Workplaces worldwide are experiencing rapid transformation as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into recruitment, performance assessment, and workforce management. Governments across multiple regions are responding by developing new frameworks aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and fair outcomes in AI-enabled employment decisions. These shifts coincide with renewed attention to how evolving job functions and the growing use of automated tools, interact with long-standing wage-and-hour standards and exemption criteria.

Global mobility and immigration systems are also adapting, with several jurisdictions reevaluating how talent is selected, assigned, and retained to better align with economic and technological priorities. At the same time, changes in executive policymaking and judicial review in various countries continue to influence employer obligations, adding complexity to cross-border workforce planning.

Collectively, these developments highlight the need for organizations to maintain flexible governance, ensure responsible deployment of emerging technologies, and align internal policies with evolving international standards.

Produced annually since 2015, the Global Employer Guide provides a concise, ready reference of current employment laws across more than 15 countries to help employers navigate an increasingly dynamic workforce landscape. Created to complement our Global Employer Solutions® service, the guide provides a concise, yet comprehensive, summary of the most notable employment laws across the globe.

GLOBAL EMPLOYER GUIDE 2026

