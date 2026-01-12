ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Ep. 60 – Looking Back, Planning Ahead: Estate Planning In 2026 (Podcast)

WD
Wiggin & Dana

Contributor

Wiggin & Dana logo

Wiggin and Dana is a full-service law firm of highly talented, creative and experienced lawyers dedicated to exceeding our clients’ expectations every day.

With offices in Boston, Connecticut, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Florida, we represent clients throughout the United States and globally on a wide range of sophisticated and complex matters. From defending a Fortune 500 institution in “bet-the-company” litigation, to helping the next generation of inventors bring a new technology to market, to preserving the wealth that a family business has worked so hard to create, we pride ourselves in offering value driven solutions and results.

Explore Firm Details
In the latest episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, Michael Clear and Erin Nicholls discuss the implications of the OBBBA legislation on estate and...
United States Family and Matrimonial
Michael Clear and Erin D. Nicholls
Michael Clear’s articles from Wiggin & Dana are most popular:
  • within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • in United States
Wiggin & Dana are most popular:
  • within Family and Matrimonial, Intellectual Property, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Chemicals, Retail & Leisure and Utilities industries

In the latest episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, Michael Clear and Erin Nicholls discuss the implications of the OBBBA legislation on estate and gift planning strategies, including why it may be more tax-efficient to gift during your lifetime as opposed to transferring wealth at death. They also delve into the connection between trusts and divorce, highlighting recent troubling court cases. Michael and Erin encourage listeners to remain proactive in their estate planning as laws and strategies evolve.

To view our episode list, click here.

Like what you hear?  Click below to subscribe to the podcast and get emailed new episodes as they become available, along with exclusive subscriber content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If you'd like to listen to episodes on your preferred streaming platform, please click the links below to subscribe.

Resource Links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Michael Clear
Michael Clear
Photo of Erin D. Nicholls
Erin D. Nicholls
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More