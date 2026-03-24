California Trust Litigation: How To Lose A Trust In Seven Ways

Trust litigation frequently leads to prolonged conflict and substantial expense, eroding the value of California trusts and estates over time. These losses diminish funds that would otherwise pass to beneficiaries.

Weintraub Tobin is an innovative provider of sophisticated legal services to dynamic businesses and business owners, individuals, emerging companies, and nonprofits. From locations in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Sacramento, San Diego, and San Francisco, Weintraub attorneys assist clients throughout California and nationwide with their business and litigation needs.

Article Insights

Uri Grant’s articles from Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

in United States Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Technology and Employment and HR topic(s)

with readers working within the Technology industries

Trust litigation frequently leads to prolonged conflict and substantial expense, eroding the value of California trusts and estates over time. These losses diminish funds that would otherwise pass to beneficiaries. Trust disputes in California range widely in size, from hundreds of thousands to hundreds of millions of dollars. Regardless of the amount involved, many conflicts escalate into costly courtroom battles because trustees lack a clear understanding of their fiduciary duties or beneficiaries are unaware of their legal rights.

The disputes outlined below represent the majority of trust litigation matters seen in California. In many instances, a clearer understanding of probate law and timely legal guidance could prevent or mitigate these conflicts. Whether a beneficiary is seeking to protect an inheritance or a trustee is working to fulfill fiduciary obligations and avoid personal liability, recognizing these common patterns can help reduce stress, limit expenses, and preserve a family’s legacy.

1. Trustees Violating their Duties

Trustees who violate their legal obligations are a common cause of probate litigation in California. Lawsuits involving breaches of fiduciary duties often address issues such as:

Investment Mismanagement – Trustees letting trust assets remain in non-interest accounts or making reckless, unauthorized investments that drain trust value.

Self-Dealing and Theft – Trustees secretly using trust property for personal benefit, unauthorized loans, or business dealings that benefit themselves at the beneficiaries’ expense.

Self-Dealing and Theft – Trustees secretly using trust property for personal benefit, unauthorized loans, or business dealings that benefit themselves at the beneficiaries’ expense. Concealing Information – Trustees hiding financial records, refusing to provide required accountings, or “ghosting” beneficiaries who ask legitimate questions about trust assets.

Favoritism and Discrimination – Trustees giving preferential treatment to certain beneficiaries, withholding distributions from others, or manipulating the trust to benefit family favorites.

While trustees are trusted to do right by the beneficiaries, California law allows beneficiaries to hold trustees accountable by removing bad trustees, recover losses, and hold them personally liable for damages. Trustees and beneficiaries should be aware that are more rules to follow and some rules are nuanced due to the trust terms.

2. Fighting Over Ambiguous Trust Language

Unclear trust documents are lawsuit magnets. Terms like “reasonable expenses” or “fair distribution” are prone to different interpretations, without a clear rule. A trust’s beneficiaries and trustees can interpret language differently, which often leads to disputes and costly disagreements.

For example, a trust may say that a trustee may be entitled to “reasonable compensation” for administrative work. While the law and California courts have guidelines for trustee fees, conflicts can still arise when language is not precise. Ambiguity in trust documents is a common driver of litigation, highlighting the importance of clear drafting and careful trust administration. Working with an experienced California estate planning attorney to draft precise trust language can help eliminate ambiguity and reduce the risk of disputes. Vague or unclear documents often lead to higher legal costs than careful drafting would require.

In addition, attention from experienced trust administration professionals can help identify potential litigation risks before they escalate. If disputes do arise, guidance from a knowledgeable probate litigation attorney can help protect trust assets and limit unnecessary depletion.

3. Contesting a Trust Document

Sometimes the problem isn’t how the trust is administered; instead, whether the trust is valid. Trust contests challenge the trust’s creation based on:

Trust creation after dementia diagnosis, severe cognitive decline, illnesses, or vulnerability of the settlor.

Caregiver or new spouse suddenly inheriting everything.

Family being deliberately kept away during trust execution.

Documents being forged, altered before signing, or your loved one being deceived about what they signed.

