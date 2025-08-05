FTC Request For Information Regarding Gender Affirming Care

On July 9, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") hosted a workshop to discuss unfair and/or deceptive trade practices in gender affirming care ("GAC") for minors.

On July 9, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") hosted a workshop to discuss unfair and/or deceptive trade practices in gender affirming care ("GAC") for minors. During this webinar, the FTC indicated it would be issuing a Request for Information which was subsequently published on July 29, 2025.

The FTC announced that the Request for Information would be to "evaluate whether consumers (in particular, minors) have been harmed and whether medical professionals or others may have violated Sections 5 and 12 of the FTC Act by failing to disclose material risks associated with GAC or making false or unsubstantiated claims about the benefits or effectiveness of [GAC]."

Specifically, the FTC is seeking very detailed comments on the following four (4) questions (with corresponding subparts not republished here):

Have you or a family member ever visited a medical professional or other organization that recommended GAC? Have you or a family member ever undergone GAC? Are you aware of any practitioners, entities, or institutions providing GAC that have made false representations regarding the benefits or effectiveness of GAC? Are you aware of any individuals, entities, or institutions that have promoted, advertised, or otherwise made public representations about GAC procedures or GAC-related products?

Comments are due September 26, 2025. In the first 72 hours, over 1,172 comments were posted to the docket.

