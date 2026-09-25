Guardianships In New Jersey: When A Loved One Can No Longer Manage Personal Or Financial Affairs

When a family member can no longer make important decisions for themself, the question is often not whether the family will step in, but whether they have the legal authority to do so. A spouse may manage household finances, or an adult child may arrange medical care and pay bills. Still, informal assistance does not necessarily give a family member legal authority to act on another person’s behalf.

In New Jersey, a guardianship may be necessary when an individual lacks the capacity to make decisions concerning their personal care or financial affairs. Guardianships are commonly sought for older adults experiencing dementia or other forms of cognitive decline. Still, they also can become an important issue when a young adult with a significant developmental disability reaches the age of 18. At that point, parents generally no longer have the legal authority they had when their child was a minor. Establishing a guardianship requires court involvement and careful attention to medical evidence, notice requirements, and the rights of the individual alleged to be incapacitated. It also creates ongoing responsibilities for the person appointed as guardian.

Who May Need a New Jersey Guardianship?

Guardianship proceedings frequently involve older adults who have become incapacitated because of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, or another condition affecting their ability to make or communicate important decisions. A guardianship also may become necessary for a younger person whose disability prevents them from managing personal or financial affairs independently.

This issue can be particularly important for parents of children with significant developmental disabilities. While parents generally have authority to make decisions for their minor children, that authority does not automatically continue after the child turns 18. At that point, the individual is legally an adult. If the adult child lacks sufficient capacity to make certain decisions, parents may need to pursue guardianship or another appropriate legal arrangement to obtain authority to act on the child’s behalf.

Importantly, incapacity is not necessarily an all-or-nothing determination. New Jersey law permits courts to consider whether an individual retains sufficient capacity to make decisions in particular areas, including residential, educational, medical, legal, vocational or financial matters. A limited guardianship is appropriate when a person can still make some decisions independently.

Guardian of the Person vs. Guardian of the Property

New Jersey generally recognizes two principal areas of guardianship authority.

A guardian of the person makes decisions about the individual’s care and well-being. Depending on the terms of the court’s order, this may include decisions about housing, medical care, food, personal hygiene, clothing, socialization, and other day-to-day needs.

Meanwhile, a guardian of the property (sometimes called a guardian of the estate) is responsible for the individual’s financial and legal affairs. This may include managing bank accounts and investments, paying expenses, collecting income, protecting assets, handling financial transactions, and dealing with legal or governmental matters on the individual’s behalf.

The same person is often appointed as guardian of both the person and the property, but this is not required. Depending on the circumstances, different family members or other qualified individuals may be appointed to the separate roles.

A guardian of the property also may be required to post a surety bond. The bond is designed to protect the incapacitated person’s assets against misuse or mismanagement. The amount ordinarily is based on the value of the guardianship estate and anticipated income, subject to applicable court rules and orders.

How Does a New Jersey Guardianship Proceeding Work?

A guardianship action generally begins with the filing of a verified complaint and an order to show cause. The complaint must describe the alleged incapacitated person and the circumstances supporting the guardianship request.

Medical evidence is critical to the initial application. Under New Jersey Court Rule 4:86-2, the complaint generally must be supported by certifications or affidavits from two qualified physicians, or from one qualified physician and one licensed practicing psychologist. Each professional generally must have personally examined the alleged incapacitated person within 30 days of filing the complaint. The court can relax the 30-day requirement upon an ex parte showing of good cause.

This 30-day requirement is an important practical consideration. Families should coordinate the medical examinations and preparation of the court papers carefully so that the certifications do not become stale before the complaint is filed.

Additionally, certifications must do more than state that the individual has a particular diagnosis. They must address the diagnosis and prognosis, the individual’s ability to govern themself and manage their affairs, and the extent to which the person retains the ability to make decisions in specific areas.

Notice and the Rights of the Alleged Incapacitated Person

Guardianship proceedings are not simply a mechanism for one family member to obtain authority over another. The alleged incapacitated person has important legal rights and is entitled to notice of the proceeding.

Once the court is satisfied that the complaint is sufficient, it schedules a hearing. It provides for notice to the alleged incapacitated person and other interested individuals, including any individuals designated in a power of attorney or health care directive and, where applicable, the person’s spouse or children.

The court generally appoints an attorney to represent the alleged incapacitated person if they do not already have counsel. That attorney has an independent obligation to advocate for the client’s interests and preferences.

This is different from a guardian ad litem (GAL). A GAL is not automatically appointed in every guardianship proceeding. Under Rule 4:86-4(d), the court may appoint a GAL when special circumstances warrant it, including circumstances involving a significant dispute concerning incapacity or the appropriate choice of guardian. The GAL evaluates the individual’s best interests and reports those findings to the court. More specifically, the GAL investigates living conditions, interviews family members, reviews records, and submits a formal written report with recommendations to the judge

This distinction matters because the attorney and GAL serve different functions. The attorney advocates for the alleged incapacitated person’s desires, while a GAL evaluates and reports on what is in the alleged incapacitated person’s best interests.

Does a Guardianship Always Require a Court Appearance?

Not necessarily. In appropriate circumstances, an uncontested guardianship may be resolved without requiring the proposed guardian and other parties to appear in court. When the matter can be decided based on the pleadings, certifications and other submitted materials, it may be decided “on the papers.”

That does not mean the requirements for establishing incapacity are waived. The court still must determine that the statutory and procedural requirements have been satisfied and that guardianship is appropriate.

If the guardianship is contested, however, the proceeding can become considerably more involved. The court may need to hear testimony and resolve disputes concerning the individual’s capacity, the proposed guardian, or the scope of the requested authority.

Guardianship Is an Ongoing Responsibility

Obtaining a judgment appointing a guardian is not the end of the process. Guardians have continuing fiduciary responsibilities to the person they serve.

A guardian of the property must maintain appropriate records, safeguard assets, and account for the administration of the guardianship estate. New Jersey requires annual accountings from guardians of the property, which the court reviews. Guardians of the person also have ongoing reporting obligations concerning the individual’s status and well-being.

Failure to comply with accounting obligations can have serious consequences, including potential removal of the guardian. Accordingly, guardians should treat the role as an ongoing legal responsibility, not simply a one-time court appointment.

Planning Can Sometimes Avoid a Guardianship

A guardianship may be necessary when an individual has already lost the ability to make decisions, and no effective planning documents are in place. In some situations, planning can provide a less restrictive alternative.

Powers of attorney, advance health care directives, trusts, and other planning tools may allow an individual to designate who will make financial or medical decisions if incapacity occurs. These documents generally must be established while the individual still has sufficient capacity to understand and execute them.

For families with a loved one whose capacity is declining, waiting until a crisis occurs can make the process more difficult. Early legal advice can help determine whether existing documents are adequate, whether limited or plenary guardianship may be appropriate, and what steps to take to protect the individual’s interests.