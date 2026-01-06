Step-by-Step Timeline: Filing An Uncontested Divorce In Texas

Divorce can be emotionally taxing, but when both spouses agree on all major issues—like property division, child custody, and support—it becomes an uncontested divorce. This process is typically faster, less expensive, and less stressful than a contested divorce. Still, understanding each step can make the process smoother and help avoid unnecessary delays.

Understanding What an Uncontested Divorce Is

An uncontested divorce occurs when both spouses agree on all the terms of the divorce without the need for court intervention to resolve disputes. This typically covers issues such as:

Division of community property and debts

Child custody, visitation, and support arrangements

Spousal support (if applicable)

Because everything is agreed upon in advance, uncontested divorces are usually completed faster and with less emotional strain than contested ones.

Step 1: Confirm Eligibility to File for Divorce in Texas

Before filing, it's essential to ensure you meet Texas residency requirements. One spouse must have lived in Texas for at least six months, and in the county where the divorce is filed for at least 90 days. If either spouse doesn't meet these requirements, you may need to wait before filing.

Step 2: Prepare and File the Petition for Divorce

The process begins when one spouse (the petitioner) files an Original Petition for Divorce with the county court. This document outlines basic information about the marriage and states that the divorce is uncontested. After filing, the court clerk assigns a case number and issues a citation, though this citation may not be necessary if your spouse agrees to sign a waiver of service.

Key Tip: The petition should accurately list all marital assets, debts, and agreements. Small errors can delay the process or lead to confusion later.

Step 3: Notify Your Spouse

Texas law requires the other spouse (the respondent) to be notified about the divorce filing. In uncontested cases, the respondent usually signs a Waiver of Service acknowledging receipt of the petition and agreeing to proceed without formal service of process. This step helps move the case forward more quickly and amicably.

Step 4: Observe the Mandatory Waiting Period

Texas law requires a 60-day waiting period between filing the petition and finalizing the divorce. This waiting period gives both parties time to ensure that divorce is the right decision and to finalize any details that might still be pending.

While you wait, you can use this time to:

Review the Final Decree of Divorce for accuracy and completeness

Double-check financial disclosures and parenting plans

Make any last revisions based on mutual agreement

By ensuring all terms are clear during this waiting period, couples can prevent unnecessary complications during the final hearing.

Step 5: Prepare the Final Decree of Divorce

The Final Decree of Divorce is the legal document that finalizes your divorce. It includes all agreements regarding property division, custody, support, and other matters. Both spouses must review and sign this document before submitting it to the court.

Important Note: Texas law requires at least one spouse to appear before the judge for a brief hearing, even in an uncontested divorce. This ensures the agreement meets all legal standards and is fair to both parties.

Step 6: Attend the Final Hearing

The final hearing, often called a "prove-up" hearing, is typically short—sometimes lasting only a few minutes. During this hearing, the judge will review your paperwork, ask a few questions to confirm that both parties agree, and then sign the Final Decree of Divorce.

Once the judge signs, your divorce is legally finalized. You should request multiple certified copies of the decree for your records, especially if you need them for financial institutions or name changes.

Step 7: Post-Divorce Steps and Considerations

After your divorce is finalized, it's important to follow through with any additional steps, such as:

Updating beneficiaries on insurance policies and retirement accounts

Changing your name (if applicable)

Transferring titles for property or vehicles

Revising estate plans and wills

These post-divorce tasks help ensure your legal and financial records reflect your new circumstances and prevent issues down the road.

Common Mistakes to Avoid in an Uncontested Divorce

Even though an uncontested divorce is simpler, there are still pitfalls to watch for. To stay on track, avoid these common errors:

Failing to disclose all assets or debts fully

Overlooking retirement accounts or hidden financial accounts

Forgetting to file the necessary documents with the court

Ignoring the 60-day waiting period before finalizing

Not reviewing the Final Decree carefully before signing

Staying organized and ensuring full transparency can make the process more efficient and prevent delays.

Benefits of Working With a Houston Divorce Attorney

While uncontested divorces can often be completed without extensive litigation, legal guidance can help protect your rights and ensure that the paperwork is properly handled. A knowledgeable Houston divorce attorney can:

Review your agreements to confirm they comply with Texas law

Help you prepare and file the required court documents correctly

Offer guidance on property division, child custody, and financial arrangements

Represent you in the brief court hearing to finalize the divorce

Professional support can give you confidence that every detail has been addressed, helping you move forward with peace of mind.

Speak With a Houston Divorce Attorney About Your Uncontested Divorce

Even an uncontested divorce requires careful attention to detail. Whether you need help reviewing paperwork, understanding your rights, or preparing for the final hearing, Diggs & Sadler can help you navigate the process efficiently and respectfully.

