Trump Administration Indefinitely Suspends De Minimis Exemption For Commercial Shipments Globally

DETAILS

Effective August 29, 2025, imported goods sent through avenues other than the international postal network that are valued at or under $800 and that would otherwise qualify for the de minimis exemption under Section 321 will be subject to all applicable duties.



For goods shipped through the international postal system, transportation carriers may choose the duty methodology to be assessed, to be selected monthly. Effective when CBP publishes a new entry process in the Federal Register.

Ad valorem duty: A duty equal to the effective tariff rate imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) that applies to the country of origin of the product. This duty shall be assessed on the value of each package.

Specific duty: A duty ranging from $80 to $200 per item, depending on the effective IEEPA tariff rate applicable to the country of origin of the product. Available as an option from 8/29/2025 – 2/28/2026, after which ad valorem will apply to all shipments.

Antidumping/countervailing duties and applicable quotas will apply.



Exemptions under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(A) and (B) remain – American travelers can continue to bring back up to $200 in personal items into the U.S. Duty-free rates will continue to apply for individuals receiving gifts valued at $100 or less.