The Transportation Worker Exemption: Current Legal Landscape And The Supreme Court’s Upcoming Review Of Last-Mile Delivery Drivers

The reach of the FAA’s transportation worker exemption remains heavily litigated, particularly as it applies to last-mile delivery drivers. Federal circuits are currently divided on whether...

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Seyfarth Synopsis: The reach of the FAA’s transportation worker exemption remains heavily litigated, particularly as it applies to last-mile delivery drivers. Federal circuits are currently divided on whether such drivers fall within the exemption. The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to resolve the split soon, with its decision expected to have significant ramifications.

The Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”) provides that arbitration agreements are “valid, irrevocable, and enforceable,” subject to limited exceptions. One such exception, set forth in Section 1, excludes “contracts of employment” of any “class of workers engaged in foreign or interstate commerce”—commonly referred to as the “transportation worker exemption.” 9 U.S.C. § 1. More than a century after the FAA’s enactment, the scope of this exemption and the FAA’s reach continues to be actively litigated.

Over the past two decades, the U.S. Supreme Court has clarified the scope of this exemption through a series of key decisions. In Circuit City Stores, Inc. v. Adams (2001), the Court rejected the Ninth Circuit’s broad interpretation of Section 1 and limited the exemption to workers actually engaged in the movement of goods in interstate commerce. Later, in New Prime Inc. v. Oliveira (2019), the Court held that independent contractors may fall within the exemption. Then in Southwest Airlines Co. v. Saxon (2022), the Court found that airline ramp supervisors were exempted because they handled cargo traveling in interstate commerce. Finally, in Bissonette v. LePage Bakeries Park St., LLC (2024), the Court confirmed that workers need not be employed in the transportation industry itself to fall within the exemption.

Despite this guidance, the Supreme Court has left substantial room for lower courts to define the exemption’s boundaries. As a result, federal circuits have adopted differing analytical approaches—some focusing on whether goods and passengers are part of a continuous interstate flow, others emphasizing the class of workers’ central duties, and still others applying multifactor tests:

Focus on Flow of Goods and People as a Constituent Part of an Integrated Interstate Journey Focus on Class of Workers and Their Central Duties Multifactor To Be Determined – 1st Circuit

– 9th Circuit

– 10th Circuit – 3rd Circuit

– 5th Circuit

– 7th Circuit

– 11th Circuit – 8th Circuit – 2nd Circuit

– 4th Circuit

– 6th Circuit

Simultaneously over these past two decades, the modern workforce has undergone a significant shift away from traditional employment toward more flexible, on-demand labor. The rise of the gig economy has also produced a growing class of drivers responsible for transporting goods and passengers, making them an increasingly significant segment of the labor market. This shift has intensified the importance of determining which drivers fall within the transportation worker’s exemption.

Ride-Share and Food Delivery Drivers

Circuit Courts have largely reached a consensus when evaluating ride-share and app-based food delivery drivers finding that these workers generally do not qualify for the exemption.

Ride-Share Drivers:

Multiple circuits, including the First, Third, and Ninth—have concluded that ride-share drivers primarily engage in local, intrastate transportation. Even when trips occasionally cross state lines, those crossings are considered incidental rather than central to the drivers’ work. Courts consistently emphasize that the exemption applies only where interstate transportation is a defining feature of the job, not a happenstance of geography. See Capriole v. Uber, 7 F.4th 854, 865 (9th Cir. 2021) (Uber drivers have a fundamentally “intrastate transportation function”); Cunningham v. Lyft, Inc., 17 F.4th 244, 253 (1st Cir. 2021) (Lyft drivers were “primarily in the business of facilitating local, intrastate trips”); Singh v. Uber Technologies Inc., 67 F.4th 550, 560, 557 (3rd Cir. 2019) (“Uber drivers are in the business of providing local rides that sometimes – as a happenstance of geography – cross state borders” and were not a “a central part” of the job).

