Littler's Executive Order Tracker is your go-to resource for staying up to date on executive orders issued by the Trump administration. For the First 100 Days, we tracked every order, analyzing its impact, and providing summaries to help you understand the changes and the implications to your business. Beginning May 1, 2025, only those orders that impact compliance with labor and employment directives are included. In addition, only labor and employment orders in this tracker are identified with a topic.

The First 100 Days

December 11, 2025

Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence

(AI and Technology)

The order establishes within the Department of Justice an “AI Litigation Task Force” charged with challenging state AI laws on the grounds that they are unconstitutional regulations of commerce, preempted by federal regulations, or otherwise unlawful. The order then directs the Commerce Department to adopt a policy halting any remaining funding under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Act to states that have laws in conflict with the order. The Federal Communications Commission is directed to determine whether the federal government should adopt a federal reporting and disclosure standard that preempts conflicting laws. Finally, the order directs the Federal Trade Commission to adopt a policy statement explaining how state laws that require alterations to truthful outputs of AI models are preempted by federal law prohibiting deceptive acts or practices that affect commerce, and calls on the White House Office of Legislative Affairs to prepare a legislative recommendation for a uniform national framework to regulate AI and preempt state law in conflict with the order.

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Signs Executive Order to Limit State Regulation of Artificial Intelligence

Protecting American Investors from Foreign-Owned and Politically-Motivated Proxy Advisors

(Employee Benefits)

The executive order calls for increased federal oversight of proxy advisory firms that influence shareholder voting in major U.S. companies. It instructs the Securities and Exchange Commission to review and potentially revise regulations related to proxy advisors and shareholder proposals. It also directs federal agencies to review and potentially limit the influence of proxy advisors on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The order also calls for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate potential anticompetitive or deceptive practices by proxy advisors, and for the Department of Labor to strengthen fiduciary standards and transparency for retirement plans using proxy advisory services. The order further directs the Secretary of Labor to take appropriate action to “enhance transparency” with the use of proxy advisors, particularly with regards to DEI and ESG investment practices.

September 19, 2025

Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers

(Immigration)

This proclamation temporarily restricts the entry of foreign nationals seeking H-1B visas for specialty occupations unless their petitions are accompanied by a $100,000 payment, with exceptions allowed if deemed in the national interest. It responds to concerns that the H-1B program, originally designed to supplement the U.S. workforce with high-skilled talent, has been widely used to replace American workers with lower-paid labor, particularly in the IT sector, contributing to wage suppression, job displacement, and national security risks. The proclamation directs federal agencies to implement procedures for verifying payments, enforcing compliance, and preventing misuse of visa categories. It also calls for rulemaking to revise prevailing wage levels and prioritize admission of high-skilled, high-paid workers. The restriction is set to last 12 months from its effective date, with a review for possible extension.

LITTLER'S TAKE: White House Proclamation Imposes $100,000 H-1B Fee: Immediate Action Items

September 19, 2025

The Gold Card

(Immigration)

This executive order establishes the "Gold Card" program, an immigration initiative aimed at expediting visa eligibility for foreign nationals who demonstrate both the ability and intent to advance U.S. interests. Administered by the Department of Commerce in coordination with the Departments of State and Homeland Security, the program allows individuals or entities to qualify through a substantial voluntary financial contribution—$1 million for individuals and $2 million for corporations or similar entities—which is treated as evidence of exceptional business ability and national benefit under existing immigration law. The funds are designated to support American commerce and industry, and the order outlines procedures for implementation, including application processing, fee structures, and potential expansion, while ensuring compliance with legal and security standards.

September 16, 2025

Establishing an Emergency Board To Investigate Disputes Between the Long Island Rail Road Company and Certain of Its Employees Represented by Certain Labor Organizations

(Labor Management Relations)

This Executive Order establishes an Emergency Board under the Railway Labor Act to investigate ongoing labor disputes between the Long Island Rail Road Company and several unions representing its employees. The board, composed of three members appointed by the President, is tasked with reporting its findings within 30 days. During the 120-day period following the board's formation, neither party may alter the conditions that led to the dispute unless both sides agree. The goal is to provide a neutral, structured process to help resolve the conflict without disrupting rail services.

August 28, 2025

Further Exclusions from the Federal Labor-Management Relations Program

(Labor Management Relations)

This executive order determines that certain federal agencies and subdivisions, primarily involved in intelligence, counterintelligence, investigative, or national security work, are excluded from coverage under the federal labor-management relations programs outlined in Chapter 71 of Title 5 of the U.S. Code. It amends an executive order from March 27, 2025 to add specific units, including the Bureau of Reclamation, the Department of Commerce, the International Trade Administration, the Patent and Trademark Office, NOAA, NASA, and the U.S. Agency for Global Media, to the list of exclusions. This means that employees in these units will no longer be able to engage in collective bargaining through federal unions. The order also extends the deadline for related orders from the Secretaries of Defense and Veterans Affairs and clarifies that it does not create enforceable rights for any party.

August 7, 2025

Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(K) Investors

(Employee Benefits)

This executive order seeks to expand access to alternative assets—such as private equity, real estate, and digital investments—for Americans participating in defined-contribution retirement plans such as 401(k)s. The order argues that current regulations and litigation risks discourage fiduciaries from offering these investment options, limiting diversification and potential returns for retirement savers. The order directs the Department of Labor to review and potentially revise existing guidance under ERISA to support broader inclusion of alternative assets. The order also calls for collaboration with the SEC to explore regulatory changes that could ease access to these investments. The overarching goal is to align individual retirement plans more closely with the investment strategies used by institutional investors. The order emphasizes that all actions must comply with existing laws and budgetary constraints.

July 24, 2025

Saving College Sports

(Labor Management Relations)

This executive order addresses the evolving challenges facing collegiate athletic programs and highlights concerns about the sustainability of college sports following the removal of limits on athlete compensation, recruiting incentives, and transfer rules. The order acknowledges the importance of maintaining increased benefits for student-athletes while emphasizing the need for balanced regulations to preserve the viability of non-revenue sports. To support this goal, the order establishes policies aimed at expanding scholarship opportunities and roster spots in women's and non-revenue sports. It also discourages third-party pay-for-play arrangements that may divert resources away from non-revenue programs, while allowing fair market compensation for endorsements and similar activities. The Secretary of Education, in coordination with other federal officials, is directed to develop a plan to implement these policies through regulatory, enforcement, and funding mechanisms. Additionally, the Secretary of Labor and the National Labor Relations Board are tasked with clarifying the employment status of student-athletes to ensure alignment with educational objectives. To protect college athletics from legal challenges, the Attorney General and the Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission are instructed to review and revise litigation strategies and policies. The order also calls for consultation with Olympic and athletic organizations to safeguard the role of collegiate sports in preparing athletes for international competition.

July 23, 2025

Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government

(Discrimination and Harassment & IED)

This executive order establishes guidelines for the federal procurement of large language models (LLMs) to ensure they produce accurate and ideologically neutral outputs. It emphasizes the importance of trustworthy AI in supporting how Americans learn, access information, and make decisions. The order outlines two core principles for AI used by federal agencies: (1) truth-seeking, requiring LLMs to prioritize factual accuracy and objectivity, and (2) ideological neutrality, requiring that models avoid embedding partisan or ideological perspectives unless explicitly prompted by the user. To implement these principles, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in coordination with other federal entities, is directed to issue guidance within 120 days. This guidance will provide flexibility for vendors, allow for transparency without disclosing sensitive technical data, and outline when exceptions may apply, such as for national security systems.

Federal agencies will be required to include these principles in new contracts for LLMs and, where feasible, revise existing contracts. Agencies must also establish procedures to ensure compliance within 90 days of the OMB's guidance. The order builds on prior federal efforts to promote trustworthy AI and applies specifically to AI systems procured for government use, without regulating private sector AI development.

May 1, 2025

Establishment of the Religious Liberty Commission

(Discrimination and Harassment)

This executive order was issued to reinforce the protection of religious liberty in the US. It establishes the Religious Liberty Commission to identify and address threats to religious freedom, promote awareness, and advise on policies to protect this right. The Commission will produce a comprehensive report on various topics related to religious liberty, including the First Amendment rights of pastors, religious leaders, houses of worship, faith-based institutions, and religious speakers; the First Amendment rights of teachers, students, military chaplains, service members, employers, and employees; conscience protections in healthcare and vaccine mandates; parents' authority to direct the care, upbringing, and education of their children, including the right to choose a religious education; voluntary prayer and religious instruction at public schools; and the free exercise of faith without fear of government censorship or retaliation. The Commission will advise the White House Faith Office and the Domestic Policy Council on religious liberty policies and recommend steps to secure domestic religious liberty through executive or legislative actions.

April 29, 2025

Addressing Certain Tariffs On Imported Articles

This executive order addresses the issue of overlapping tariffs imposed on certain articles to protect national security and address various threats. It establishes that tariffs should not have a cumulative effect when applied to the same article, as this would exceed the necessary rate to achieve policy goals. The order outlines specific procedures to determine which tariffs apply when an article is subject to multiple tariffs, ensuring that only one tariff is applied in such cases. Additionally, it clarifies that the order does not affect the validity of the individual actions imposing these tariffs, nor does it alter the application of other duties, taxes, or fees. The Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with other relevant officials, is tasked with implementing the necessary changes to enforce this policy.

April 28, 2025

Strengthening and Unleashing America's Law Enforcement to Pursue Criminals and Protect Innocent Citizens

This executive order aims to support state and local law enforcement by providing resources, legal defense, and best practices to effectively combat crime and protect communities. It emphasizes the importance of empowering law enforcement officers and ensuring they are not hindered by local policies that may impede their duties. The order directs the Attorney General to create mechanisms for legal support, review consent decrees, and utilize national security assets to assist law enforcement. It also calls for holding state and local officials accountable for obstructing law enforcement and engaging in discriminatory practices. The order includes provisions for implementation and emphasizes the goal of maintaining safe and law-abiding communities.

Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens

This executive order emphasizes federal authority over immigration, national security, and foreign policy. It aims to address public safety and national security risks associated with illegal immigration and the presence of criminal organizations at the southern border. The order directs the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security to identify and notify states and local jurisdictions that obstruct federal immigration law enforcement. It outlines consequences for these "sanctuary" jurisdictions, including potential suspension of federal funds and legal actions to ensure compliance. The order also seeks to prevent federal benefits for individuals in sanctuary jurisdictions and ensure equal treatment of American citizens. It includes provisions for implementation and emphasizes the importance of restoring enforcement of U.S. law.

Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America's Truck Drivers

(Workplace Safety)

This executive order mandates English proficiency for commercial motor vehicle drivers. The order emphasizes the importance of truck drivers being able to read traffic signs, communicate with safety officials, and provide feedback in English to ensure road safety. It rescinds previous guidance on English language proficiency testing and enforcement, and directs the Secretary of Transportation to revise inspection procedures and out-of-service criteria to enforce compliance. Additionally, the order aims to strengthen commercial driver's license security and improve the working conditions of truck drivers.

April 24, 2025

Unleashing America's Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources

This executive order aims to accelerate the responsible development of seabed mineral resources, quantify the United States' endowment of seabed minerals, spearhead associated extraction and processing technologies, and ensure secure supply chains for defense, infrastructure, and energy sectors. The order tasks several agencies with expediting the exploration, characterization, collection, and processing of seabed mineral resources.

Strengthening Probationary Periods in the Federal Service

(Federal Employees)

This executive order asserts that that federal agencies have not been utilizing federal employee probationary and trial periods as effectively as they could to remove appointees whose continued employment is not in the public interest, and that the regulations at subpart H of part 315 of title 5, Code of Federal Regulations, which purport to limit agency action with respect to employees serving a probationary period, are not statutorily required. The executive order promulgates a new Civil Service Rule XI that will supersede subpart H. Under the new rule, agencies must affirmatively determine that the continued employment of individuals serving probationary or trial periods would benefit the federal service before the individuals' appointments are finalized.

April 23, 2025

Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth

This executive order aims to ensure the US remains a leader in AI by equipping its youth with necessary skills and understanding. It emphasizes early exposure to AI concepts to foster curiosity and creativity, preparing students for future workforce participation and innovation. The order establishes a White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education to coordinate federal efforts and implement policies promoting AI literacy and proficiency. It also introduces a Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge to encourage student and educator achievements in AI and foster collaboration across sectors. The order calls for public-private partnerships to develop AI educational resources and improve K-12 education through AI. Additionally, it prioritizes AI training for educators and promotes AI-related registered apprenticeships to enhance workforce readiness.

Restoring Equality of Opportunity and Meritocracy

(Discrimination and Harassment & IED)

This executive order aims to restore equality of opportunity and meritocracy by eliminating the use of disparate-impact liability. It emphasizes treating individuals equally under the law, without race- or sex-based favoritism, and promotes merit-based decisions in employment and other areas. The order directs federal agencies to deprioritize enforcement of regulations that include disparate-impact liability and mandates the repeal or amendment of related Title VI regulations. Within 45 days of the date of the order, the Attorney General and the Chair of the EEOC shall assess all pending investigations, civil suits, or positions taken in ongoing matters under every federal civil rights law within their respective jurisdictions, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, that rely on a theory of disparate-impact liability, and shall take appropriate action with respect to such matters consistent with the policy of this order. Overall, it seeks to uphold the principles of the Civil Rights Movement by ensuring that success is determined by individual effort and achievement.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Trump Administration Moves to Eliminate Federal Government's Use of Disparate Impact Theory Liability



Reinstating Common Sense School Discipline Policies

This executive order aims to eliminate school discipline practices based on discriminatory equity ideology, which have been found to compromise student safety and well-being. It rescinds previous guidance that required schools to consider racial disparities in discipline, instead emphasizing discipline based on objective behavior. The order mandates new guidance to prevent racial discrimination in school discipline and calls for coordination among various federal and state agencies to ensure compliance. It also requires a comprehensive report on the impact of discriminatory equity-based discipline practices and proposes model policies to promote common sense and safety in schools.

Preparing Americans for High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future

(Workplace Training)

This executive order aims to enhance America's reindustrialization and economic growth by equipping workers with the skills needed to produce world-class products and technologies. It consolidates fragmented Federal workforce development programs to better align with high-demand jobs. The order mandates a comprehensive review of these programs to identify opportunities for integration, reform, and investment in emerging industries. It also focuses on expanding Registered Apprenticeships and improving transparency and accountability in workforce development outcomes. Overall, the order seeks to optimize Federal investments to support the evolving needs of the American workforce.

White House Initiative to Promote Excellence and Innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

This executive order aims to enhance the role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in advancing educational and economic opportunities, and to support their capacity to provide high-quality education. The order establishes the White House Initiative on HBCUs, which will collaborate with various stakeholders, including federal agencies, private-sector employers, and philanthropic organizations, to strengthen HBCUs through improved planning, infrastructure, and professional development opportunities for students. The initiative also seeks to enhance HBCUs' capabilities by supporting the implementation of the HBCU PARTNERS Act, promoting innovation, and fostering partnerships to improve research and program excellence. Additionally, the President's Board of Advisors on HBCUs will be established to advise on related matters, and the Department of Education will provide support for the board. The executive order revokes a previous order from 2021 and outlines the accountability and implementation measures for the initiative.

Reforming Accreditation to Strengthen Higher Education

This executive order aims to reform the accreditation system for higher education in the United States. It criticizes accreditors for approving low-quality institutions and for focusing on discriminatory practices rather than student outcomes. The order highlights that many accredited programs offer poor returns on investment, leaving students in debt. It mandates the Secretary of Education to hold accreditors accountable for unlawful actions, including discrimination under the guise of "diversity, equity, and inclusion" standards. The order also calls for new principles of accreditation that emphasize high-quality education, intellectual diversity, and the elimination of credential inflation. Additionally, it seeks to increase competition among accreditors and streamline processes to ensure institutions are not forced to comply with standards that conflict with their values and missions.

Transparency Regarding Foreign Influence at American Universities

This executive order mandates that higher education institutions must disclose significant foreign funding sources to ensure transparency and protect American interests. It highlights past failures in reporting foreign gifts and emphasizes the need for robust enforcement of Section 117 of the Higher Education Act. The Secretary of Education is directed to reverse previous actions that allowed secrecy, require detailed disclosures, and ensure public access to information. Compliance with these requirements is tied to eligibility for federal grant funds, and non-compliance will result in enforcement actions.

April 17, 2025

Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness

This executive order aims to reduce regulatory restrictions on the the U.S. commercial fishing industry and make the U.S. less dependent on imported seafood. The Secretary of Commerce must identify the most heavily regulated fisheries and take appropriate action to reduce the regulatory burden, in cooperation with the Regional Fishery Management Councils, interagency partners, and through public-private partnerships. The Secretary and the United States Trade Representative, in consultation with members of the Interagency Seafood Trade Task Force, must assess seafood competitiveness issues and jointly develop a comprehensive seafood trade strategy.

April 16, 2025

Ensuring Commercial, Cost-Effective Solutions in Federal Contracts

The executive order aims to enhance the efficiency of federal procurement by prioritizing commercially available products and services over custom or non-commercial solutions. It mandates a review of current procurement practices to ensure compliance with the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and requires agencies to report their progress to the Office of Management and Budget within 120 days. The order also establishes a framework for oversight and accountability, with approval authorities responsible for evaluating and approving non-commercial procurement proposals.

April 15, 2025

Ensuring National Security and Economic Resilience Through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products

This executive order underscores the critical role of processed critical minerals in national security and economic resilience and highlights the vulnerabilities in global supply chains and the risks posed by reliance on a limited number of foreign suppliers, which could impair U.S. national security and economic stability. The executive order calls for an investigation under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to assess whether imports of these minerals and their derivative products threaten national security. The Secretary of Commerce is tasked with considering measures such as tariffs, import restrictions, and other policies to incentivize domestic production and recycling to mitigate these risks.

Restoring Common Sense to Federal Office Space Management

This executive order suggests that suburban and rural areas may be underserved by federal facilities. The executive order revokes two previous orders: Executive Order 12072, which prioritized central business districts for federal facilities, and Executive Order 13006, which encouraged locating facilities in historic properties within central cities. These revocations aim to allow federal agencies to choose facilities based on cost-effectiveness, enhancing their operational efficiency. The order directs the Administrator of General Services to amend relevant federal regulations to align with this new policy. Additionally, agencies using federally owned or leased space under different authorities must conform to this order, as long as it is consistent with applicable law.

Lowering Drug Prices by Once Again Putting Americans First

The executive order aims to lower prescription drug prices. The order requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services to propose and seek comment on guidance for the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program for initial price applicability year 2028 and manufacturer effectuation of maximum fair price under the program in 2026, 2027, and 2028. The guidance must improve the transparency of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, prioritize the selection of prescription drugs with high costs to the Medicare program, and minimize any negative impacts of the maximum fair price on pharmaceutical innovation within the United States. The order also mandates the development of a payment model to obtain better value for high-cost drugs in Medicare. Additionally, the order calls for streamlining drug importation processes and improving transparency in pharmacy benefit manager fee disclosures.

Restoring Common Sense to Federal Procurement

This executive order is intended to reform the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR). The order requires the Administrator of the Office of Federal Public Procurement Policy, the FAR Council, and the heads of agencies, and appropriate senior acquisition and procurement officials from agencies, to take appropriate actions to amend the FAR to ensure that it contains only provisions that are required by statute or that are otherwise necessary to support simplicity and usability, strengthen the efficacy of the procurement system, or protect economic or national security interests.

April 9, 2025

Modifying Defense Acquisitions and Spurring Innovation in the Defense Industrial Base

This executive order focuses on reforming the defense acquisition processes to enhance the United States military's capabilities. It emphasizes the need for a comprehensive overhaul to deliver state-of-the-art capabilities efficiently and effectively. It requires the Secretary of Defense to submit a plan to reform acquisition processes within 60 days, emphasizing the use of commercial solutions and streamlining decision-making. Additionally, it directs a reform of the acquisition workforce, including restructuring performance evaluation metrics and establishing field training teams. A comprehensive review of major defense acquisition programs is mandated, with potential cancellation for programs significantly behind schedule or over budget.

Addressing Risks from Susman Godfrey

This executive order addresses concerns that the law firm Susman Godfrey allegedly engages in activities detrimental to American interests, including by maintaining illegal DEI programs. The order mandates the suspension of security clearances for individuals at Susman Godfrey, reviews government contracts with the firm, and requires disclosure of any business with Susman Godfrey by government contractors. It also calls for limiting access to federal buildings for Susman Godfrey employees and refraining from hiring them without a waiver.

