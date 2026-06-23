Emerging U.S. Iran Memorandum Of Understanding And Implications For Sanctions And Nuclear Negotiations

On June 14 and 15, 2026, the United States and Iran announced that they had reached a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, intended to halt ongoing hostilities and establish a framework for further negotiations.

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Updated June 18, 2026

Overview

On June 14 and 15, 2026, the United States and Iran announced that they had reached a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, intended to halt ongoing hostilities and establish a framework for further negotiations. President Donald Trump signed a physical copy of the MOU on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Palace of Versailles.

The MOU, titled the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, sets out a 14-point framework governing an immediate cessation of hostilities, interim economic measures, and a structured 60-day negotiation process for a final agreement. It contains specific near-term commitments, particularly with respect to maritime access and limited sanctions relief, while deferring core issues, including nuclear constraints and the full scope of sanctions termination, to subsequent negotiations, which we discuss further in this post. We are closely monitoring developments surrounding the MOU and will update this post further as developments emerge.

Ceasefire Framework and Negotiation Process

The MOU provides for the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, together with mutual commitments not to initiate further military activity or threaten the use of force.

The agreement establishes a 60-day negotiation period, extendable by mutual consent, during which the parties will seek to conclude a comprehensive final agreement addressing Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief, and broader regional issues.

Notably, the MOU links the commencement of negotiations on remaining provisions to the implementation of specified early measures, including maritime reopening and sanctions-related waivers. Negotiations on the remaining provisions are to begin only after initial implementation steps have commenced and are continuing. Accordingly, the agreement functions as a sequencing mechanism as much as a ceasefire framework from our perspective.

Immediate and Interim Measures

The MOU also provides that sanctions-related relief will begin upon signing through executive action. In particular, the United States undertakes that the Department of the Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, together with all associated services, including banking, insurance, and transportation.

The United States further commits not to impose new sanctions during the interim period. In parallel, the MOU provides for the release of frozen or restricted Iranian funds, with appropriate licenses and authorizations to be issued to facilitate access and use. These provisions indicate that meaningful operational relief, particularly in the energy and financial sectors, is expected to occur following execution of the MOU, subject to the issuance of implementing measures by the Treasury.

Sanctions Termination Framework

The MOU provides that a final agreement will include the termination of all categories of sanctions imposed on Iran, including United States primary and secondary sanctions, United Nations Security Council measures, and resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors. Relief of the scope described, if it occurs, would represent a sea change in Iran’s economic engagement with the U.S. and other parties.

However, such termination will occur according to an agreed schedule as part of the final agreement. This confirms that full sanctions relief remains conditional and phased and will depend on the outcome of subsequent negotiations and compliance with agreed commitments. The MOU does not, on its face, address bases for U.S. sanctions which go beyond Iran’s nuclear activities, such as Iranian support for regional armed groups and ballistic missile production.

Economic and Investment Measures

The agreement includes a commitment to develop a plan with at least 300 billion U.S. dollars for the reconstruction and economic development of Iran, to be undertaken with regional partners.

The United States undertakes to grant all necessary licenses, waivers, and permissions required to support the financial transactions associated with this plan. However, the mechanism for implementation is to be defined as part of the final agreement. While the headline figure is significant, the structure, sourcing, and conditions of this economic initiative remain unclear and will require further negotiation. We are closely monitoring developments surrounding this topic.

Compliance Implications

From a compliance perspective, the MOU introduces immediate considerations for companies operating in energy, financial services, insurance, and shipping sectors. However, key questions remain, including the precise scope of waivers, the extent of permissible activity under any general or specific licenses, and the degree to which secondary sanctions risk is mitigated during the interim period.

Until formal regulatory guidance is issued, companies should treat these developments with caution and avoid assuming that broad-based sanctions relief has already taken effect. Ultimately, we anticipate further OFAC and other U.S. Government action pursuant to the terms of MOU will bring clarity here.

Strait of Hormuz and Maritime Access

Additionally, the MOU places significant emphasis on restoring maritime activity through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States undertakes to begin the removal of its naval blockade immediately upon signing, with full removal within 30 days. Iran undertakes to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, including through demining and the removal of technical obstacles, with traffic expected to return to pre-conflict levels within the same period.

The official text confirms that commercial vessels will be permitted to transit the strait with no charge for a period of 60 days. This provision clarifies earlier uncertainty and establishes that toll-free passage is temporary. The MOU also provides that Iran will engage with Oman and other regional states to define the future administration and maritime arrangements for the strait, indicating that longer-term access conditions remain to be negotiated.

We emphasize that these provisions are likely to have immediate implications for global energy flows, shipping operations, and marine insurance markets.

Iran’s Nuclear Program

The MOU includes limited but notable provisions relating to Iran’s nuclear program, while deferring key issues to the final agreement.

Iran reaffirms that it will not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The parties agree to address the disposition of Iran’s stockpile of enriched material, including through a minimum methodology of down blending on-site under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The agreement further contemplates that broader issues, including enrichment levels, future nuclear capacity, and related technical matters, will be addressed in the final agreement.

Likelihood of Congressional Review of a Final Agreement under INARA

We note that any comprehensive agreement addressing Iran’s nuclear program is likely to trigger the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015, or INARA. This statute requires congressional review of agreements relating to Iran’s nuclear activities. INARA is not limited to prior arrangements such as the JCPOA and would apply to any future nuclear agreement. As a result, a final deal would likely need to be submitted to Congress, introducing an additional layer of review and potential constraint on implementation.

Key Takeaways

The release of the official MOU text provides clarity on several core elements of the agreement.

The MOU establishes an immediate ceasefire and a framework for de-escalation across multiple theaters. It introduces targeted and operationally meaningful interim sanctions relief, particularly in relation to oil exports and financial transactions. It provides for the rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, including a defined temporary period of toll-free passage. It also confirms a structured pathway toward a comprehensive agreement, while deferring the most complex legal and technical issues.

At the same time, the agreement leaves critical issues unresolved. These include the precise scope and durability of sanctions relief, the parameters of long-term nuclear constraints, and the legal framework for large-scale investment in Iran. The MOU should therefore be understood as an interim framework that stabilizes the current situation and enables negotiations, rather than creating a fully defined or durable sanctions regime.

Companies should monitor closely for Treasury guidance, licensing activity, and further regulatory developments, which will determine the practical compliance implications of the agreement. We will update this post as further details emerge.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.