Connecticut Order Lists Approved Phrases For July 1, 2026, Labeling Requirement

Beginning July 1, 2026, Connecticut will require that certain consumer products containing intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) be labeled. The products subject to the labeling requirement include apparel; carpets or rugs; cleaning products; cookware; cosmetic products; dental floss; fabric treatments; juvenile products; menstruation products; textile furnishings; ski wax; or upholstered furniture. Under an order that took effect December 1, 2025, the following phrases are approved:

Contains PFAS;

Made with PFAS;

Made with PFAS chemicals;

Made with intentionally added PFAS; and

This product contains PFAS chemicals.

Producers and manufacturers can submit other language to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) for approval. To obtain approval, petitions may be submitted to DEEP.PFASInProduct@ct.gov. DEEP notes on its website that any proposed words or symbols must still meet the labeling criteria outlined in Connecticut General Statutes Section 22a-903c. Any additional words or symbols approved by the Commissioner will be posted to this web page.

Under the statute, if one of these products is a component of another product, the product that contains the component must be labeled. All labels must be clearly visible prior to sale and inform the purchaser that PFAS is present in the product. Labels affixed to products must be constructed of materials that are sufficiently durable to remain legible for the useful life of the product. Manufacturers must apply any required product and package labels unless the wholesaler or retailer agrees with the manufacturer to accept responsibility for such application.

As we reported in our September 29, 2025, blog item, in addition to the labeling requirement, beginning July 1, 2026, manufacturers must notify DEEP of the presence of PFAS in these products. According to DEEP's web page, information related to the notification will be posted "soon." Under the statute, the notification must include:

A brief product description, including the product category and the function of PFAS in the product;

All relevant Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Numbers® (CAS RN®) or, if no such number is applicable, the molecular formulas and weights for all PFAS intentionally added to the product; and

For each product category: the amount of each PFAS or subgroups in each category; the range of PFAS in the product category by percent weight; if no analytical method exists, the amount of total fluorine present in the product category; the purpose for which the PFAS is used in the product; and the name and address of the manufacturer, and the name, address, and phone number of a contact person for the manufacturer.

