2025 In Review: International Nuclear Energy Updates

In 2025, several countries have identified the development of nuclear energy as a top national priority and have taken various actions to develop and strengthen nuclear power programs, promote international cooperation and technical information sharing, and kickstart the construction of new power-generating nuclear reactors.

United States and United Kingdom Sign Nuclear Memorandum of Understanding

On 18 September 2025, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (18 September MOU) aimed at "enabl[ing] collaboration towards joint opportunities of mutual interest in strategic science and technology disciplines, including artificial intelligence (AI), civil nuclear, fusion, and quantum technologies."1 Many observers see nuclear power (both fission and fusion) as essential to meeting the enormous power needs of AI infrastructure.

The 18 September MOU represents a major development in trans-Atlantic collaboration in the nuclear power and AI space, as it affirms the joint allied interest in advancing these technologies and builds upon existing deals between the United States and United Kingdom. The 18 September MOU, though, is not legally binding and does not alter existing agreements. Cooperation under the 18 September MOU is intended to take place within existing national legislative frameworks and international obligations, and it does not commit the participants to expenditure of funds. Even so, it jointly sets science and technological advancement as a top shared priority as the allies race to maintain technological hegemony.

Importantly, the 18 September MOU complements another recent trans-Atlantic regulatory agreement. On 15 September 2025, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the UK Office for Nuclear Regulation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (15 September MOU) that renews the processes for the exchange of information and interagency cooperation and builds upon the longstanding regulatory partnership that began in 1975.2 Pursuant to the 15 September MOU, the partnering agencies will jointly work to expedite the deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies by doing the following:

Targeting reactor design reviews within two years and nuclear site licensing within one year;

Splitting specific aspects of regulatory reviews while maintaining appropriate due diligence and independent decision-making;

Recognizing and building upon the regulatory assessments of each other to avoid duplication; and

Focusing on technologies that are already in or are ready to enter the licensing process in the United States and United Kingdom.3

This bilateral agreement builds on the existing trilateral memorandum of cooperation between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, under which the parties agreed to "share best practices and experience reviewing advanced reactor and SMR technology designs."4 The United States and the United Kingdom maintain a Section 123 Agreement under the Atomic Energy Act, which allows for civil cooperation between US and UK companies on "technical exchanges, scientific research, and safeguards discussions" in furtherance of shared nuclear energy ambitions.5

Italy

In February 2025, the Italian government took the first step in adopting a measure to allow the development of nuclear reactors in the country.6 The measure, which was approved by the Italian Council of Ministers in early October 2025 and still requires approval by the Italian parliament, would end a four-decade ban on nuclear technology passed by nationwide referendum in 1987.7 The law would mandate the establishment of a sustainable nuclear power program and national nuclear safety authority, promote scientific and technological research, and support adherence to European decarbonization and energy independence policy priorities.8 The United States has maintained a Section 123 Agreement with the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) since 1996, which includes all European Union countries.

The Philippines

In early October, the Philippines Department of Energy took the next step in implementing the country's nuclear power program. The recent Department Circular, issued by the Secretary of Energy on 2 October 2025, provides the "Policy Framework for the Integration of Nuclear Energy in the Country's Generation Mix." The circular outlines the guiding principles and framework for the initial commercially developed and operated nuclear power plant in the country, the Pioneer NPP, and subsequent NPPs. Under this framework, the government commits to "endeavor to provide a conducive industry environment for the commercial development" of nuclear power in the Philippines. The framework establishes policies and commitments to ensure the commercial viability of these facilities while, at the same time, committing to environmental sustainability, consistent with the Philippines' obligations under the Paris Agreement, and the protection of public health and safety.9

This framework builds on the establishment of the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority in June 2025 and work with the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) to deploy nuclear energy in the country.10 The United States signed a Section 123 Agreement with the Philippines in 2024.11

Vietnam

In June 2025, the Vietnam National Assembly formally designated nuclear power as a national strategic priority and established a regulatory framework to support and advance reactor development.12 Earlier in the year, Vietnam set ambitious energy generation targets by 2030, seeking to add nearly 200 GW over the next five years.13 The targets, part of a new national power plan, would require over US$130 billion in total investment, and include plans to build and operate new nuclear reactors with a capacity up to 6.4 GW between 2030 and 2035.14

The Vietnamese government has signaled interest in foreign partnerships to aid in the development of new nuclear generation facilities, including potential collaborations with Russia, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.15 Vietnam and the United States maintain a Section 123 Agreement signed in 2014.16

Ghana

Over the last year, Ghana has taken several positive steps towards being the first African nation to deploy small modular reactors (SMRs) in an effort to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. In March 2025, Ghana entered into framework agreements with NuScale and Regnum Technology Group, in collaboration with Japanese nuclear firms, to construct SMRs in the country.17 Ghana has set a goal to integrate 1 GW of power into the grid by 2034, and state officials have called nuclear power "a necessity for Ghana's economic future."18 In addition to the US and Japanese SMRs, Ghana also entered into a partnership with the China National Nuclear Corporation to build a large reactor with a 1,200 MW capacity.19 The United States does not currently maintain a Section 123 Agreement with Ghana but is "currently in negotiations" with the Ghanian government to sign a deal permitting civil nuclear cooperation.20

Czech Republic

In June 2025, the Czech Republic government announced a deal with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) to construct two nuclear reactors in the country.21 These reactors are both expected to become operational for trial by 2038. The Czech Republic has six operational nuclear reactors that supply more than a third of the country's electricity and has prioritized nuclear and renewable energy as a critical generation source as the government targets a 2033 phaseout of coal energy generation.22 The United States signed an additional memorandum of cooperation in civil nuclear research with the Czech Republic in 2013.23

Poland

In April 2025, Polish state-owned nuclear developer PEJ announced a deal with Westinghouse and Bechtel to advance the development of three AP100 reactors in Poland.24 The three reactors would become the first operational nuclear energy facilities in Poland. US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright called the agreement a "significant milestone" and a "first of a kind intergovernmental agreement" that would create tens of thousands of jobs and bolster Polish energy security.25

Footnotes

