. 699, 25 P.3d 1032 (2001).

What Happens When the Statute Blocks Key Evidence

Consider the business partner who spent years working alongside another partner and claimed they had entered into a series of oral agreements regarding loans and compensation. When the partner died before trial, all testimony describing those agreements was excluded. Unable to testify about the agreements, he could not prove them. The estate, in turn, was not required to answer claims supported only by evidence the court could not consider. Laue v. Estate of Elder, 106 Wn. App. 699, 25 P.3d 1032 (2001).

That outcome is not unusual. When the critical evidence is a private conversation, and the only witness with personal knowledge is also an interested party, the statute can effectively end the claim before the merits are ever reached.

Documents and the Limits of the Document Exception

The statute bars certain testimony about documents, but does not bar the documents themselves. Wills, letters, contracts, and other writings authored or signed by the deceased are generally admissible regardless of who offers them. Erickson v. Robert F. Kerr, M.D., P.S., Inc., 125 Wn.2d 183, 883 P.2d 313 (1994).

Business records maintained in the ordinary course of business are likewise admissible. Records created specifically for with a transaction with the deceased, rather than as part of routine business operations, do not qualify for that exception. Wildman v. Taylor, 46 Wn. App. 546, 731 P.2d 541 (1987).

Text messages occupy less certain ground. A party recently offered text messages to establish an agreement with a deceased individual. The court excluded them because the messages were part of a back-and-forth exchange rather than a unilateral statement by the deceased, treating them like testimony about a conversation. Estate of Wall v. Stokes, 2026 WL 1649267 (Wash. Ct. App. June 8, 2026) (unpublished). Parties building a case around electronic communications should not assume they will be treated differently from oral testimony about the same exchange.

When the Statute Does Not Apply

The statute is triggered only when the opposing party sues or defends on behalf of an estate. When a party proceeds in an individual capacity and seeks recovery for personal losses rather than on behalf of the estate, the statute does not apply. Erickson v. Robert F. Kerr, M.D., P.S., Inc., 125 Wn.2d 183, 883 P.2d 313 (1994).

How the Rule Gets Waived

The Deadman’s Statute can be waived in several ways. For example, if the estate fails to object when an interested witness testifies about a covered transaction, the objection is waived, and the testimony carries its full evidentiary weight.

The estate may also waive protection by introducing its own evidence regarding a transaction with the deceased. Once such evidence is admitted, the opposing party is entitled to respond. A party cannot present its version of a transaction and then invoke the statute to prevent the other side from addressing the same subject. Botka v. Estate of Hoerr, 105 Wn. App. 974, 21 P.3d 723 (2001).

Conducting discovery does not waive the statute. Taking a deposition or serving interrogatories is not a waiver unless the estate’s representative later introduces that discovery material at trial. McGugart v. Brumback, 77 Wn.2d 441, 463 P.2d 140 (1969).

When waiver occurs, it is transaction-specific. Opening the door to one transaction does not open the door to every other conversation or dealing between the deceased and the same party. Estate of Lennon v. Lennon, 108 Wn. App. 167, 29 P.3d 1258 (2001).

How This Affects Your Case

The Deadman’s Statute changes the evidentiary landscape from the outset of a dispute. A claim that appears strong may depend entirely on testimony the court will refuse to hear. A claim that initially appears weak may become significantly stronger once the relevant documents and disinterested witnesses are identified.

Cases that survive the Deadman’s statute are often those supported by written records, including financial statements, correspondence authored by the deceased, and estate planning documents. The professionals who worked with the deceased and have no stake in the litigation are frequently the most valuable witnesses available. Their testimony is not blocked, and their records frequently establish what interested witnesses cannot.