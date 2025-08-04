ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Trump Administration Indefinitely Suspends De Minimis Exemption For Commercial Shipments Globally

Trump Administration; Department of Homeland Security; Department of Commerce; Customs and Border Protection (CBP); United States Trade Representative
United States International Law
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE Trump Administration Indefinitely Suspends De Minimis Exemption for Commercial Shipments Globally
DATE July 30, 2025
AGENCY Trump Administration; Department of Homeland Security; Department of Commerce; Customs and Border Protection (CBP); United States Trade Representative
EFFECTIVE DATE August 29, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
BACKGROUND Previous Executive Orders issued on February 1, 2025, suspended duty-free de minimis treatment for shipments valued under $800 from Canada and Mexico. This was later reversed on March 2, 2025, for Canada and Mexico.

On April 2, 2025, the Administration eliminated the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued less than $800 from China/HK/Macau, imposing:
" 30% tariffs on shipments valued under $800, effective May 2, 2025.
" $25 tariff per postal item entered between May 2, 2025 and June 1, 2025.
" $50 tariff per postal item entered on or after 12:01 am ET June 1, 2025

On April 8, 2025, the Administration increased the duty rate and taxes on de minimis shipments from China/HK/Macau valued under $800 to:
" 90% ad valorem rate of duty, effective May 2, 2025.
" $75 tariff per postal item entered between May 2, 2025 and June 1, 2025.
" $150 tariff per postal item entered on or after 12:01 am ET June 1, 2025.
DETAILS Effective August 29, 2025, imported goods sent through avenues other than the international postal network that are valued at or under $800 and that would otherwise qualify for the de minimis exemption under Section 321 will be subject to all applicable duties.

For goods shipped through the international postal system, transportation carriers may choose the duty methodology to be assessed, to be selected monthly. Effective when CBP publishes a new entry process in the Federal Register.
Ad valorem duty: A duty equal to the effective tariff rate imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) that applies to the country of origin of the product. This duty shall be assessed on the value of each package.
Specific duty: A duty ranging from $80 to $200 per item, depending on the effective IEEPA tariff rate applicable to the country of origin of the product. Available as an option from 8/29/2025 – 2/28/2026, after which ad valorem will apply to all shipments.
Antidumping/countervailing duties and applicable quotas will apply.

Exemptions under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(A) and (B) remain – American travelers can continue to bring back up to $200 in personal items into the U.S. Duty-free rates will continue to apply for individuals receiving gifts valued at $100 or less.
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA); Section 321 of the Tariff Act of 1930
HTS/
PRODUCTS 		De minimis shipments valued under $800
COUNTRY All
CITE White House – Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries – The White House

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

