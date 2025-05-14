Global Trade Talks: Automotive Tariffs

Crowell hosts Nicole Simonian and Dj Wolff continue their conversation with Dan Cannistra on the Trump Administration tariffs. This session focuses on recent modifications to the automotive/auto parts tariffs, including discussion about the impact of the recent Executive Order "Addressing Certain Tariffs on Imported Articles" and other related guidance. Global Trade Talks is a podcast that shares brief perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law, and public policy as they impact our lives.
