Client Alert: CCS Project Suspension

On October 15, 2025, Governor Landry issued Executive Order No. JML 25-119. The Order places a moratorium on agency review of any new Class VI applications submitted after October 15, 2025. It also addresses additional requirements for applications submitted prior to that date, many of which are directed at local government/landowner concerns and coordination with other agencies. The Order and the Department Guidance documents referred to therein can be found here: Department Guidance No. B-2025-01 (Rev.1) Department Guidance No. B-2025-01-A

