The Month In International Trade - May 2025

TOP TRADE DEVELOPMENTS

Update on Parallel Federal Court Cases Enjoining IEEPA

The Court of International Trade ("CIT") and the District Court for the District of Columbia ("DDC") both issued decisions enjoining the Trump IEEPA tariffs. In both venues, the government appealed the courts' decisions, and both orders are currently stayed. The DDC stayed its own preliminary injunction pending appeal; the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an administrative stay of the CIT order which will remain in effect until the court rules on the government's motion to stay pending appeal. Briefing on that motion will be complete on June 9, 2025, after which the Federal Circuit is likely to rule quickly on whether the CIT's injunction will remain paused or take effect. In the short term, this means that importers must still pay tariffs on their imports; in the long term, importers are advised to keep records of their imports and duties paid in the event that courts rule that the tariffs are unlawful and order that refunds be issued.

For more information, contact: John Brew, Daniel W. Wolff, Sibilla Grenon

District Court Denies Motion to Move Venue, Grants Preliminary Injunction

On May 29, a day after the U.S. Court of International Trade ("CIT") issued summary judgment in V.O.S. v. Trump blocking the IEEPA tariffs, the District Court for the District of Columbia ("DDC") exercised jurisdiction in Learning Resources, Inc., et. al., v. Donald J. Trump, et. al. (25-cv-1248), denying the government's motion to transfer the case to the CIT and granting a preliminary injunction to enjoin the government from enforcing the IEEPA tariffs against the Learning Resources plaintiffs.

For more information, contact: Daniel W. Wolff, Sibilla Grenon, Emily Devereaux

U.S. Departments of State and Treasury Issue Immediate Sanctions Relief for Syria

On May 23, 2025, the U.S. Departments of State ("State") and the Treasury ("Treasury") took actions that resulted in immediate sanctions relief for Syria. Specifically, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") issued General License 25 ("GL 25") pursuant to the Syrian Sanctions Regulations ("SySR"), the Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferators Sanctions Regulations ("NPWMD"), the Iranian Financial Sanctions Regulations ("IFSR"), the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations ("GTSR"), and the Foreign Terrorist Organization Sanctions Regulations ("FTOSR"). In parallel, Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") and State took supporting actions outlined in this alert.

For more information, contact: Dj Wolff, Erik Woodhouse, Carlton Greene, Clif Burns, Jeremy Iloulian, Dilan Wickrema

Court of International Trade Blocks IEEPA Tariffs

On May 28, 2025, the Court of International Trade granted summary judgment in V.O.S. Selections, Inc. et al v. Donald J. Trump Case No. 25-cv-66, ordering that all the executive orders imposing tariffs on the basis of IEEPA (Executive Order 14193, Executive Order 14194, Executive Order 14195, Executive Order 14257), were declared to be invalid as contrary to law. The operation of the tariff orders is permanently enjoined and the Court ordered that administrative orders to effectuate the permanent injunction shall be issued within 10 calendar days.

For more information, contact: John Brew, Daniel W. Wolff, Sibilla Grenon

U.S. Department of Commerce Rescinds Biden Administration's AI Diffusion Export Control Rule and Issues New Guidance on Huawei, Chips for AI Purposes, and Diligence Expectations

On May 13, 2025, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) formally rescinded the Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion interim final rule published by the Biden Administration, on the basis that it stifled innovation, was overly complex, and undermined U.S. diplomatic relations.

BIS also issued three new guidance documents that:

Clarify Huawei's Ascend 910B, 910C, and 910D (and likely other comparable Chinese chips) are prohibited for all persons (U.S. and non-U.S.) to use, sell, export, or finance, among other restrictions; Emphasize end-use controls on the export, reexport, or transfer of advanced computing ICs and commodities subject to the EAR, and on U.S. persons providing support for training AI models for, when there is "knowledge" that the AI model will be used for Chinese, Russian, and other U.S. arms embargoed country companies; and Describe red flags exporters should identify and new diligence expectations when exporting chips for the AI sector.

For more information, contact: Jeff Snyder, Jeremy Iloulian, Chandler Leonard, Dilan Wickrema

Commerce Calls for Public Comments on Targeted Dumping Analysis

The U.S. Department of Commerce is seeking information and public comments regarding its use of the Cohen's d test in assessing targeted dumping. Targeted dumping refers to the practice of selling goods at prices that differ significantly among particular purchasers, regions, or time periods. Under section 777A(d)(1)(B)(i) of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended, Commerce may apply the average-to-transaction comparison method if it identifies such a pattern and determines that the standard comparison methods cannot account for these differences.

For more information, contact: Pierce Lee, Ivy Xun

DOJ Reprioritizes Corporate Enforcement with Key Policy Revisions

In a May 12, 2025, speech that signaled both a recalibration of and recommitment to prosecuting white-collar crime, Matthew R. Galeotti, the newly appointed Head of the Department of Justice's Criminal Division, said that the Division is "turning a new page" and embracing an enforcement approach that aims to elevate efficiency, predictability, and fairness. The changes he outlined aim to incentivize self-reporting, narrow corporate monitorships, and refocus whistleblowers.

For more information, contact: Thomas Hanusik, Alexander Kramer, Nimi Aviad, Carlton Greene, Anand Sithian, Jeff Severson, Samuel Blackington, Rachel Bogin

EU Retaliatory Trade Measures Against the U.S. – Public Consultation

On 8 May 2025, the European Commission published new lists of products potentially subject to EU rebalancing measures in retaliation to U.S. tariffs. These proposed measures include export restrictions and additional import customs duties. They would apply if the EU-U.S. trade negotiations fail and are designed to stand alongside the previously adopted EU countermeasures which are currently suspended until 14 July 2025.

For more information, contact: Vassilis Akritidis, Jean-Baptiste Blancardi

U.S. Department of the Treasury to Establish Fast Track CFIUS Process for Foreign Investors

On May 8, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) announced that it will establish a fast track review process to facilitate greater investment in the United States from ally and partner sources. Specifically, Treasury stated that the new fast track Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review process will include the launch of a "Known Investor" portal through which the CFIUS can collect information from foreign investors in advance of a filing. Treasury noted that it will first implement the portal as a pilot program.

For more information, contact: Caroline Brown, Dilan Wickrema

DOJ Declines Prosecution of Company for Employee's Unlawful Export

On April 30, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it would not prosecute the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) for alleged violations of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). This marks the DOJ's second declination in the last twelve months under the National Security Division's (NSD) Enforcement Policy for Business Organizations (NSD VSD Policy), and the first since the Trump Administration came into office. This decision by DOJ underscores the importance of proactive corporate compliance measures.

For more information, contact: Jeff Snyder, Michael Atkinson, Anand Sithian, Jeremy Iloulian, Heather Sanborn

