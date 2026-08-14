Yours, Mine & Marital: What Marriage Really Means For Your Assets

The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
Managing Partner Meighan Harmon and Associate Reed Chisenhall explore the critical distinctions between marital and non-marital property, examining how assets brought into marriage are classified and protected. The discussion delves into commingling effects, tracing requirements, proper recordkeeping practices, and the role of prenuptial agreements in safeguarding separate property.
within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
In the latest episode of Until Death Do Us Pod, Managing Partner Meighan Harmon and Associate Reed Chisenhall unpack the often misunderstood line between marital and non-marital property. They cover what happens to assets brought into marriage, how commingling affects separate property, the importance of tracing and recordkeeping, and how prenuptial agreements protect assets.
Whether you are preparing for marriage, considering a prenup, or want to understand the financial partnership of saying “I do,” this episode offers practical insights.
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