These patterns can indicate potential undue influence, lack of capacity, or fraud affecting the trust. California law imposes strict deadlines for contesting trusts, requiring timely action. Awareness of these issues and understanding the procedures for challenging invalid trusts are key to addressing potential manipulation and protecting the intended distribution of trust assets.

4. Suspicious Trust Amendments

Like suspicious trusts, the amendments can also be challenged; however, individuals need to identify additional issues. A trust amendment that significantly reduce or eliminate a beneficiary’s share are a common source of disputes. In some circumstances, such changes may raise questions about the validity of the amendment. In addition to significant trust amendment changes, California courts take the following considerations when determining invalid amendments:

Changes made when the settlor had dementia, declining mental capacity, or other debilitating factors.

A caregiver or new spouse suddenly becomes the primary beneficiary, while prior beneficiaries have their shares drastically reduced.

The settlor was isolated from family during the amendment. In some instances, families are unaware of the isolation until after the settlor’s death.

The documents were falsified or the settlor was deceived by a bad actor.

Cases involving undue influence or lack of capacity frequently arise in probate litigation.

When such red flags are present, trust amendments may be subject to challenge, and California courts have the authority to modify or revoke amendments that were executed under pressure or when the settlor did not fully understand the implications of the changes.

5. Financial Elder Abuse: Dead or Alive

Sudden changes in an elderly person’s spending habits, unexpected updates to estate plans, or signs of undue influence by caregivers can be indicators of financial elder abuse. In some cases, exploitation may only be discovered after the individual has passed. Financial abuse of seniors can quickly deplete a lifetime of savings. Early recognition of warning signs and timely legal action are critical to protecting trust assets and ensuring that the individual’s intentions are respected.

Awareness of common indicators of financial elder abuse—including unusual financial transactions, sudden changes in beneficiaries, or restricted access—can help trustees, family members, and other stakeholders identify potential issues and take appropriate steps to address them.

Financial elder abuse can appear disguised as “help” from caregivers, new romantic partners, or family members who suddenly take an interest in the elder’s finances. Key warning signs include:

Banking or financial transactions that cannot be reasonably explained by the elder.

Estate planning manipulation to trusts, wills, or power of attorney documents.

The elder is controlled or isolated by family members, caregiver, or “friends.”

Sudden or drastic changes in behavior or demeanor.

Recognizing any warnings is important, as financial abuse can escalate quickly. Early awareness and timely action are essential to protect trust assets and ensure that the elder’s intentions and resources are preserved.

6. Trustee Ignoring the Trust

Trustees don’t have discretion to ignore what the trust says. When trustees refuse to follow the trust by distributing assets on time, sell property as directed, or follow specific instructions, beneficiaries can force compliance through court action.

California Probate Code §17200 petitions compel trustees to follow trust terms. Courts can also award attorneys’ fees if the trustee’s refusal was unreasonable.

For example, refusing to distribute money to a beneficiary may trigger multiple breaches of fiduciary duties the trustee must follow. The breaches may include violation of the duty to administer, duty of loyalty, and duty of impartiality.

7. Co-Trustee Conflicts and Deadlock Threatening Beneficiary Inheritance.

Multiple trustees often mean multiple problems. When co-trustees disagree on investments, distributions, or trust management, everything stops and beneficiaries suffer.

Co-trustees and beneficiaries may petition the court for removal to fix deadlocked trustees or appoint a professional fiduciary to break the impasse. Sometimes the best solution is appointing a neutral professional from the start instead of family members with competing interests.

Final Thoughts

While trust litigation in California can involve substantial sums and deeply personal family conflicts, many disputes arise from preventable misunderstandings, poor trust administration, or warning signs that were overlooked. Recognizing these common red flags whether related to trustee misconduct, suspicious trusts and amendments, or financial elder abuse, can help families act quickly to protect trust assets and ensure that the settlor’s intentions are honored. Proactive planning, clear trust drafting, and timely legal guidance can often prevent disputes from escalating into costly courtroom battles. When concerns do arise, consulting experienced probate counsel early can make a meaningful difference in preserving both family relationships and the long-term value of the trust.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.