Directing the Repeal of Unlawful Regulations

(Legislative and Regulatory, Labor Management Relations, Wage and Hour, Discrimination and Harassment & IED, Whistleblowing and Corporate Ethics)

Citing Executive Order 14219 (Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President's “Department of Government Efficiency” Deregulatory Initiative), which directed the heads of all executive departments and agencies to identify certain categories of unlawful and potentially unlawful regulations within 60 days and begin plans to repeal them, this executive order requires that the review-and-repeal effort must prioritize evaluating each existing regulation's lawfulness under the following United States Supreme Court decisions:

Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 603 U.S. 369 (2024);

West Virginia v. EPA, 597 U.S. 697 (2022);

SEC v. Jarkesy, 603 U.S. 109 (2024);

Michigan v. EPA, 576 U.S. 743 (2015);

Sackett v. EPA, 598 U.S. 651 (2023);

Ohio v. EPA, 603 U.S. 279 (2024);

Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, 594 U.S. 139 (2021);

Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, 600 U.S. 181 (2023);

Carson v. Makin, 596 U.S. 767 (2022); and

Roman Cath. Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo, 592 U.S. 14 (2020).

In repealing these regulations, the executive order directs agency heads to finalize rules without notice and comment, where doing so is consistent with the “good cause” exception in the Administrative Procedure Act.

Reducing Anti-Competitive Regulatory Barriers

(Labor Management Relations, Wage and Hour, Government Contractors)

This executive order requires agency heads, in consultation with the Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission and the Attorney General, to complete a review of all regulations subject to their rulemaking authority and identify those that: (1) create, or facilitate the creation of, de facto or de jure monopolies; (2) create unnecessary barriers to entry for new market participants; (3) limit competition between competing entities or have the effect of limiting competition between competing entities; (4) create or facilitate licensure or accreditation requirements that unduly limit competition; (5) unnecessarily burden the agency's procurement processes, thereby limiting companies' ability to compete for procurements; or (6) otherwise impose anti-competitive restraints or distortions on the operation of the free market. Agencies must then make recommendations regarding repeal or amendment of the impacted regulations.

Restoring America's Maritime Dominance

This executive order establishes a comprehensive Maritime Action Plan (MAP) designed to strengthen U.S. maritime industries. The executive order creates a Maritime Security Trust Fund, serving as the financial backbone of the MAP, and a financial incentives program to stimulate private investment in domestic shipbuilding.

Zero-Based Regulatory Budgeting to Unleash American Energy

This executive order directs specified agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); the Department of Energy (DoE); the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC); and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to incorporate a sunset provision into their regulations governing energy production to the extent permitted by law, thus compelling those agencies to reexamine their regulations periodically to ensure that those rules serve the public good. Each covered regulation (those implementing the list of federal statutes specified in the executive order) in effect on the date of this order must have a Conditional Sunset Date of one year after the effective date of the sunset rule.

Reforming Foreign Defense Sales to Improve Speed and Accountability

This executive order instructs the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State to develop a list of priority partners for conventional arms transfers and prioritize end-items for potential transfer to those partners. It also instructs the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State, along with the Secretary of Commerce, to submit a plan to the President within 90 days that improves defense sales transparency via accountability metrics, secures exportability as a requirement earlier in the acquisition cycle, and consolidates the sale approvals process.

Maintaining Acceptable Water Pressure in Showerheads

This executive order calls for the repeal of the regulation defining “showerhead” and directs the Secretary of Energy to publish in the Federal Register a notice rescinding Energy Conservation Program: Definition of Showerhead, 86 Fed. Reg. 71797 (December 20, 2021), including the definition of “showerhead” codified at 10 C.F.R. 430.2. The rescission takes effect 30 days from the date of publication of the notice.

Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates to Reflect Trading Partner Retaliation and Alignment

This executive order focuses on the modification of reciprocal tariff rates in response to trading partner retaliation. It addresses the national emergency declared due to significant U.S. trade deficits and outlines the authority to adjust the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) to ensure effective trade measures. It modifies HTSUS to increase tariffs on imports from the People's Republic of China (PRC), a temporary 10% additional duty on imports from certain trading partners, and details specific amendments to tariff headings, such as increasing the duty rate to 125% for certain goods. It also outlines increases in de minimis tariff rates and postal item duties, with implementation directed by the Secretaries of Commerce and Homeland Security, and the U.S. Trade Representative.

April 8, 2025

Amendment to Reciprocal Tariffs and Updated Duties as Applied to Low-Value Imports from the People's Republic of China

This executive order amends tariffs and duties on low-value imports from China in response to China's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. It increases tariffs on specific goods and postal items to address the national security and economic threat posed by large trade deficits. The order directs relevant departments and agencies to implement these changes and ensure compliance with applicable laws. It emphasizes the importance of protecting U.S. economic interests and maintaining fair trade practices.

Strengthening the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid

This executive order addresses the increasing electricity demand driven by technological advancements, such as AI data centers and domestic manufacturing. It aims to ensure the reliability, resilience, and security of the electric power grid by utilizing all available power generation resources. The order directs the Secretary of Energy to streamline processes for issuing emergency orders, develop a methodology for analyzing reserve margins, and establish protocols to retain critical generation resources. It emphasizes the importance of a reliable energy supply for national and economic security and technological innovation.

Protecting American Energy From State Overreach

The executive order aims to enhance American energy dominance by removing barriers to the development and use of domestic energy resources, including oil, natural gas, coal, hydropower, geothermal, biofuel, critical minerals, and nuclear energy. It addresses concerns about state and local regulations that may exceed their authority and negatively impact energy production and national security. The order directs the Attorney General to identify and take action against state laws that burden energy resources and recommends further actions to ensure compliance with federal law. It emphasizes the importance of affordable and reliable energy for national and economic security.

Reinvigorating America's Beautiful Clean Coal Industry and Amending Executive Order 14241

This executive order aims to enhance American energy dominance by removing barriers to the development and use of domestic energy resources, including oil, natural gas, coal, hydropower, geothermal, biofuel, critical minerals, and nuclear energy. It addresses concerns about state and local regulations that may exceed their authority and negatively impact energy production and national security. The order directs the Attorney General to identify and take action against state laws that burden energy resources and recommends further actions to ensure compliance with federal law. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of affordable and reliable energy for national and economic security, including supporting the infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The order calls for identifying regions where coal-powered infrastructure can support AI data centers and assessing the potential for expanding coal-based infrastructure to meet the electricity needs of AI and high-performance computing operations.

April 4, 2025

Extending the TikTok Enforcement Delay

This executive order extends the enforcement delay of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, specifically affecting TikTok, until June 19, 2025. During this period, the Department of Justice will not enforce the Act or impose penalties for noncompliance related to TikTok. The Attorney General is directed to issue guidance and letters to providers, including TikTok, stating there has been no violation of the statute during the specified period. The order emphasizes the exclusive authority of the Executive to enforce the Act and aims to protect national security interests. It includes provisions to ensure implementation aligns with existing laws and does not create new legal rights.

April 2, 2025

Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China as Applied to Low-Value Imports

This executive order addresses the issue of deceptive shipping practices by shippers based in the People's Republic of China (PRC) that contribute to the synthetic opioid crisis in the United States. It suspends the duty-free treatment for certain low-value products from the PRC and Hong Kong, requiring them to be subject to duties when imported into the United States. The order outlines the procedures for assessing and collecting these duties, including specific duty rates and bond requirements for carriers transporting these goods. It also empowers the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to implement and enforce the order, and mandates a report on its impact within 90 days.

Regulating Imports with a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices that Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits

This executive order declares a national emergency due to large and persistent U.S. goods trade deficits, which are seen as a threat to national security and the economy. The order attributes these deficits to non-reciprocal trade practices, disparate tariff rates, and non-tariff barriers by U.S. trading partners, which have led to the decline of U.S. manufacturing and defense-industrial capacity. To address this, the order imposes an additional ad valorem duty on imports, starting at 10%, with specific rates for certain trading partners. The order also details exceptions and implementation measures, including the role of various government departments in enforcing the new tariffs and the potential for further modifications based on the effectiveness of these measures and any retaliatory actions by trading partners.

March 31, 2025

Combating Unfair Practices in the Live Entertainment Market

This executive order aims to address issues in the live concert and entertainment industry caused by ticket middlemen who impose high fees and use unfair methods to acquire and resell tickets at inflated prices. It directs the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to enforce competition laws, ensure price transparency, and prevent unfair practices in the ticketing market. Additionally, the FTC is tasked with collaborating with state officials and taking necessary actions to regulate the industry. A report on the implementation of these measures is to be submitted within 180 days.

Establishing the United States Investment Accelerator

(Legislative and Regulatory)

The executive order aims to streamline and modernize regulatory processes to attract domestic and foreign investment in the United States. The order notes that complex and overlapping federal, state, and local regulations significantly delay construction and hamper investment, permitting, and site selection. It establishes the United States Investment Accelerator office within the Department of Commerce to facilitate investments over $1 billion by helping investors navigate regulatory processes and by reducing regulatory burdens, increasing access to national resources, and facilitating research collaborations. The Investment Accelerator will also work with state governments to reduce regulatory barriers.

March 28, 2025

Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful

This executive order was issued to enhance the safety, cleanliness, and beauty of Washington, D.C., the nation's capital. The order establishes the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to coordinate efforts among federal and local agencies to fight crime, enforce immigration laws, and improve public safety. It also mandates a program to beautify the city, including restoring monuments, removing graffiti, and ensuring clean public spaces. The Secretary of the Interior is directed to lead these beautification efforts and coordinate with other officials and local entities. The order emphasizes the importance of making Washington, D.C. a safe, welcoming, and inspiring place for residents, commuters, and tourists.

March 27, 2025

Exclusions from Federal Labor-Management Relations Programs

(Labor Management Relations)

An executive order was issued to enhance national security by excluding certain agencies and subdivisions from federal labor-management relations programs. The order identifies specific departments and their subdivisions that primarily perform intelligence, counterintelligence, investigative, or national security work. The order also amends previous executive orders to include additional exclusions and outlines the specific agencies and subdivisions affected. The order significantly impacts collective bargaining by suspending the application of federal labor-management relations statutes to the specified agencies and subdivisions. This means that employees in these areas will no longer be able to engage in collective bargaining through federal unions. The Secretaries of Defense and Veterans Affairs are delegated authority to suspend these exclusions if they certify that collective bargaining can be applied in a manner consistent with national security requirements. Similarly, the Secretary of Transportation is granted authority to exclude subdivisions from labor-management relations coverage to ensure the safety and integrity of the national transportation system. The order also includes provisions for reassignment of employees and termination of agency participation in pending grievance proceedings for those previously part of a bargaining unit but now excluded.

Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History

This executive order addresses concerns about historical revisionism and ideological influences on federal sites dedicated to history, including parks and museums. The order aims to restore these sites to reflect America's heritage and progress. It establishes policies to remove divisive narratives and improper ideologies from the Smithsonian Institution and other historical sites. The Vice President, in consultation with other officials, will work to ensure future appropriations to the Smithsonian prohibit expenditure on exhibits that degrade shared American values or promote divisive ideologies. The order also mandates improvements to Independence National Historical Park and reviews of public monuments to ensure they appropriately represent American history.

