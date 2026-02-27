DEI In The Crosshairs: EEOC Enforcement And Texas AG Scrutiny Signal Heightened Risk For Employers

On February 18, 2026, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a lawsuit against Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Inc., alleging sex discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The suit centers on an employer-sponsored event held in September 2024 that was attended exclusively by female employees and from which male employees were excluded. The EEOC contends that privately inviting female employees and furnishing additional paid time off to attend the event, while excluding male employees, constituted an unlawful employment practice. This litigation underscores the Commission's evolving enforcement in contexts that may not immediately resemble traditional hiring or promotion disputes.

While federal antidiscrimination law has long prohibited disparate treatment on the basis of sex and other protected characteristics, the Coca-Cola Northeast case signals the EEOC's willingness to litigate cases in which well-intentioned employer activities intersect with equal access concerns. Title VII's protections extend not only to core employment decisions like hiring and compensation, but also to terms and conditions of employment, such as employer-sponsored events and benefits. Recall that the Supreme Court lowered the bar for Title VII plaintiffs in Muldrow v. City of St. Louis, holding that a Title VII plaintiff is not required to show "significant" harm but "some" harm. As companies plan workforce engagement, training, and retention initiatives, the EEOC's latest suit highlights the importance of reviewing such activities through a compliance lens to ensure equitable access for all employees.

Texas Attorney General Opinion: A New Front on DEI Risk

The EEOC's enforcement activity comes on the heels of state-level scrutiny as well. On January 19, 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued Opinion No. KP-0505, a comprehensive legal opinion addressing the constitutionality of longstanding DEI initiatives in both public and private contexts. Although advisory in nature and not binding law, this opinion is likely to influence litigation strategy and enforcement postures in the state.

The Attorney General's opinion concludes that a number of public-sector DEI programs, particularly those involving race- or sex-based criteria in contracting, appointments, and educational policies, cannot satisfy strict constitutional scrutiny. This includes state procurement programs and statutory frameworks that set demographic preferences or "goals" based on protected traits.

Notably, the opinion also addresses corporate DEI practices that are commonplace in HR and workforce development. While it does not categorically declare all private DEI efforts unlawful, it identifies several areas where such programs may trigger liability under federal and state law:

Workforce demographic goals and demographic hiring targets;

and demographic hiring targets; Candidate slate diversity requirements and recruitment initiatives tied to specific group characteristics;

and recruitment initiatives tied to specific group characteristics; Fellowships, pipelines, or mentorship programs oriented around race or sex;

oriented around race or sex; Employee resource groups and training with identity-based components;

with identity-based components; Vendor diversity programs and other contracting preferences managed by private entities; and

and other contracting preferences managed by private entities; and DEI governance structures, including roles and committees focused on diversity outcomes.

The opinion suggests that, depending on their design and implementation, these practices could be viewed as limiting opportunities, segregating employees or applicants, or conditioning benefits on demographic characteristics in ways that conflict with Title VII, the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act, or Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act.

Implications for Employers

Together, the EEOC's enforcement action and the Texas Attorney General's advisory opinion illustrate a shifting legal landscape where employer programs—whether intended to foster inclusion or employee engagement—are increasingly scrutinized through the prism of equal protection and antidiscrimination law. For employers, this underscores several practical imperatives:

Review all employer-sponsored activities for equitable access and nondiscriminatory design, even when nominally well-intended. Assess DEI initiatives to ensure they comply with both federal and state antidiscrimination statutes while considering enforcement and litigation risks. Document the rationale and legal grounding for policies that involve group access to opportunities, training, or development programs. Engage legal counsel early when designing or modifying DEI practices to balance organizational goals with evolving legal requirements.

As enforcement priorities and legal interpretations evolve, proactive policy review and risk management will remain essential for employers committed to both lawful operations and meaningful workplace inclusion.

