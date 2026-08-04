Policy Week In Review – July 31, 2026

At a Glance

The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

Congressional Democrats Reintroduce Legislation to Prohibit Arbitration Agreements in Employment Contracts

Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Representatives Jarrold Nadler (D-NY) and Bobby Scott (D-VA) reintroduced their legislation, “Restoring Justice for Workers Act,” which seeks to prohibit agreements that require arbitration of work disputes and to prohibit retaliation against workers for refusing to arbitrate. This legislation would reverse a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court’s decision affirming that federal law permits employers and workers to use arbitration agreements to settle employment disputes rather than through legal action.

Legislation Introduced to Strengthen Financial Transparency Requirements for Labor Unions

Representative Bob Onder (R-MO) introduced the “Improving Clarity and Transparency for Unions Act,” which seeks to promote transparency for union workers so they can hold their union leaders accountable. The bill would amend the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act to require labor organizations to include the results of certain audits and financial reports to all of their members by publishing the information on their website or at the request of a member(s) by physical or electronic copy. Introduction of this legislation follows findings from a House Committee on Education and Workforce oversight investigation into how the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) failed to disclose required audit and financial information to its members despite the collection of millions in member dues.

Labor Secretary Nominee Keith Sonderling Advances to the Senate Floor for Confirmation

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Thursday approved, by a party-line vote of 12-11, the nomination of Keith Sonderling to be the next secretary of labor. His nomination now moves to the Senate floor for a vote by the full Senate. As the Senate sprints to August recess with only one week in session remaining, it is unclear whether Sonderling will receive a vote before August recess. Pursuant to Senate rules, top-level Cabinet secretary positions must be individually considered.

ICYMI: NLRB Nominees Macy and Prouty Added to Package for Senate Confirmation Vote

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) nominees James Macy and David Prouty were added to a large package (S.Res.817) of other pending White House nominees awaiting full Senate consideration before the August recess. Their confirmation would allow the Board to keep its quorum through the remainder of the Trump administration. In addition, Macy’s confirmation would give the Board a three-member Republican majority allowing for potential policy shifts from Biden-era decisions. Pursuant to revamped Senate rule changes last year, multiple lower-level executive branch nominees can be bundled into a single resolution and voted on together rather than taking individual floor time for each person.