Employment Mediation: How Workplace Disputes Are Resolved (Video)

Explore comprehensive video resources covering critical workplace and legal topics, from understanding your employer's fiduciary responsibilities regarding 401(k) plans to navigating wrongful termination claims and employment discrimination. These expert-led discussions provide essential insights into protecting your rights as an employee and understanding complex legal matters affecting your career and financial security.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is committed to litigating and resolving public interest, social justice, and civil rights matters that add significant value to individuals and communities across America. We excel at representing individuals, groups of individuals, and public entities in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, victims’ rights, and public sector litigation.

Article Insights

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight’s articles from Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Healthcare industries Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight are most popular: within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

self

When employment disputes arise, many resolve through mediation rather than litigation.

In this video, David Sanford, Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, explains the general resolution process commonly used in employment matters, including formal legal notice, confidential attorney negotiations, and, when appropriate, a mediation facilitated by a neutral third party.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. The firm focuses on executive representation, wrongful termination, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage theft and overtime violations, whistleblower and qui tam, sexual violence, Title IX violations and victims’ rights, financial mismanagement and ERISA litigation, and Asian American litigation and finance matters. Our lawyers have recovered over $5 billion for our clients through many verdicts and settlements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.