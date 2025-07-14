The Month In International Trade – June 2025

Top Trade Developments

Former Microsoft Assistant General Counsel Scott Wise Joins Crowell & Moring

Scott Wise, most recently assistant general counsel for global trade at Microsoft, has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's International Trade Group.

During his time at Microsoft, Wise led a consolidated team focusing on export controls, economic sanctions, and outbound investment. He was the lead export controls and economic sanctions attorney for key business groups ranging from emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and quantum computing to aerospace and defense contracts, to commercial software and gaming. In that role, Wise developed Microsoft's compliance approach to new regulations governing the export of a range of new technologies, including AI, integrated circuits and chips, and quantum computing, which involved coordination between senior government officials and business leaders.

Focus on Transnational Cartels Continues: FinCEN Targets Three Mexican Financial Institutions with Special Measures, Restricting Their Access to U.S. Financial System

Reflecting the administration's continued focus on transnational cartels, on June 25, 2025, FinCEN identified three Mexican financial institutions as "primary money laundering concerns," and imposed restrictions on U.S. financial institutions from engaging in transactions with these entities.

Ninth Circuit Decision Underscores Increasing False Claims Act Risks to U.S. Importers

On June 23, 2025, the Ninth Circuit issued a long-awaited decision in Island Industries Inc. v. Sigma Corp. affirming a $26M False Claims Act ("FCA") judgment against the defendant importer. Sigma had appealed the judgment after a jury found the company violated the FCA by failing to pay customs duties owed to U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP"). The Ninth Circuit's decision addresses an important jurisdictional issue and illustrates the significant financial exposure importers can face under the FCA at a time of increased tariffs and enforcement by the government.

CBP Issues First Comprehensive Guide to Modifying a Withhold Release Order (WRO)

An update on Anti-Forced Labor guidance issued by US Customs in the context of Withhold Release Orders (WROs).

CBP Announces Forced Labor Allegations Portal Rollout

On June 20, 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") deployed its new Forced Labor Allegations Portal, which allows users to submit allegations of forced labor. The new portal replaces CBP's Trade Violations Reporting ("TVR") system for submitting forced labor allegations, and complaints can be submitted anonymously by trade users.

Steel Tariffs Doubled: How the Hike Could Reshape Construction Projects at Home and Aboard

To date the Trump Administration has issued multiple proclamations imposing varying rates of import duties on steel and aluminum and certain derivatives, including construction materials. These measures have added volatility and financial pressures to the construction sector both in the United States and abroad. Most recently, on June 3, 2025, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, doubling tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, effective June 4, 2025. This action aims to counteract the continued influx of lower-priced, excess steel and aluminum imports that, according to the administration, threaten U.S. national security by undermining domestic production capacity. The proclamation notes that while prior tariffs provided some price support, they were insufficient to achieve the necessary capacity utilization rates for sustained industry health and defense readiness. The United Kingdom remains temporarily exempt at the 25% rate until July 9, per the U.S.-U.K. Economic Prosperity Deal.

Crowell Podcasts

Global Trade Talks: Tariffs-IEEPA Litigation Update

June 6, 2025

Continuing to focus on the Trump Administration tariffs, in this session, Crowell hosts Nicole Simonian and Dj Wolff, Co-Chairs of the International Trade Group, talk with Daniel Wolff, Crowell's Litigation and Trial partner, as they review and consider the impact of the Court of International Trade's recent decision on the tariffs imposed pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Global Trade Talks is a podcast that shares brief perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law, and public policy as they impact our lives.

