Employment Mediation: How Workplace Disputes Are Resolved (Video)

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When employment disputes arise, many resolve through mediation rather than litigation.
In this video, David Sanford, Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, explains the general resolution process commonly used in employment matters, including formal legal notice, confidential attorney negotiations, and, when appropriate, a mediation facilitated by a neutral third party.
Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. The firm focuses on executive representation, wrongful termination, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage theft and overtime violations, whistleblower and qui tam, sexual violence, Title IX violations and victims’ rights, financial mismanagement and ERISA litigation, and Asian American litigation and finance matters. Our lawyers have recovered over $5 billion for our clients through many verdicts and settlements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]