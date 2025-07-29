Reciprocal Tariff Update: State Of Bilateral Negotiations

Highlights

As the Aug. 1, 2025, end date for President Donald Trump's most recent suspension of country-specific reciprocal tariffs approaches, stakeholders should consider where ongoing bilateral negotiations stand, what the potential outcomes may be and how the shifting trade and tariff dynamics could impact their supply chains and businesses.

Holland & Knight's Tariff Task Force continues to monitor the bilateral trade talks, and this alert provides an update on the status of the 18 ongoing negotiations as of July 22, 2025.

Background: Global Reciprocal Tariffs

On April 2, 2025, President Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs on imports of goods from every U.S. trading partner, throwing U.S. bilateral trade relations into a state of flux. The reciprocal tariffs, which were imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), set a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports into the U.S. from nearly all countries and higher, country-specific reciprocal tariffs calculated based on bilateral trade deficits.

The Trump Administration announced a 90-day pause on nearly all of the country-specific reciprocal tariffs on April 9, 2025, reducing these tariffs to the 10 percent baseline while the U.S. and its trading partners negotiated new bilateral trade agreements. This pause was initially set to expire on July 9, 2025, but was extended to Aug. 1, 2025, providing additional time to finalize deals with key partners.

Beginning July 7, 2025, President Trump issued formal letters to more than 20 countries outlining the tariff rates that would take effect on Aug. 1, 2025, absent a bilateral agreement. Though most letters mirrored the rates initially announced on April 2, 2025, several countries received revised tariff levels. For example, Brazil received a 50 percent reciprocal tariff rate, citing not only trade barriers but also political concerns related to the treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Canada was assigned a 35 percent reciprocal rate, with its letter referencing long-standing agricultural trade issues and a lack of sufficient cross-border fentanyl enforcement.

Status of Bilateral Trade Negotiations

The U.S. Department of the Treasury, U.S. Department of Commerce and Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) have been tasked with leading specific bilateral trade negotiations, which, according to media reports, have progressed with several trading partners, although few details have been released.

The chart below highlights the most recent public reporting on the 18 ongoing bilateral trade negotiations identified by Holland & Knight.

