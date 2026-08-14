Yours, Mine & Marital: What Marriage Really Means For Your Assets

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In the latest episode of Until Death Do Us Pod, Managing Partner Meighan Harmon and Associate Reed Chisenhall unpack the often misunderstood line between marital and non-marital property. They cover what happens to assets brought into marriage, how commingling affects separate property, the importance of tracing and recordkeeping, and how prenuptial agreements protect assets.

Whether you are preparing for marriage, considering a prenup, or want to understand the financial partnership of saying “I do,” this episode offers practical insights.