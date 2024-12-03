Energy & Sustainability Connections Newsletter — December 2024

Mintz Project Analysts Francesca Barasch , Jorge Adames-Reyes, and Grace Adebogun contributed to this edition of the newsletter.
A Note from the Editors
Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:
- Legal Feature:
Insurance Industry Key in Net-Zero Transition, UN Group Says
- Client Feature
This month, we are excited to feature Sora Fuel, who just closed a $6 million seed round to expand their Boston-based team, develop commercialization partnerships, and further advance the company's novel technology
- M&A Activity:
Read about the latest M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space.
- Washington Update:
Ahead of our upcoming Post-Election Analysis on Energy that will be an in-depth assessment of the implication of what is known about both the incoming Trump administration and congressional priorities, our December Energy and Sustainability Washington Update highlights Trump's cabinet picks, legislative developments, and some new energy-related programs and announcements from DOE, EPA, and other agencies, building off the views in our November newsletter.
- Litigation Updates:
Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space starting with a regulatory update on the SEC's continued focus on greenwashing in addition to a litigation-focused update on an intermediate appellate courts decision that compelled oil giant Shell to make notable changes before 2030.
- Event Highlights:
Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including the MIT Climate & Energy Prize (CEP) Kickoff, the MaRS Climate Impact Conference, Cleantech Open Northeast's Direct Air Capture Academy FINALE, and the Dynamo Holiday Happy Hour.
- Recent News: // Mintz Advises Aspen Aerogels on $98M Follow-on
Offering // Mintz Advises US Department of Energy LPO on
Loan Guarantee to Montana Renewables
- Energy & Sustainability Compliance with the
Corporate Transparency Act:
Read about your requirements under the CTA, which may include filing a Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
- Energy Funding Matrix:
ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts.
