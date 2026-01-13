ARTICLE
13 January 2026

2026 Employment Law Updates

PL
Polsinelli LLP

Contributor

Polsinelli LLP logo

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 1,200 attorneys in over 25 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, Polsinelli attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight and focus on health care, real estate, finance, technology, private equity and corporate transactions.

Explore Firm Details
Effective January 1, 2026, numerous state and local government employment laws have taken effect. Below is a non-exhaustive summary of key employment law updates for January 2026.
United States Employment and HR
Anne M. Mellen,Shivani P. Bailey,Jacob Butler
+4 Authors
Polsinelli LLP are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, International Law, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

Effective January 1, 2026, numerous state and local government employment laws have taken effect. Below is a non-exhaustive summary of key employment law updates for January 2026. For additional insights, register for the 2026 Employment Law Developments: Key Considerations for Employers webinar here.

1730216e.jpg

To navigate each employment law update by state, click here.

Please note that the above is a non-exhaustive summary of recent employment law developments. For questions or assistance with employment law compliance in 2026, or to ensure you are informed about the latest updates, please contact your Polsinelli attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Anne M. Mellen
Anne M. Mellen
Photo of Shivani P. Bailey
Shivani P. Bailey
Photo of Holly Barrass
Holly Barrass
Photo of Jacob Butler
Jacob Butler
Photo of William (Liam) Whitaker
William (Liam) Whitaker
Photo of Maura Corrigan
Maura Corrigan
Photo of Mona E. Abboud
Mona E. Abboud
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More