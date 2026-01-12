Ep. 60 – Looking Back, Planning Ahead: Estate Planning In 2026 (Podcast)

- within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
- in United States
- within Family and Matrimonial, Intellectual Property, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
- with readers working within the Chemicals, Retail & Leisure and Utilities industries
In the latest episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, Michael Clear and Erin Nicholls discuss the implications of the OBBBA legislation on estate and gift planning strategies, including why it may be more tax-efficient to gift during your lifetime as opposed to transferring wealth at death. They also delve into the connection between trusts and divorce, highlighting recent troubling court cases. Michael and Erin encourage listeners to remain proactive in their estate planning as laws and strategies evolve.
