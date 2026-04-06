What To Expect When You Call A Family Law Lawyer?

The decision to call a family law attorney is not one you are making lightly. There are likely a lot of questions running through your mind. How long does this process take? When will I see my kids? How am I going to pay for this? Will I be able to support myself after the divorce? Am I able to get financial help from my spouse? So, how can you feel ready for that initial conversation?

We Start by Listening

Your first call is about being heard. A family law attorney at Beresford Booth will start by listening to your situation and understanding your immediate concerns. You don't need to have everything perfectly organized or figured out. Simply be ready to explain your circumstances as best you can. We may have questions you do not have answers to. However, it is intended to get you thinking about the final outcome.

After hearing your story, a Beresford Booth family law attorney is likely going to walk you through what the divorce process looks like in your state. This may include timelines, key steps in the divorce filing process, and what you can expect in the coming weeks and months. While every case is different, this overview is intended to help reduce uncertainty and give you a clearer picture of what lies ahead.

Next Steps and Strategy

The initial consultation is your opportunity to ask questions. It is our goal at Beresford Booth to give you answers to the questions that have been keeping you up at night. Topics often include:

Child custody and parenting ("residential") time

Child support and spousal support

Attorney fee assistance

Division of property and debts

Immediate steps to protect yourself and your children

Even if we are unable to give exact answers right away, we can provide general guidance based on our experience.

Legal costs are a common concern, and our attorneys at Beresford Booth will be transparent about them. During your initial call, you can expect a discussion about our advanced fee deposits, billing practices, and what factors may affect the total cost of your case. We cannot make any guarantees about costs, and our financial information will be found in our engagement letter if our office is retained. This helps you plan and avoid surprises later.

We will cover next steps and a bit about strategy (this can change throughout a case). Those steps might include gathering documents, filing paperwork, or scheduling a more in-depth discussion. You may also receive initial strategic advice tailored to your situation—especially if there are urgent issues like custody or finances. Most importantly, you should leave the conversation with a clearer sense of direction. While you may not have all the answers yet, you should feel more informed, more prepared, and less alone in the process. Our goal at Beresford Booth is to let you know you are a part of team when you work with us.

Final Thoughts

To make the most of your first conversation, consider having the following information handy: basic financial information (income, assets, debts), key dates (marriage, separation, children's birth dates), any court orders or agreements already in place (prenuptial agreements), and a list of your top questions or concerns. You don't need to have everything—but a little preparation can go a long way.

Reaching out to a family law lawyer is a big step, but it's also a proactive one. The goal of that first call is not to overwhelm you—it is our hope to give you clarity, support, and a path forward. With the right guidance, you can move through the process with greater confidence and peace of mind.

Serving Washington Since 1946

Beresford Booth lawyers are experienced, dedicated professionals, prepared to answer your questions and guide you through the process based on your needs and goals. As a result of our experience, we provide you with practical advice and set reasonable expectations for the process. Together, we develop and implement a case strategy based on your goals. Beresford Booth is a member of LexLedge, a global professional network designed to connect leading law and accounting firms with business leaders around the world. Every member firm brings deep experience with local, jurisdiction specific knowledge, ensuring clients receive practical guidance alongside seamless global support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.