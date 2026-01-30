Significant Changes To Washington's Paid Family Medical Leave Act Impose New Obligations On Employers

All employers with Washington-based employees should take steps to comply with the significant changes to Washington's Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) Act that became effective on January 1, 2026.

All employers with Washington-based employees should take steps to comply with the significant changes to Washington's Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) Act that became effective on January 1, 2026. Among other things, the amendments usher in a new scheme for determining when job protection applies. In principle, this new scheme offers a much-needed mechanism for preventing employees from stacking their PFML leave on top of leave taken under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). However, implementing this new scheme can be particularly challenging for employers.

Washington's Employment Security Department (ESD) recently adopted regulations, updated its website, and issued template notices, all of which provide helpful guidance on the significant changes to the PFML Act. Employers should pay particularly close attention to the following changes:

Employees are now eligible for PFML leave in a given week only if they are absent at least four consecutive scheduled work hours. Previously, employees became eligible after an absence of at least eight consecutive scheduled work hours. Expanded Job Protection: The new law changed which employers are covered and therefore required to provide job protection. Likewise, the new law significantly expanded those employees who are entitled to job protection. Covered Employers: Previously, only larger employers with 50 or more employees were required to restore employees to their job upon their return from PFML leave. Starting January 1, 2026, the size of the employer is reduced on the following schedule:

Effective Date of Job Protection Obligations Covered Employers January 1, 2026 25 or more employees January 1, 2027 15 or more employees January 1, 2028 8 or more employees

Covered Employees : Previously, employees qualified for job protection only after working for their employer for at least one year and at least 1,250 hours in the 12 months immediately preceding the first day of leave. Starting January 1, 2026, employees of covered employers need only be employed 180 or more calendar days prior to taking leave, and no hours-worked requirement is imposed.