Addressing Risks From WilmerHale

This executive order addresses concerns about certain large law firms, particularly WilmerHale, that allegedly engage in activities detrimental to American interests. The order mandates the suspension of security clearances for individuals at WilmerHale, reviews government contracts with the firm, and requires disclosure of any business with WilmerHale by government contractors. It also calls for limiting access to federal buildings for WilmerHale employees and refraining from hiring them without a waiver.

March 25, 2025

Protecting America's Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

This executive order highlights the federal government's role in processing trillions of dollars annually, with transactions flowing into and out of the United States General Fund. The document identifies the Department of the Treasury as the largest financial payment manager but notes its lack of sufficient controls to track transactions. It emphasizes the threat of financial fraud to the integrity of federal programs and the fragmentation of disbursing authority, which leads to expensive and duplicative financial reporting. Key findings include the policy to defend against financial fraud and improper payments by increasing transparency and accountability. The document mandates the Treasury Verification of Agency Payments Information to ensure all payments are subject to pre-certification verification processes. It requires agency heads to review and modify their systems of records under the Privacy Act of 1974. The order also calls for the consolidation of core financial systems to comply with federal accounting standards and the reduction of Non-Treasury Disbursing Offices (NTDOs).

Addressing Risks from Jenner & Block

This executive order addresses the risks associated with law firm, Jenner & Block, citing involvement in partisan representations, diversity policies, and other pro bono activities. The order suspends security clearances and ceases government provisions to Jenner & Block. It requires government contractors to disclose business with the firm and whether the business is related to the government contract. The order requires federal agencies to the extent permitted by law to take steps to terminate any contract for which the firm has been hired to perform any service. The order also includes measures to limit access to Federal Government buildings and restrict hiring of Jenner employees to protect national security.

Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections

This executive order aims to enhance the integrity of U.S. elections. It mandates state governments to comply with federal laws to safeguard voting rights and maintain accurate voter registration lists. The order emphasizes enforcing the citizenship requirement for federal elections, improving the security of voting systems, and ensuring compliance with federal laws regarding the national election day, including limitations on counting mail-in or absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day. It directs federal agencies to assist states in verifying voter eligibility and prosecuting election crimes. Additionally, the order seeks to prevent foreign interference in elections by enforcing laws that prohibit foreign nationals from contributing to U.S. elections.

Modernizing Payments To and From America's Bank Account

(Government Contractors)

This executive order mandates the transition from paper-based payments to electronic payments for all Federal disbursements and receipts to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance security. Effective September 30, 2025, the Secretary of the Treasury will cease issuing paper checks for Federal payments, and all executive departments and agencies must comply by transitioning to electronic funds transfer (EFT) methods. Exceptions will be granted for individuals without access to banking services, certain emergency payments, and specific national security or law enforcement activities. The order also includes a public awareness campaign and coordination with financial institutions to support the transition. Agency heads are required to submit compliance plans to the Office of Management and Budget within 30 days of this order. Within 180 days the Secretary of the Treasury shall submit an implementation report to the President.

March 24, 2025

Imposing Tariffs on Countries Importing Venezuelan Oil

The executive order addresses a national emergency concerning Venezuela, citing the actions of the Maduro regime and the Tren de Aragua gang as threats to U.S. national security and foreign policy. It maintains existing sanctions and, effective April 2, 2025, introduces a 25% tariff on goods from countries importing Venezuelan oil. The order also mandates periodic reports on the effectiveness of the tariffs and the conduct of the Maduro regime.

March 20, 2025

Addressing Remedial Action by Paul Weiss

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

This executive order rescinds Executive Order 14237, signed March 14, 2025, which suspended security clearances for individuals at Paul Weiss, would potentially terminate contracts with the firm, and limited their access to federal buildings and government employees. This action came after Paul Weiss agreed to provide pro bono legal services in support of the current administration's causes and to adopt politically neutral policies.

Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos

(Unemployment)

This executive order mandates that agency heads ensure federal officials have access to unclassified agency records and data to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse. It requires that within 30 days, agency heads rescind or modify barriers to inter- and intra-agency sharing of unclassified information and data sharing. It further mandates reviews of classified information policies to prevent unnecessary classification and supersedes prior orders that hinder information sharing. The order also grants the Secretary of Labor immediate access to unemployment data from the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General.

Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement

This executive order aims to consolidate agency procurement functions under the General Services Administration (GSA) to enhance efficiency, reduce duplication, and save taxpayer dollars with the goal of streamlining procurement processes and eliminating wasteful spending. Agency heads are required to submit proposals to the GSA within 60 days to consolidate the procurement of common goods and services. The GSA will then develop a comprehensive plan to manage these procurements across the government. This consolidation is expected to reduce redundancy and improve the efficiency of procurement operations.

Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production

This executive order aims to end the United States' dependence on critical minerals produced by other countries by facilitating domestic mineral production. Specified federal agencies are directed to identify and expedite the approval process for mineral production projects. This includes streamlining permitting processes and removing regulatory barriers that may hinder the development of these projects.

Improving Education Outcomes by Empowering Parents, States, and Communities

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

This executive order requires the Secretary of Education to take the necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education (DOE) and return authority over education to the states and local communities. The Secretary must also ensure that the allocation of any DOE funds is subject to rigorous compliance with federal law and administration policy, including the requirement that any program or activity receiving federal assistance terminate DEI programs as well as programs related to gender identity. (Note: in order to effectuate the full closure of the DOE, Congress must also pass a law mandating the closure; legislation to this effect has been introduced.)

March 18, 2025

Achieving Efficiency Through State and Local Preparedness

This executive order emphasizes the role of state and local governments in enhancing preparedness and national security and resilience through infrastructure investments, supported by the federal government. Key actions include: (1) within 90 days, develop a National Resilience Strategy to be reviewed every four years; (2) within 180 days, update Critical Infrastructure and National Continuity Policies; (3) within 240 days, review and update Preparedness and Response Policies and create a National Risk Register. Within one year of this order, the Secretary of Homeland Security will propose policy changes and implement to ensure state and local governments and individuals understand the federal role and improve communications.

March 15, 2025

Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of The United States by Tren De Aragua

This executive order invokes the Alien Enemies Act against Tren de Aragua (TdA), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, due to its infiltration and hostile activities within the United States. TdA is associated with the Cártel de los Soles, a group linked to the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela, and is involved in various criminal activities. The proclamation declares that Venezuelan citizens aged 14 or older, who are members of TdA and present in the U.S., are subject to apprehension and removal as Alien Enemies. It outlines the legal framework for these actions and establishes regulations for the seizure of property used in hostile activities.

March 14, 2025

Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy

The executive order aims to reduce the scope of the federal bureaucracy by eliminating non-statutory components and functions of certain governmental entities including the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the Minority Business Development Agency, US Agency for Global Media, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian, the Institue of Museum and Library Services, the US Interagency Counseil on Homelessness, and the Community Development Financial Institutions fund. It directs these entities to minimize their statutory functions and personnel to the extent required by law. The order mandates a review of budget requests to ensure compliance and rejects funding inconsistent with the order's objectives. It includes provisions to ensure implementation aligns with existing laws and does not create new legal rights.

Addressing Risks from Paul Weiss

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

This executive order aims to end government sponsorship of activities by the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP (Paul Weiss) that are deemed harmful to American interests. It directs the suspension of security clearances for individuals at Paul Weiss, reviews and potentially terminates contracts with the firm, and limits their access to federal buildings and engagement with government employees. The order also addresses concerns about racial discrimination and ensures implementation aligns with existing laws and does not create new legal rights.

Additional Recissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D, Labor Management Relations, Wage and Hour)

This executive order revokes several executive actions from the previous administration to advance the policy of restoring common sense to the federal government and empowering American citizens. It rescinds orders related to COVID-19 response, foreign policy, human rights, minimum wage for federal contractors, energy supply, infant formula, solar modules, insulation, electrolyzers, fuel cells, heat pumps, biotechnology, defense supply chains, worker empowerment, tribal funding, apprenticeships, and investments in American workers.

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Decreases Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors

March 7, 2025

Restoring Public Service Loan Forgiveness

This executive order revises the PSLF Program to exclude individuals working for organizations involved in illegal activities, such as violating immigration laws, supporting terrorism, child abuse, illegal discrimination, and other unlawful acts. The Secretary of Education, in coordination with the Secretary of the Treasury, will propose these revisions to ensure the program aligns with national security and public interest goals.

Establishing The White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026

This executive order establishes a White House Task Force to coordinate preparations for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2026, which the United States will host. The Task Force, chaired by the President and vice-chaired by the Vice President, will include various government officials and agencies to ensure a coordinated effort. The Department of Homeland Security will provide administrative support. The Task Force will focus on planning, organization, and execution of the events, with agencies required to submit reports on their activities by June 1, 2025. The Task Force will terminate on December 31, 2026, unless extended.

March 6, 2025

Establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and United States Digital Asset Stockpile

This executive order establishes a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a US Digital Asset Stockpile to manage the nation's digital assets. The Secretary of the Treasury is tasked with creating and administering these reserves, which will include Bitcoin and other digital assets obtained through forfeiture proceedings. The order outlines strategies for acquiring additional Bitcoin without imposing costs on taxpayers and mandates a review of legal and investment considerations. Agencies are required to provide a full accounting of their digital assets to facilitate the transfer to these reserves. The order emphasizes responsible stewardship and compliance with applicable laws.

Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Southern Border

Establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and United States Digital Asset Stockpile

The executive order establishes a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a United States Digital Asset Stockpile to manage the government's holdings of Bitcoin and other digital assets, which are acquired through criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. The Secretary of the Treasury is tasked with creating offices to oversee the reserves. Within 30 days of the order, agencies must review authorities to transfer any Bitcoin or other digital assets supply to the new Strategic Bitcoin Reserve or United States Digital Asset Stockpile and report their holdings of these assets. The Reserve will be maintained as reserve assets and not sold. The order also directs the development of budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional Bitcoin without incurring costs to taxpayers, and the Secretary of the Treasury, within 60 days of the order, will deliver an evaluation of the legal and investment considerations for managing these reserves.

Addressing Risks from Perkins Coie LLP

(Discrimination and Harassment)

An executive order was issued to address concerns about the law firm Perkins Coie LLP, citing its involvement in activities that allegedly undermine democratic elections and engage in discriminatory practices. The order directs the suspension of security clearances for individuals at Perkins Coie, reviews government contracts with the firm, and mandates investigations into its hiring and promotion practices. It also calls for limiting access to federal buildings and refraining from hiring Perkins Coie employees unless a waiver is granted. Additionally, the order instructs the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to review the practices of large law firms for compliance with non-discrimination laws, particularly regarding race-based and sex-based hiring and promotion practices. The order emphasizes compliance with non-discrimination laws and national security interests.

Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border

March 5, 2025

Honoring Jocelyn Nungaray

This Executive Order renames the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray, a young girl who was murdered in 2024. The Secretary of the Interior is directed to update all relevant references and documents to reflect this change within 30 days.

March 3, 2025

Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China

March 2, 2025

Amendment to Duties to Address the Situation at our Southern Border

Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border

March 1, 2025

Designating English as the Official Language of The United States

(Discrimination and Harassment, Legislative and Regulatory)

This order designates English as the official language of the United States. Emphasizes that a unified national language promotes societal cohesion and civic engagement. The order revokes Executive Order 13166, which aimed to improve access to services for those with limited English proficiency, but allows agencies to continue providing services in other languages if necessary. The Attorney General is tasked with updating guidance to align with this new order.

Immediate Expansion of American Timber Production

This order emphasizes the importance of timber production for the nation's well-being and economic security. It criticizes federal policies that have hindered domestic timber production, leading to reliance on foreign imports. The order directs the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture to issue new guidance to increase timber production and streamline forest management. It also calls for strategies to expedite forestry project approvals and reduce regulatory burdens. The goal is to enhance domestic timber production, create jobs, and improve forest management to prevent wildfires.

Addressing the Threat to National Security from Imports of Timber, Lumber

This order highlights the importance of the wood products industry to national security and economic strength. Addresses vulnerabilities in the wood supply chain due to reliance on imported timber and lumber. The order directs the Secretary of Commerce to investigate the national security impact of these imports and assess the feasibility of increasing domestic production. It also calls for recommendations to mitigate threats, including potential tariffs and strategic investments. The goal is to ensure a reliable and resilient domestic supply chain for timber and lumber.

February 26, 2025

Implementing the President's "Department of Government Efficiency" Cost Efficiency Initiative

(Federal Contractors)

This executive order aims to enhance transparency and accountability in federal spending on contracts, grants, and loans. It mandates the creation of a centralized technological system to record and justify payments, reviews existing contracts and grants for efficiency, and freezes non-essential travel and credit card use for 30 days. The order also requires agencies to update real property inventories and consider terminating unnecessary leases. Exemptions are provided for law enforcement, immigration enforcement, the military, and other critical areas.

February 25, 2025

Making America Healthy Again by Empowering Patients with Clear, Accurate, and Actionable Healthcare Pricing Information

(Employee Benefits)

This executive order aims to enhance transparency in healthcare pricing to empower patients and reduce costs. It builds on previous regulations requiring hospitals and health plans to disclose pricing information. The order directs federal agencies to enforce these transparency requirements, ensuring prices are clear and comparable. It emphasizes the need for accurate price information to help patients make informed healthcare decisions and aims to improve the overall quality and affordability of the healthcare system.

Addressing the Threat to National Security from Imports of Copper

This executive order mandates an investigation into the national security impact of copper imports, highlighting the critical role of copper in defense, infrastructure, and emerging technologies. It directs the Secretary of Commerce to assess the current and projected demand for copper, the extent of domestic production capabilities, and the risks associated with foreign supply chains. The order also calls for recommendations on actions to mitigate threats, including potential tariffs or incentives to boost domestic production. The goal is to ensure a reliable, secure, and resilient domestic copper supply chain.

February 19, 2025

Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders

(Immigration)

This executive order directs federal agencies to ensure that taxpayer-funded benefits are not provided to individuals who are not in the United States legally. It emphasizes the importance of protecting taxpayer resources and ensuring that benefits are reserved for American citizens in need. The order requires a review of federally funded programs to align them with existing laws, mandates enhanced verification systems to prevent ineligible individuals from accessing these benefits, and requires agencies to report any improper use of federal resources to the appropriate authorities. Within 30 days, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and the Administrator of the United States DOGE Service are tasked with recommending further actions to align federal spending with the order's purpose.

Commencing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy

The executive order aims to reduce the size of the federal government by eliminating non-statutory components and functions of certain governmental entities. It requires these entities to: (1) minimize their statutory functions and personnel; and (2) submit a report within 14 days confirming compliance and identifying remaining functions that are statutorily required. The order also rescinds a Presidential Memorandum of November 13, 1961 (Need for Greater Coordination of Regional and Field Activities of the Government) and mandates the termination of certain federal advisory committees and the Presidential Management Fellows Program. Additionally, within 30 days, certain presidential advisors are tasked with identifying further unnecessary entities and committees for termination.

Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President's "Department of Government Efficiency" Regulatory Initiative

(Legislative and Regulatory)

This executive order directs federal agencies to focus enforcement resources on regulations clearly authorized by constitutional statutes and to reduce the administrative burden. It mandates a review of existing regulations to identify those that are unconstitutional, unlawfully delegated, or overly burdensome, with the goal of rescinding or modifying them. The order also emphasizes prioritizing enforcement actions that align with statutory authority and national interests, while ensuring new regulations are consistent with these principles.

February 18, 2025

Expanding Access to In Vitro Fertilization

(Employee Benefits)

This executive order aims expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF). The policy seeks to make IVF more affordable and accessible, including removing statutory or regulatory burdens. Within 90 days, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy will submit policy recommendations to further protect access to and reduce the costs of IVF treatments.

Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies

(Legislative and Regulatory)

This executive order expands Presidential supervision of independent regulatory agencies. It requires that all executive departments and agencies submit proposed and final regulatory actions to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) before publication in the Federal Register. The executive order amends previous EO 12866 of 1993, “Regulatory Planning and Review” and directs submissions by independent regulatory agencies within 60 days from this order. It establishes performance standards for agency heads, directs the OMB to review independent regulatory agencies for compliance, and requires regular consultation with the Executive Office of the President to align policies and priorities. The order states that the President and Attorney General control authoritative legal interpretations for the executive branch, and no regulation, guidance, or legal positions may be advanced without authority of the President or Attorney General.

February 15, 2025

Keeping Education Accessible and Ending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in Schools

(COVID-19)

This executive order ends federal funds to educational institutions that require COVID-19 vaccinations for in-person attendance. It emphasizes providing accurate information about COVID-19 risks and allowing parents and young adults personal freedom in the decision to vaccinate. The Secretary of Education is tasked with issuing guidelines to elementary schools, local educational agencies, State educational agencies, secondary schools, and institutions of higher education. Within 90 days of the order, The Secretaries of Education and Health and Human Services shall create a plan to end COVID-19 vaccination mandates and list discretionary Federal grants and contracts provided to educational institutions not in compliance with the guidelines.

February 14, 2025

Establishing the National Energy Dominance Council

The executive order establishes the National Energy Dominance Council within the Executive Office of the President to enhance energy production in the United States. The Council, chaired by the Secretary of the Interior, will advise the president on strategies to increase energy production, improve permitting processes, and foster private sector investment. Within 100 days of this order, the Council will provide a national energy dominance plan outlining how to utilize America's natural resources to boost economic growth, create jobs, and reduce dependency on foreign energy. The order emphasizes cooperation among federal agencies and the private sector to achieve energy dominance while ensuring compliance with existing laws and budgetary constraints.

February 13, 2025

Establishing the President's Make America Healthy Again Commission

The executive order addresses health challenges in the United States, highlighting the lower life expectancy compared to other developed countries, higher rates of chronic diseases, and mental health issues. Health problems are particularly severe among children, with rising rates of conditions like autism, asthma, and obesity. The order sets funding and research policy for government health agencies, including prioritizing transparency in health research, collaboration with farmers for healthier food production, and expanded treatment options and flexible health insurance coverage. The order also establishes the Make America Healthy Again Commission to address childhood chronic diseases, which is charged with submitting an assessment within 100 days and a strategy to combat the problems within 180 days.

February 12, 2025

One Voice for America's Foreign Relations

This executive order outlines the responsibilities of the Secretary of State and other officials in implementing U.S. foreign policy under the President's direction. It emphasizes the need for an effective and committed workforce to carry out these policies and provides guidelines for personnel actions and reforms within the Foreign Service. The order also defines key terms and ensures that the implementation of these policies complies with applicable laws and regulations.

February 11, 2025

Implementing The President's "Department of Government Efficiency" Workforce Optimization Initiative

The executive order aims to transform the federal bureaucracy by eliminating inefficiencies and improving accountability. It establishes a hiring ratio to reduce the federal workforce, prioritizes high-need areas for new hires, and initiates large-scale reductions in force for non-essential functions. The order also directs the development of agency reorganization plans and revises suitability criteria for federal employees. Exemptions are allowed for positions related to national security, homeland security, or public safety.



Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement to Further American Economic and National Security

(Whistleblowing and Corporate Ethics)

The executive order addresses concerns about the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), arguing that it has been overextended and harms U.S. interests. It directs the Attorney General to review and potentially revise FCPA enforcement guidelines to better align with U.S. foreign policy and economic competitiveness. The order emphasizes the need to eliminate excessive barriers to American commerce abroad and preserve the President's authority in foreign affairs. It includes provisions for the review period, potential extensions, and the implementation of revised guidelines, ensuring alignment with existing laws and no creation of new legal rights.

February 10, 2025

Ending Procurement and Forced Use of Paper Straws

The executive order mandates the elimination of paper straws in favor of plastic straws across federal agencies. It argues that paper straws are less functional, potentially harmful, and more costly. The order directs agencies to stop procuring paper straws and to reverse policies that disfavor plastic straws. The Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy will issue a national strategy within 45 days to support this policy, ensuring compliance across the executive branch and addressing contracts with entities, including states, that ban or penalize plastic straws.

Eliminating the Federal Executive Institute

This executive order directs the elimination of the Federal Executive Institute, a program established over 50 years ago to provide leadership training for government officials, arguing that it has not effectively benefited American families. The order emphasizes responsible use of taxpayer dollars and focuses on programs that directly serve the American people. The Office of Personnel Management is tasked with closing the institute, and previous documents establishing it are revoked.

February 7, 2025

Addressing Egregious Actions of The Republic of South Africa

This executive order addresses the United States' response to South Africa's Expropriation Act 13 of 2024, which allows the seizure of Afrikaners' agricultural property without compensation. The order outlines the following key points: The U.S. condemns South Africa's actions, citing human rights violations and aggressive foreign policy stances. The U.S. will halt aid to South Africa and support the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees facing discrimination. U.S. agencies are directed to stop foreign aid to South Africa, with some exceptions at the discretion of agency heads. The U.S. will prioritize humanitarian relief for Afrikaners facing racial discrimination.

