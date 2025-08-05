President Trump Extends Trade Talks With Mexico 90 Days

Yesterday morning, July 31, President Trump announced that trade talks between the U.S. and Mexico will be extended for 90 days, pushing back the original August 1 deadline when a 30% tariff was set to take effect

Yesterday morning, July 31, President Trump announced that trade talks between the U.S. and Mexico will be extended for 90 days, pushing back the original August 1 deadline when a 30% tariff was set to take effect.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump wrote:

"[W]e are getting to know and understand each other. The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border. We have agreed to extend, for a 90 Day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time, namely, that Mexico will continue to pay a 25% Fentanyl Tariff, 25% Tariff on Cars, and 50% Tariff on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper. Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many. We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 Days with the goal of signing a Trade Deal somewhere within the 90 Day period of time, or longer."

