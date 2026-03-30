SECURE 2.0 RMD Planning Strategies

The SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 materially reshapes the required minimum distribution (RMD) landscape, extending tax deferral opportunities while accelerating distribution requirements for many beneficiaries.

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How the Updated Law Shapes Retirement and Estate Planning

The SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 materially reshapes the required minimum distribution (RMD) landscape, extending tax deferral opportunities while accelerating distribution requirements for many beneficiaries.

For high-net-worth individuals and families, these changes are not merely technical. They require a reassessment of retirement income strategies, beneficiary planning, and the coordination of tax and estate objectives.

This article examines the current RMD framework and highlights key planning considerations under the updated rules.

Key Takeaways

SECURE 2.0 extends RMD starting ages but may increase future taxable distributions

Beneficiaries face compressed timelines for inherited retirement accounts.

Roth employer plan changes eliminate lifetime RMDs beginning in 2024

Coordinated tax and estate planning is essential under the current framework.

Who This Impacts

Individuals approaching RMD age

High-net-worth families

Beneficiaries of inherited IRAs

Business owners with retirement plans

SECURE 2.0 RMD Overview

Required minimum distributions are annual withdrawals that individuals with certain retirement accounts must take after reaching a specified age or inheriting such accounts. These rules are intended to ensure that tax-advantaged retirement accounts are used for retirement income rather than indefinite tax deferral or wealth transfer.

RMD requirements apply broadly to traditional IRAs, SEP and SIMPLE IRAs, and employer-sponsored plans such as 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

Legislative changes under the SECURE Act and SECURE 2.0 have extended the period of tax deferral during an individual’s lifetime while, in many cases, accelerating distribution requirements for beneficiaries.

Extended Deferral Period Creates Planning Opportunities

SECURE 2.0 increases the age at which individuals must begin taking RMDs. For individuals born between 1951 and 1959, RMDs begin at age 73. For those born in 1960 or later, the starting age increases to 75.

This extended deferral period allows retirement assets to grow on a tax-deferred basis for a longer period. At the same time, delaying distributions may result in larger account balances and correspondingly larger taxable withdrawals later in retirement.

Clients should consider how this dynamic may increase exposure to higher marginal tax rates and income-based thresholds in later years, making the timing of income recognition an important planning factor.

Distribution Timing Requires Careful Income Coordination

While the starting age for RMDs has been delayed, the timing rules remain unchanged. An individual’s first RMD must be taken by April 1 of the year following the year in which the applicable age is reached, with subsequent distributions required by December 31 each year.

This timing structure may result in two distributions occurring in the same tax year. Clients should consider how this may affect taxable income and overall tax planning strategies.

Reduced Penalties Do Not Eliminate Compliance Risk

SECURE 2.0 reduces the excise tax for failing to take a required distribution from 50% to 25% of the missed amount, with a potential reduction to 10% if corrected in a timely manner.

While this change provides relief in cases of inadvertent error, compliance remains important. Missed distributions must still be corrected, and appropriate filings must be made.

Roth Employer Plans Reshape Distribution Planning

Roth accounts in employer-sponsored plans are no longer subject to lifetime RMDs. This change aligns these accounts with Roth IRAs and eliminates the need for certain rollover strategies previously used to avoid required distributions.

As a result, clients should consider how Roth assets are positioned within their broader retirement and estate planning strategies, including their role in long-term tax planning strategies.

Inherited Accounts Increase Planning Complexity

The rules governing inherited retirement accounts continue to present planning challenges. In general, most non-spouse beneficiaries must fully distribute inherited accounts within ten years.

Recent guidance clarifies that where the original account holder had already begun taking RMDs, beneficiaries may also be required to take annual distributions during the ten-year period. Where the account holder had not yet reached RMD age, beneficiaries may defer distributions until the end of the tenth year.

Certain beneficiaries, including surviving spouses and disabled individuals, may continue to benefit from more favorable distribution options.

Compressed timelines can accelerate income recognition, and clients should consider how beneficiary designations and estate planning structures align with these requirements.

Key Planning Considerations Under SECURE 2.0

The current RMD framework underscores the importance of a coordinated approach to retirement and estate planning.

Clients should consider how the extended pre-RMD period may create opportunities for income management strategies. At the same time, the accelerated distribution requirements for beneficiaries highlight the need to review beneficiary designations and overall estate planning structures.

Aligning retirement distribution strategies with broader tax planning and estate objectives remains a central consideration under the updated rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.