Country









Status









Date of Last Publicly Reported Update China Preliminary Agreement: Per an Associated Press article, a trade agreement was reached on June 26, 2025, which includes China easing restrictions on rare earth exports and the U.S. lifting certain export controls; however, specific details have yet to be announced. Significant issues, such as the U.S. trade deficit with China and allegations of unfair trade practices, remain unresolved. The agreement has not been formally signed, and both sides continue to meet and negotiate key terms amid growing skepticism over enforcement and long-term commitments. According to Fox News, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he plans to meet with Chinese officials next week to discuss an extension of an Aug. 12, 2025, deadline for higher tariffs. July 22, 2025 Indonesia Preliminary Agreement: According to The New York Times, an agreement was confirmed on July 15, 2025, with U.S. exports to Indonesia facing no tariffs, while Indonesian goods entering the U.S. will face a 19 percent tariff. July 15, 2025 Vietnam Unilateral Announcement: According to a Politico article, the U.S. announced a new trade deal with Vietnam on July 2, 2025, that includes a 20 percent tariff on most Vietnamese imports and full market access for U.S. goods but also includes 40 percent tariffs on "illegally transshipped" goods. The details of the transshipment provision remain unclear. Vietnamese officials have not confirmed the terms of this deal. July 10, 2025 United Kingdom Finalized: According to a New York Times article, a trade deal was signed at the G7 summit and implemented on June 30, 2025, reducing tariffs on U.K. exports, including cars and aerospace products. The U.S. received increased market access for its exports to the U.K., particularly agricultural exports. June 16, 2025 India Negotiations Ongoing: According to Reuters, prospects for a U.S.-India interim trade deal before the Aug. 1, 2025, deadline have dimmed significantly, with sources citing persistent disagreements over tariff reductions and market access. July 22, 2025 Canada Negotiations Ongoing: Per CBC News, Canada delayed threatened tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum after the U.S. extended the deadline to Aug. 1, 2025. Negotiations have resumed following Canada's withdrawal of its digital services tax; however, both sides are reportedly preparing for potential escalation if negotiations fail, with the U.S. threatening a blanket 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods. Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with U.S. senators and Canadian premiers this week to coordinate a response and push for a deal, though he acknowledged last week that a zero-tariff outcome is unlikely. July 21, 2025 Japan Negotiations Ongoing: According to Mint, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba confirmed that Japan remains engaged in negotiations with the U.S., aiming to avoid a 25 percent duty on exports before the Aug. 1, 2025, deadline. Despite political setbacks from the recent election, Ishiba has vowed to stay in office to complete the talks, though progress remains slow and key issues are unresolved. July 21, 2025 Philippines Negotiations Ongoing: Per Reuters, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to visit the U.S. this week to negotiate a bilateral deal before the 20 percent tariff on Philippines-origin exports takes effect on Aug. 1, 2025, and is hoping the country's status as a key Asian ally will secure a favorable deal. July 21, 2025 Taiwan Negotiations Ongoing: Per Bloomberg, Taiwan was not included on the U.S. tariff list set for Aug. 1, 2025, and, according to national security sources, trade talks this week with the U.S. are continuing smoothly, despite unresolved issues around pork, beef and auto tariffs. July 21, 2025 European Union Negotiations Ongoing: According to Reuters, the EU is pushing to finalize a preliminary trade deal with the U.S. before Aug. 1, 2025. Though talks have accelerated, issues remain over U.S. demands on agriculture and EU efforts to shield its auto industry from steep import duties. Additionally, the EU has warned of retaliation if President Trump follows through on his threat to impose 30 percent tariffs on European imports beginning Aug. 1, 2025. Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick has expressed confidence that a deal will be reached in time. July 20, 2025 Pakistan Negotiations Ongoing: Per a Bloomberg article, Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was in Washington, D.C., during the week of July 14, 2025, aiming to secure a bilateral trade and investment framework with the U.S. July 19, 2025 Switzerland Negotiations Ongoing: According to Bloomberg, Swiss officials have approved a draft of a framework trade deal with the U.S. and are continuing negotiations while waiting for President Trump to potentially sign off. The agreement reportedly includes provisions to avoid tariffs on Swiss pharmaceutical exports; however, uncertainty remains, and 31 percent tariffs remain on the table if the deal is not signed before Aug. 1, 2025. July 16, 2025 Mexico Negotiations Ongoing: According to Reuters, Mexico has pledged to continue negotiations with the U.S. after President Trump threatened to impose 30 percent tariffs starting on Aug. 1, 2025. July 13, 2025 South Korea Negotiations Ongoing: According to a Reuters article, South Korea is attempting to reach an in-principle trade deal with the U.S. before 25 percent tariffs take effect on Aug. 1, 2025. Trade Minister Yeo Han-Koo has signaled possible concessions on agriculture in exchange for relief on autos and steel. Though talks have made "considerable progress," no agreement has been finalized. July 13, 2025 Thailand Negotiations Ongoing: According to the Anadolu Agency, Thailand submitted a revised trade proposal on July 6, 2025. Though no deal has been reached, Thailand Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa stated that the proposed 36 percent U.S. tariff is not final, and negotiations can continue beyond the Aug. 1, 2025, deadline. July 12, 2025 Brazil Potential Negotiations: According to Reuters, Brazil has not yet entered formal trade talks with the U.S. regarding its threatened 50 percent tariff and has expressed the willingness to retaliate against any imposed tariffs. However, both sides have expressed openness to negotiations. July 11, 2025 Cambodia Negotiations Ongoing: According to the Khmer Times, Cambodian officials are weighing concessions, including increased U.S. imports and expanded market access, to secure a more favorable outcome before the U.S. announced 36 percent tariff on all Cambodian exports takes effect on Aug. 1, 2025. July 9, 2025 Malaysia Negotiations Ongoing: Per a Reuters article, Malaysia is negotiating with the U.S. to reduce a 25 percent tariff on its exports, but Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz says the country won't cross "red lines" involving national sovereignty. Zafrul stated that U.S. demands on domestic policies such as digital taxes and halal standards are sensitive, and any deal must clearly benefit Malaysia. July 9, 2025

Takeaways

With less than two weeks until the Aug. 1, 2025, deadline, the U.S. has announced deals with China, Indonesia, Vietnam and the U.K. (although Vietnam has not confirmed this deal). Commerce Secretary Lutnick recently stated that the U.S. is in the final stages of trade negotiations with many countries and expects to finalize more deals that will avoid significant tariff hikes by Aug. 1, 2025.

The Aug. 1, 2025, deadline is the second time the Trump Administration has announced a delay on tariffs to allow additional time for negotiations. Holland & Knight will monitor whether this pattern continues or if the administration will implement the tariffs on Aug. 1, 2025, as planned.

The unclear legal status of the reciprocal tariffs creates an additional layer of tariff uncertainty. Two recent federal court rulings struck down the reciprocal tariffs, holding that these measures exceed the president's authority under IEEPA. However, the tariffs remain in place for now as appellate courts hear appeals filed by the administration. Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court may decide the legality of the reciprocal tariffs.

Separately, the Commerce Department is moving forward with an array of sector-specific Section 232 investigations. Many countries are eager to negotiate for relief from existing or future Section 232 tariffs during bilateral negotiations with the Trump Administration. It unclear what forms of relief the Trump Administration may offer in any deals with respect to Section 232 tariffs already in place (i.e., steel, aluminum and autos) or with investigations pending (semiconductors, solar panel components, light trucks, copper, pharmaceuticals and timber/lumber/derivatives).

As Holland & Knight previously noted, given all these sources of uncertainty, stakeholders should prepare for market and supply chain volatility and strategize for a variety of potential outcomes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.