Food Delivery Drivers:

Similarly, courts evaluating food delivery drivers have found that their work involves distinct local transactions. Once goods arrive at local restaurants or businesses, their interstate journey is considered complete. Drivers then picking up these meals and delivering them to consumers are not participating in interstate commerce. See Immediato v. Postmates, Inc., 54 F.4th 67, 78 (1st Cir. 2022) (Postmates drivers who transported food to customers were engaged in “entirely new and separate” local transactions); Wallace v. Grubhub, 970 F.3d 798, 802 (7th Cir. 2020) (Grubhub drivers primarily delivered meals locally for customers).

The Circuit Split on Last-Mile Delivery Drivers

In contrast, courts are divided on whether “last-mile” delivery drivers—those who transport goods locally in the final leg of their journey to consumers—fall within the exemption.

Circuits Finding Exemption Applies:

The First, Ninth, and Tenth Circuits have generally concluded that last-mile drivers are exempt. These courts reason that goods transported by such drivers remain in a continuous stream of interstate commerce until they reach their final destination. Under this view, it is immaterial that the drivers themselves do not cross state lines; what matters is their role in completing an interstate journey. These courts have applied this reasoning to Amazon Flex drivers delivering packages from local warehouses, as well as drivers transporting goods from regional supply centers to local franchisees. In these cases, the goods are not deemed to have “come to rest,” but instead remain in transit as part of an integrated interstate process. See Rittmann v. Amazon.com (9th Cir. 2020) and Waithaka v. Amazon (1st Cir. 2020), cert. denied (2021) (Amazon Flex drivers making deliveries from local warehouses to customers are exempt); see also Mendoza v. Domino’s Pizza, 73 F.4th 1135 (9th Cir. 2023) (Domino’s drivers delivering pizza ingredients from local supply center to franchisees are exempt).

Circuits Rejecting Exemption:

The Fifth and Eleventh Circuits take a narrower approach, focusing on the nature of the workers’ duties rather than the broader journey of the goods. These courts hold that once goods arrive at a local warehouse and are unloaded, their interstate journey ends. Drivers who subsequently deliver those goods locally are therefore engaged in intrastate activity, even if the goods originally traveled across state lines. Under this view, the exemption applies only where workers play a “direct and necessary role” in moving goods across state or national borders—not where they simply handle goods that previously moved in interstate commerce. See Lopez v. Cintas Corp., 47 F. 4th 428 (5th Cir. 2022) (delivery driver who picked up items at local warehouse and delivered to customers locally was not exempt) and Hamrick v. Partsfleet, LLC, 1 F.4th 1337, 1350 (11th Cir. 2021) (District court erred by focusing on the goods rather than the class of workers).

The Supreme Court Is Set to Weigh in and Resolve the Issue

The Supreme Court is now poised to resolve this circuit split. In Flower Foods, Inc. v. Brock, cert granted, 146 S.Ct. 327 (Mem) (U.S. Oct. 20, 2025), the Court will review a Tenth Circuit decision holding that delivery drivers picking up goods at local warehouses that originated from out of state and delivering them to local retail stores were transportation workers. The Tenth Circuit aligned with the First and Ninth Circuits, emphasizing that the drivers were completing the final leg of an interstate journey and operated within a distribution system controlled by the national baked goods company.

A decision, expected later this year, could significantly reshape the legal landscape. If the Court rules in favor of the driver, then more last-mile drivers—particularly in the gig economy—might be brought within the exemption. This would allow them to potentially bypass mandatory arbitration agreements and pursue claims in court, including class and collective actions. For employers, such a ruling could lead to a surge of such actions that would otherwise be barred by arbitration agreements, increased litigation exposure, higher defense costs, and potentially substantial aggregate liability.

Conversely, a ruling in favor of Flowers Foods would reinforce a narrower interpretation of the exemption and curb its recent expansion. Ultimately, the Court’s decision will shape the balance between enforcement of arbitration agreements and access to courts as well as class and collective remedies for a rapidly growing segment of the workforce.

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