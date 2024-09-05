ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Energy & Sustainability Connections Newsletter — September 2024

Mintz Project Analysts Francesca Barasch and Grace Adebogun contributed to this edition of the newsletter.
A Note from the Editors

Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:

  • Legal Feature:
    PFAS' Regulatory Scrutiny Here to Stay Despite Legal Challenges, Environmental Experts Say.
    Read here >>
  • Client Feature:
    This month, we are excited to feature Tiburon Subsea, a pioneering ocean technologies solutions platform encouraging sustainability efforts in subsea intelligence. Founder/CEO Tim Taylor is a world-recognized ocean explorer and entrepreneur whose successes include founding the Lost 52 Project and the discovery of nine historic US WWII submarines.
    Read here >>
  • M&A Spotlight:
    Read about the latest M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space.
    Read here >>
  • Washington Update:
    Read the 2024 Pre-Election Analysis: Energy and Sustainability to learn about how the outcome of the election will impact the legislation and regulatory landscape in the key policy area of energy and sustainability.
    Read here >>
  • Litigation Updates:
    Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space.
    Read here >>
  • Regulatory Updates:
    Read the latest regulatory news in the energy and sustainability space.
    Read here >>
  • Event Highlights:
    Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including the Dynamo Energy Transition Summit, Tough Tech Summit 2024, NECEC's 15th Annual Green Future Gala, and Climate Week NYC.
    Learn more here >>
  • Energy Funding Matrix:
    ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts.
    Learn more here >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

