ARTICLE
27 October 2025

Client Alert: CCS Project Suspension

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
On October 15, 2025, Governor Landry issued Executive Order No. JML 25-119. The Order places a moratorium on agency review...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Neil Abramson and Jeff Lieberman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Liskow & Lewis are most popular:
  • within Strategy, Government, Public Sector and Technology topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries

On October 15, 2025, Governor Landry issued Executive Order No. JML 25-119. The Order places a moratorium on agency review of any new Class VI applications submitted after October 15, 2025. It also addresses additional requirements for applications submitted prior to that date, many of which are directed at local government/landowner concerns and coordination with other agencies. The Order and the Department Guidance documents referred to therein can be found here: Department Guidance No. B-2025-01 (Rev.1) Department Guidance No. B-2025-01-A

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Neil Abramson
Neil Abramson
Photo of Jeff Lieberman
Jeff Lieberman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More