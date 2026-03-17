Choosing A Life Partner Is A Financial Decision: 6 Questions To Ask Early

A recent CNBC Make It article highlighted six smart money questions a divorce attorney suggests asking early in a relationship, not to interrogate on the first date, but to better understand financial values and long-term compatibility.

The questions are simple:

What would you do with a financial windfall? How do you view paying for education? What shaped your early money habits? How do you handle financial setbacks? What are you saving or investing for? What are your everyday spending habits like?

These conversations matter, even more so for individuals with significant assets, business interests, or generational wealth. Differences in risk tolerance, lifestyle expectations, and financial transparency often surface later, sometimes when the stakes are much higher.

Starting an open dialogue early allows couples to align their expectations and make informed decisions about their future. If you have questions regarding asset protection or future planning, our family law team is available to assist. Reach out to us.

Summary based on reporting from CNBC Make It:

"6 money questions to ask on a first date, according to a divorce attorney" (Feb. 18, 2026). https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/18/6-money-questions-to-ask-on-a-first-date-according-to-a-divorce-attorney.html

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