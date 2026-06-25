Laura Alaniz Featured On Marine Log’s “Listen Up!” Podcast

As federal enforcement priorities shift and state laws continue to evolve, how are recent regulatory developments reshaping the conversation around noncompetes in the maritime industry? This discussion examines the Federal Trade Commission's move away from pursuing a broad ban in favor of case-by-case enforcement, while exploring where maritime employers are most likely to encounter legal challenges and how companies can protect proprietary information while minimizing legal risk.

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As federal enforcement priorities shift and state laws continue to evolve, Laura examines how recent regulatory developments are reshaping the conversation around noncompetes, including the Federal Trade Commission’s move away from pursuing a broad ban in favor of a case-by-case enforcement approach. The discussion also explores where maritime employers are most likely to encounter legal challenges, how companies can protect proprietary information and customer relationships while minimizing legal risk, and the role state laws play in key maritime hubs such as Louisiana and Texas.

Liskow attorney Laura Alaniz was recently featured on Marine Log‘s Listen Up! podcast. In the episode, “Changing Tides for Noncompetes in Maritime,” Laura joins Heather Ervin, Editor in Chief of Marine Log, to discuss the evolving legal landscape surrounding noncompete agreements in the maritime industry.

Listen to the full episode below.

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Originally published on Marine Log.

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