Protecting Second Amendment Rights

This executive order emphasizes the importance of the Second Amendment in safeguarding security and liberty. It directs the Attorney General to review and assess any actions from January 2021 to January 2025 that may infringe on Second Amendment rights and to propose a plan to protect these rights.

Establishment of The White House Faith Office

The executive order aims to support faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship in their efforts to strengthen families, promote self-sufficiency, and protect religious liberty. It emphasizes the importance of these organizations in serving communities and ensures they can compete for federal funding on an equal footing. The order establishes the White House Faith Office to lead these efforts and amends previous executive orders to reflect this change. It also outlines the functions of the White House Faith Office, including consulting with experts, making policy recommendations, and coordinating with federal agencies to support faith-based initiatives. In a separate announcement the President appointed Pastor Paula White-Cain, Jennifer S. Korn and Jackson Lane to the newly created White House Faith Office.

February 6, 2025

Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court

This executive order addresses actions taken by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the United States and its allies, including Israel. It asserts that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over these countries and declares a national emergency to counteract the ICC's investigations and arrest warrants. The order imposes sanctions on individuals involved in these ICC actions and restricts their entry into the United States.

Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias

(Discrimination and Harassment)

The executive order establishes a policy to protect religious freedoms and address perceived anti-Christian bias. It creates a Task Force within the Department of Justice to review and rectify any unlawful anti-Christian policies or practices. The Task Force will recommend actions to protect religious liberties and ensure compliance with federal laws. The order emphasizes the importance of religious freedom as enshrined in the First Amendment and relevant federal statutes.

February 5, 2025

Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

This executive order was issued to protect opportunities for women and girls in sports by ensuring that only biological females compete in women's sports categories. The order directs the Secretary of Education to enforce Title IX protections, rescind funding from non-compliant educational programs, and prioritize enforcement actions against institutions that allow male participation in women's sports. It also mandates the review and adjustment of policies related to international sports competitions and the admission of male athletes into the U.S. to ensure fairness and safety for female athletes. The order emphasizes the importance of maintaining sex-based categories in sports for the safety and dignity of female athletes.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Trump Bans Transgender Women Athletes from Participating in Athletics

February 4, 2025

National Security Presidential Memorandum/NSPM-2

A memorandum was issued to impose maximum pressure on Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons and to counter its malign influence. The memorandum outlines a comprehensive strategy involving sanctions, diplomatic efforts, and enforcement actions to disrupt Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missile development, and support for terrorist groups. It directs various federal departments and agencies to take specific actions, including imposing sanctions, isolating Iran diplomatically, and prosecuting Iranian-sponsored networks. The memorandum emphasizes the need to protect U.S. national security and uphold international peace and security.

February 3, 2025

Withdrawing the United States from and Ending Funding to Certain United Nations Organizations and Reviewing United States Support to All International Organizations

The executive order was issued to reevaluate the United States' commitment to certain United Nations (UN) organizations, including the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), UNESCO, and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The order cites concerns about these organizations acting contrary to U.S. interests and propagating anti-Semitism. It directs the U.S. to withdraw from the UNHRC, review its membership in UNESCO, and halt funding to UNRWA. The order also mandates a review of all international organizations and treaties to determine if they align with U.S. interests and whether reforms are needed.

Progress on the Situation at Our Northern Border

This follow-up executive order was issued and related to the February 1 EO "Imposing Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border, which addressed the threat posed by drug trafficking and illegal migration from Canada. It acknowledges Canada's recent efforts to mitigate these issues and pauses the implementation of additional tariffs on Canadian products until March 4, 2025, to assess the effectiveness of these measures. The memorandum directs continued monitoring and evaluation of the situation at the northern border and outlines potential actions if the crises worsen.

Progress on the Situation at Our Southern Border

This follow-up executive order was issued and relates to the February 1 EO "Imposing Duties to Address teh Situation at Our Southern Border," which addressed the threat posed by drug trafficking and illegal migration from Mexico. It acknowledges Mexico's recent efforts to mitigate these issues and pauses the implementation of additional tariffs on Mexican products until March 4, 2025, to assess the effectiveness of these measures. The order directs continued monitoring and evaluation of the situation at the southern border and outlines potential actions if the crises worsen.

A Plan for Establishing a United States Sovereign Wealth Fund

An executive order was issued to establish a sovereign wealth fund to promote fiscal sustainability, reduce tax burdens, and enhance U.S. economic and strategic leadership. The Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Commerce are tasked with developing a plan for the fund, including funding mechanisms and governance, to be submitted within 90 days.

February 1, 2025

Imposing Duties to Address the Situation at Our Southern Border

This executive order was issued to address the influx of undocumented immigrants and illicit drugs, which pose significant threats to public health and safety in the United States. The memorandum expands the scope of a previously declared national emergency to include the failure of Mexico to control drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) and human traffickers. It imposes additional tariffs on Mexican products and directs federal agencies to take necessary actions to enhance enforcement and cooperation.

Imposing Duties to Address the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China

This executive order was issued to address the influx of synthetic opioids, which have severe consequences on public health and safety in the United States. The memorandum expands the scope of a previously declared national emergency to include the failure of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to control the export of precursor chemicals and support transnational criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking. It imposes additional tariffs on PRC products and directs federal agencies to take necessary actions to enhance enforcement and cooperation.

Imposing Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border

This executive order addresses the influx of illicit opioids and other drugs, which pose a significant threat to public health and safety in the United States. The order expands the scope of a previously declared national emergency to include the northern border and imposes additional tariffs on Canadian products to compel cooperation in combating drug trafficking. It directs federal agencies to review and take necessary actions to enhance border security and reduce the flow of illicit drugs.

January 31, 2025

Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation | The American Presidency Project

(Legislative and Regulatory)

This executive order was issued to promote prudent financial management and reduce regulatory burdens. It mandates that for each new regulation, at least 10 existing regulations must be eliminated to manage costs effectively. The memorandum directs agencies to ensure that the total incremental cost of new regulations is significantly less than zero for fiscal year 2025. It also outlines the process for identifying and eliminating regulations, standardizing cost measurements, and ensuring compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act.

Limiting Lame-Duck Collective Bargaining Agreements That Improperly Attempt to Constrain the New President

(Labor Management Relations)

This memorandum was issued to limit collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) made in the final 30 days of a previous administration that could constrain the new administration. The memorandum prohibits new contractual obligations, substantive changes, or extensions of existing agreements during this period. It directs agency heads to disapprove any such agreements not yet approved and exempts CBAs primarily covering law enforcement officers. It does not prevent CBAs from rolling over under existing contractual provisions.

January 30, 2025

Immediate Assessment of Aviation Safety

This memorandum to the Secretary of Transportation and Administrator to teh FAA addresses aviation safety following a collision between a commercial aircraft and a military helicopter. The memorandum orders a review of hiring decisions and safety protocols from the past four years, emphasizing a return to merit-based recruitment and the importance of safety and competence in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It directs the Secretary of Transportation and the FAA Administrator to take corrective actions to ensure uncompromised aviation safety and to reverse any concerning trends from the previous administration. The goal is to maintain a high standard of safety.

January 29, 2025

Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism

This executive order was issued to combat anti-Semitism, particularly in educational institutions. The order reaffirms a previous executive order from 2019 (EO13899) and directs federal agencies to identify and use legal tools to address anti-semitic harassment and violence. It also mandates reports on civil rights violations related to anti-Semitism in schools and universities, and encourages the use of civil rights enforcement authorities.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Recent Executive Orders and Dear Colleague Letter Affecting Educational Institutions

Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families

Supports educational choice for families by allowing the use of federal funds for K-12 scholarship programs and other educational alternatives. It directs the Secretary of Education to issue guidance on using federal funds for these initiatives and includes measures to expand opportunities for low-income families, military families, and students eligible for Bureau of Indian Education schools. The order also emphasizes the importance of compliance with anti-discrimination and parental rights protections in education.

Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling

Directs the enforcement of laws to ensure that K-12 schools comply with anti-discrimination and parental rights protections. It mandates the development of a strategy to eliminate federal funding for discriminatory practices and indoctrination in schools. The order also reestablishes the 1776 Commission to promote patriotic education and outlines measures to enhance compliance with educational programs on the U.S. Constitution. Additionally, it prioritizes federal resources to support patriotic education initiatives.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Recent Executive Orders and Dear Colleague Letter Affecting Educational Institutions

Expanding Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to Full Capacity

Directs the expansion of the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to full capacity. This expansion aims to provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens and address immigration enforcement needs identified by the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

Celebrating America's 250th Birthday

Establishes a task force to plan and execute the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American Independence on July 4, 2026. It reinstates previous executive orders related to building monuments and protecting them from vandalism. The task force will coordinate with various agencies to organize the celebration and ensure compliance with relevant laws. Additionally, the order includes provisions for funding and administrative support for the task force.

January 28, 2025

Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation

The presidential order establishes a policy to prohibit federal support for medical procedures that alter a child's sex. It directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to review and amend relevant policies, and mandates that federal grants to medical institutions exclude funding for such procedures. The order also includes directives for the Department of Defense, Tri-Care, and the Department of Justice to ensure compliance and enforcement. Additionally, it calls for increased cooperation with state authorities to protect children from these medical interventions.

January 27, 2025

National Day of Remembrance of the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz

This presidential proclamation marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, a Nazi concentration camp central to the Holocaust. Over one million Jews, religious leaders, disabled persons, and other innocent victims were executed there between 1940 and 1945. This proclamation honors the victims and survivors, reaffirms the commitment to combat anti-Semitism, and highlights the resilience of the Jewish community. January 27, 2025, is proclaimed as a National Day of Remembrance to commemorate the victims and the liberators of Auschwitz.

Reinstating Service Members Discharged Under the Military's COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate

The presidential order addresses the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members, which was initially implemented by the Secretary of Defense on August 24, 2021, and later rescinded on January 10, 2023. The order aims to provide redress for service members who were discharged for refusing the vaccine. It directs the Secretary of Defense or Homeland Security to reinstate these members upon request, restore their former rank, and provide full back pay, benefits, and compensation. Additionally, it allows those who voluntarily left service due to the mandate to return without any impact on their status, rank, or pay. The order maintains that disciplinary or administrative actions for other conduct remain unaffected.

Restoring America's Fighting Force

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

This presidential order mandates that the Department of Defense and Homeland Security eliminate any Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices and programs that influence hiring based on race or sex. It requires an internal review of DEI initiatives and prohibits the promotion of divisive concepts or gender ideology within the Armed Forces. The order emphasizes meritocracy and prohibits any preference based on race or sex, ensuring that all actions align with existing laws and appropriations.

Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

This presidential order emphasizes the need for high standards in the U.S. military, focusing on mental and physical fitness for duty. It mandates updates to existing Department of Defense policies to align with these standards and restricts the use of pronouns that do not reflect an individual's biological sex. The order also revokes a previous executive order that allowed all qualified Americans to serve in the military, regardless of gender identity. Implementation steps include updating policies and issuing directives within specified timeframes.

The Iron Dome for America

The presidential order outlines the United States' policy to enhance its missile defense capabilities against advanced aerial threats. It mandates the deployment and maintenance of a next-generation missile defense shield and ensures the defense of citizens and critical infrastructure. The Secretary of Defense is tasked with developing and implementing a comprehensive plan for this defense system, including space-based and non-kinetic capabilities. Additionally, the order emphasizes cooperation with allies to improve missile defense technology and operations.

January 24, 2025

Enforcing the Hyde Amendment

President Trump issued an executive order to end federal funding for elective abortions, aligning with the Hyde Amendment. This order revokes two previous executive orders from 2022 that allowed such funding. The Director of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with providing guidance for implementing this policy. The order also clarifies that it does not create any new legal rights or benefits.

Memorandum for the Secretary of State the Secretary of Defense the Secretary of Health and Human Services the Administrator of the United States for International Development

President Trump issued a memorandum to reinstate the Mexico City Policy, which restricts U.S. funding for organizations involved in coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization. This action revokes a previous memorandum from January 28, 2021, and directs the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Health and Human Services to extend these requirements to all global health assistance. The memorandum also clarifies that it does not create any new legal rights or benefits.

Emergency Measures To Provide Water Resources in California and Improve Disaster Response in Certain Areas

The document discusses an executive order aimed at addressing water resource management and disaster response in California. It emphasizes the need to provide Southern California with necessary water resources and improve disaster response policies. The order mandates actions to override existing activities that hinder water delivery and expedite exemptions under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

Council To Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency January

This executive order calls for a comprehensive review of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to improve its effectiveness and impartiality in disaster response. It establishes the Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council, composed of government officials and experts, to assess FEMA's performance and recommend improvements. The Council will evaluate FEMA's disaster responses, compare them with state and private sector efforts, and consider public and expert input. The order aims to ensure FEMA can effectively support disaster relief efforts while maintaining state control and addressing any political biases. The Council will report its findings and recommendations to the President within 180 days of its first meeting.

January 23, 2025

Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence

(AI and Technology)

The order's stated purpose is to strengthen the United States' leadership in artificial intelligence (AI). It aims to develop unbiased AI systems and remove existing policies that hinder innovation with the goal to enhance human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.

Key actions include developing an AI action plan within 180 days, reviewing and revising conflicting policies, and ensuring all efforts align with maintaining U.S. AI dominance. This approach seeks to secure America's position as the global leader in AI.

LITTLER'S TAKE: New Executive Order Issued on AI; Prior AI Order Revoked

Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology

The order supports the responsible growth of digital assets and blockchain technology. It seeks to protect individuals' and businesses' rights to use blockchain networks, promotes the U.S. dollar through stablecoins, ensures fair banking access, and provides regulatory clarity. It also prohibits the establishment and use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in the United States. The order revokes previous directives that may have hindered digital asset innovation and establishes a working group to develop a federal regulatory framework. Immediate action is required to align existing regulations with the new policies and to foster innovation and economic development in the digital asset industry.

President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

The document establishes the President's Council on Science and Technology. It emphasizes the importance of maintaining global technological dominance through advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology. The council aims to unite experts from academia, industry, and government to advise on science and technology policies.

Federal Recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

The document discusses the federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, highlighting their historical recognition by the state and the federal government. It outlines the tribe's journey from state recognition in 1885 to the signing of the Lumbee Act in 1956, which recognized them as the Lumbee Indians of North Carolina but denied federal benefits. The document also covers recent legislative efforts, such as the Lumbee Fairness Act passed by the House in 2024, aimed at granting full federal recognition.

Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy

The order releases all federal records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This order aims to provide transparency and truth to their families and the American public. The order mandates the declassification and full disclosure of these records, deeming it in the national interest. This order emphasizes the importance of transparency and aims to provide the public with complete information regarding these historical events.

January 22, 2025

Designation of Ansar Allah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization

The order designates Ansar Allah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. It outlines the group's activities, including attacks on U.S. Navy warships and civilian infrastructure, and its support from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force. The order emphasizes the threat posed by Ansar Allah to American security in the Middle East and the U.S. policy to eliminate its capabilities

January 21, 2025

Revocation of Certain Executive Orders

This executive order revokes EO 14042, “Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors” and EO 1404, “Requiring Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination for Federal Employees.

Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity

(Discrimination and Harassment, Government Contactors, IE&D)

The order seeks to ensure the enforcement of federal civil-rights laws and terminates policies that involve race- and sex-based preferences under diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives. The order emphasizes protecting civil rights, promoting individual merit, and eliminating discriminatory practices in both the public and private sectors. Key actions include revoking previous executive orders related to DEI, streamlining the federal contracting process, and ensuring compliance with civil-rights laws. The order also directs federal agencies to take steps to end DEI practices in the private sector and to issue guidance to educational institutions on complying with civil-rights laws.

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Revokes 60-Year-Old Executive Order Requiring Equal Employment Opportunity in Government Contracting

LITTLER'S TAKE: Higher Ed DEI Practices to Be Reviewed Under President's New Executive Order

LITTLER'S TAKE: Acting Secretary of Labor Brings All OFCCP Activities Under Executive Order 11246 to a Halt

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies

LITTLER'S TAKE: U.S. Department of Education's New “Dear Colleague” Letter Targets DEI Programs and Signals New Era of Title VI Enforcement

LITTLER'S TAKE: GSA Announces FAR Deviations Consistent with the Revocation of Executive Order 11246

LITTLER'S TAKE: Federal Court Enjoins Trump Administration's Broad Attack on DEI

LITTLER'S TAKE: OCR Issues FAQs for Schools About Avoiding Racial Preferences Under Title VI

LITTLER'S TAKE: Fourth Circuit Stays Enforcement of Injunction on IE&D Executive Orders

LITTLER'S TAKE: Federal District Court Temporarily Enjoins DEI Certification Provision for DOL Grant Recipients

Keeping Americans Safe in Aviation

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is responsible for the safety of over 45,000 flights and 2.9 million passengers daily. The statement criticizes the previous administration for prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over merit-based hiring, which it claims compromised safety and efficiency. It calls for an immediate return to non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring and the review of employees in critical safety positions performance to ensure the highest standards of air safety and efficiency.

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies

January 20, 2025

Reforming The Federal Hiring Process And Restoring Merit To Government Service

(Discrimination and Harassment, Federal Employees, HR Management)

The order aims to reform federal hiring practices to ensure they focus on merit, practical skills, and dedication to the Constitution. It calls for the development of a Federal Hiring Plan to attract highly-skilled individuals committed to improving government efficiency and upholding American values. The plan includes measures to prevent hiring based on impermissible factors, reduce hiring times, and improve communication with candidates. It also emphasizes the use of modern technology and data analytics in the recruitment process. The order mandates regular performance evaluations and consultations with stakeholders to ensure the effectiveness of these reforms.

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies

Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

The order establishes definitions of sex-based terms and seeks to ensure federal policies and laws reflect these definitions. The order emphasizes recognizing two immutable biological sexes, male and female, and directs federal agencies to use these definitions in all official documents and policies. Key actions include revising identification documents to reflect biological sex, removing references to gender identity in federal forms, and ensuring sex-based rights and protections are enforced. The order also mandates that federal funds not be used to promote gender ideology and requires agencies to update their policies and regulations accordingly. This approach aims to provide clarity and consistency in federal policies related to sex and gender.

UPDATE: On January 31, 2025, the EEOC advised that at the present time all charges alleging discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity will be sent to national headquarters for review to ensure that they “comply with applicable executive orders to the fullest extent possible.” The agency also indicated that with respect to such charges it will issue a notice of right to sue if asked to by a charging party “as statutorily required.” Finally, the EEOC indicated that the acting chair intends to propose rescission or revision of anti-harassment and other guidance relating to gender identity and sexual orientation that is in conflict with these orders.

LITTLER'S TAKE: EEOC Acting Chair Issues Statement on Gender Identity, Removes Guidance on Transgender Issues

LITTLER'S TAKE: Executive Order Targets Prohibitions Against Sexual Orientation and Gender Expression Discrimination

LITTLER'S TAKE: EEOC Requests OMB Approval for 2024 EEO-1 Reporting Cycle and Updates to Form 462

Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing

(Discrimination and Harassment, Federal Employees, Government Contractors, IE&D)

The order terminates diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) programs within the federal government. The order directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Attorney General, and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to coordinate the elimination of DEI mandates, policies, and activities. Federal agencies are instructed to end DEI-related offices and positions, review employment practices to focus on individual merit, and report on DEI-related expenditures and activities.

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Revokes 60-Year-Old Executive Order Requiring Equal Employment Opportunity in Government Contracting

LITTLER'S TAKE: Higher Ed DEI Practices to Be Reviewed Under President's New Executive Order

LITTLER'S TAKE: Acting Secretary of Labor Brings All OFCCP Activities Under Executive Order 11246 to a Halt

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies

LITTLER'S TAKE: Federal Court Enjoins Trump Administration's Broad Attack on DEI

LITTLER'S TAKE: Fourth Circuit Stays Enforcement of Injunction on IE&D Executive Orders

LITTLER'S TAKE: Federal District Court Temporarily Enjoins DEI Certification Provision for DOL Grant Recipients

Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions

(Discrimination and Harassment, Immigration, IE&D)

This order revokes numerous executive actions from the previous administration. The order aims to eliminate policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), immigration, climate change, and other areas deemed counterproductive. The stated goal is to restore efficiency, fairness, and common sense to federal operations.

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies

Hiring Freeze

(Federal Employees, HR Management)

The order freezes the hiring of federal civilian employees across the executive branch. This freeze applies to all vacant positions as of January 20, 2025, and prohibits the creation of new positions, with exceptions for military personnel, immigration enforcement, national security, and public safety roles. The order ensures that essential services like Social Security, Medicare, and Veterans' benefits are not impacted.

Restoring Accountability for Career Senior Executives

(Federal Employees, HR Management)

The memorandum emphasizes the need for accountability among Career Senior Executive Service (SES) officials, who play a crucial role in the federal government. It highlights the President's authority to remove subordinates to ensure the effective execution of laws. The directive calls for the development of SES Performance Plans, reassignment of SES members to align with the administration's agenda, and the restructuring of Executive Resources and Performance Review Boards. It mandates that agency heads take appropriate actions, including removal, against SES officials who do not meet performance standards or fulfill their duties effectively. The goal is to create a responsive and high-quality federal workforce.

Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce

(Federal Employees, HR Management)

The order reinstates and amends a previous executive order to enhance accountability within the federal workforce, particularly for those in policy-influencing positions. It emphasizes the president's authority to manage the executive branch and the need for federal employees to be accountable to the president. The order mandates the development of a federal hiring plan, reassignment of certain positions, and restructuring of performance review processes. It also revokes a prior executive order related to protecting the federal workforce and calls for the rescission of regulations that impede the implementation of these policies. The goal is to ensure a professional and accountable federal workforce.

Return to In-Person Work

(Federal Employees, Remote Work)

The directive instructs all executive branch departments and agencies to end remote work arrangements and require employees to return to in-person work full-time. Exemptions can be made by department and agency heads as necessary. The implementation of this directive must comply with applicable laws.

Clarifying The Military's Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States

(Immigration)

The order emphasizes the critical role of the Armed Forces in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States, particularly along the southern border. The Secretary of Defense is directed to revise the Unified Command Plan within 10 days to assign the mission of sealing the borders to the United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM). This includes planning and implementing measures to repel invasions, such as unlawful migration and narcotics trafficking. The order mandates continuous assessments to protect U.S. sovereignty and security, ensuring the Armed Forces prioritize border protection.

Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States

(Immigration)

The order declares a national emergency at the U.S. southern border due to stated security concerns, including unlawful migration and narcotics trafficking. This order directs the Armed Forces to support the Department of Homeland Security in securing the border and maintaining national sovereignty. Key actions include deploying military personnel and resources, constructing additional physical barriers, and utilizing unmanned aerial systems to enhance border security. The order also mandates a review of policies and strategies to prioritize border protection and requires regular reporting on the progress and conditions at the southern border.

Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists

(Immigration)

This order addresses the stated national security threat posed by international cartels and other transnational organizations. According to the order, these groups are involved in violent activities and have significant control over illegal traffic across the U.S. southern border. The order aims to designate these organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations or Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

Guaranteeing The States Protection Against Invasion

(Immigration)

This directive addresses the issue of illegal immigration at the southern border, declaring it an invasion that threatens public health, safety, and national security. It emphasizes the president's authority to control the entry of individuals into the United States and suspends such entry until the situation is resolved. The order mandates actions to repel, repatriate, or remove these individuals and restricts their access to certain immigration provisions. It calls for coordination among federal agencies to implement these measures and ensure the protection of national sovereignty.

Protecting The American People Against Invasion

(Immigration)

The directive emphasizes the importance of enforcing immigration laws to protect national security and public safety. It revokes previous executive orders related to immigration and mandates that federal agencies prioritize the removal of individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States. The order also calls for the establishment of Homeland Security Task Forces, the assessment of fines and penalties for immigration violations, and cooperation with state and local law enforcement. Additionally, it aims to encourage voluntary departure of undocumented individuals and ensure compliance with immigration laws.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?

Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship

(Immigration)

This order attempts to clarify the interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment regarding birthright citizenship. It states that U.S. citizenship is not automatically granted to individuals born in the U.S. if their parents were not lawful residents at the time of birth. The order mandates that federal agencies only recognize citizenship for those meeting these criteria and requires a review of policies to ensure compliance.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?

Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats

(Immigration)

This order outlines policies to protect U.S. citizens from individuals who may pose security threats. It emphasizes the need for thorough vetting and screening of all individuals seeking entry into the United States. The order mandates coordination among various federal agencies to identify and address deficiencies in the vetting process, and to take necessary actions to prevent the entry of individuals who may pose risks. It also calls for adjustments to existing regulations and procedures to enhance national security and ensure the proper assimilation of lawful immigrants.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?

Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program

(Immigration)

The order suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) due to stated concerns about the country's capacity to absorb large numbers of migrants and refugees without compromising resources, safety, and security. It emphasizes the need for refugees to "assimilate appropriately" and for state and local jurisdictions to have a role in refugee placement. The order mandates a review of the program and requires periodic reports to determine if resumption aligns with U.S. interests. It also revokes a previous executive order related to refugee resettlement and climate change.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?

Securing Our Borders

(Immigration)

This order addresses the issue of illegal immigration and outlines measures to secure the U.S. borders. It emphasizes the need for physical barriers, increased personnel, and the detention and removal of individuals who violate immigration laws. The order also calls for the resumption of the Migrant Protection Protocols, adjustments to parole policies, and enhanced international cooperation. The order suspends the use of the CBP One app to parole or facilitate the entry of otherwise inadmissible persons. Additionally, it mandates the use of DNA and identification technologies and prioritizes the prosecution of border-related offenses. The order's stated goal is to protect national security and ensure the effective enforcement of immigration laws.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?

Regulatory Freeze Pending Review

(Legislative and Regulatory)

The directive mandates that all executive departments and agencies halt the proposal or issuance of new rules until they are reviewed and approved by a department or agency head appointed by the president after January 20, 2025. It also requires the withdrawal of any rules sent to the Office of the Federal Register but not yet published, and the postponement of the effective date for any published rules for 60 days to allow for review.

Resolve the Backlog of Security Clearances for Executive Office of the President Personnel

The memorandum addresses the security clearance backlog within the Executive Office of the President, emphasizing the need for qualified personnel to access the White House complex. It outlines the authority of the President to grant interim security clearances to resolve this issue.

America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State

The order seeks to prioritize American interests in U.S. foreign policy. The "America First" approach mandates that the Secretary of State align the Department of State's policies, programs, personnel, and operations with this directive as soon as practicable. The order ensures that nothing within it will impair the legal authority of executive departments or agencies, nor affect the functions of the Office of Management and Budget. It will be implemented in accordance with applicable laws and subject to available appropriations, without creating any enforceable rights or benefits against the U.S. government.

America First Trade Policy

The policy establishes an "America First" trade policy with the stated goal to revitalize the American economy, enhance national security, and benefit American workers and businesses. This policy focuses on reducing trade deficits, promoting investment, and defending economic and national security. Key actions include investigating trade deficits, establishing an External Revenue Service to collect trade-related revenues, reviewing unfair trade practices, and assessing the impact of existing trade agreements. The memorandum also addresses economic and trade relations with China, including reviewing compliance with trade agreements and addressing intellectual property rights. Additionally, it calls for a comprehensive review of the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base, export control systems, and measures to combat unlawful migration and contraband flows. Reports on these reviews and recommendations are to be submitted by April 2025.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?

Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok

The order delays the enforcement of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, passed by Congress in April 2024, for 75 days. This Act regulates applications like TikTok, operated by ByteDance Ltd. The delay allows the administration to assess national security concerns and negotiate a resolution to avoid a shutdown of TikTok, used by 170 million Americans. During this period, the Department of Justice will not enforce the Act or impose penalties for noncompliance.

Declaring a National Energy Emergency

The order declares a national emergency to address the United States' "inadequate" energy supply and infrastructure, which pose significant threats to national and economic security. This order directs federal agencies to use all available authorities to enhance the identification, production, transportation, refining, and generation of domestic energy resources.

Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis

This order addresses the economic challenges faced by American families, including the high costs of fuel, food, housing, and other essentials. The order attributes these challenges to regulatory policies and mandates from the previous administration, which are said to have increased living costs significantly. To alleviate these burdens, the order directs federal departments and agencies to take actions aimed at reducing housing costs, eliminating unnecessary healthcare expenses, lowering the costs of home appliances, creating job opportunities, and revising climate policies that impact food and fuel prices. The Assistant to the President for Economic Policy is tasked with reporting on the implementation of these measures every 30 days. This initiative aims to restore purchasing power and improve the quality of life for American families.

Ending The Weaponization Of The Federal Government

The order addresses and seeks to correct alleged past misconduct by federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The order aims to review and identify instances where these agencies may have acted inappropriately or contrary to their intended purposes over the past four years. The Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence are tasked with reviewing the activities of their respective agencies and preparing reports with recommendations for remedial actions. The stated goal is to ensure accountability and prevent the misuse of governmental power.

Establishing And Implementing The President's “Department Of Government Efficiency”

The order establishes the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to modernize federal technology and software, aiming to enhance governmental efficiency and productivity. The United States Digital Service (USDS) is renamed as the United States DOGE Service and will operate within the Executive Office of the President. A temporary organization within USDS will focus on advancing President Trump's 18-month DOGE agenda. Each federal agency will form a DOGE Team to implement this agenda, with the USDS Administrator leading a Software Modernization Initiative to improve government-wide IT systems. The order ensures USDS access to unclassified agency records and systems, adhering to data protection standards. This initiative aims to streamline federal operations and improve overall efficiency.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Non-Profits, NGOs, Overseas Staff, and the DOGE Shake-Up at USAID: A Six-Point Checklist for a Way Forward

Flying The Flag Of The United States At Full-Staff On Inauguration Day

The order sets forth that on Inauguration Day, the U.S. flag will be flown at full-staff at all federal buildings, military posts, and embassies. After Inauguration Day, the flag will return to half-staff in memory of former President James Earl Carter, Jr., until the 30-day mourning period concludes.

Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information

The order revokes the security clearances of certain former intelligence officials and John R. Bolton. This action is in response to their involvement in activities perceived as politically motivated, including the issuance of a letter during the 2020 Presidential campaign and the publication of classified information in a memoir. The Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the CIA, is tasked with revoking the clearances and submitting a report on any additional inappropriate activities and recommendations to prevent future occurrences. This initiative's stated purpose is to uphold the integrity and trust in the Intelligence Community.

Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) Global Tax Deal (Global Tax Deal)

The memorandum addresses the United States' stance on the international tax agreement and declares that the Global Tax Deal has no legal effect in the United States without Congressional approval. It emphasizes the importance of maintaining national sovereignty and economic competitiveness by rejecting the deal's extraterritorial jurisdiction over American income and its limitations on U.S. tax policy.

Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture

The directive instructs the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide recommendations within 60 days on how federal public buildings can reflect regional, traditional, and classical architectural styles to enhance public spaces and honor the nation's heritage. It also requires the GSA to notify the president if any new building design deviates from this policy before approval, explaining the reasons for such a decision.

Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements

This order emphasizes the need for the U.S. to balance economic growth with environmental protection while prioritizing national interests. It mandates the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and other related international commitments, ceasing financial contributions to these initiatives.

Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California

The directive instructs the Secretary of Commerce and the Secretary of the Interior to resume efforts to redirect water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to other parts of California to ensure a reliable water supply. This initiative, previously halted due to environmental concerns, aims to address the water needs of Central and Southern California, particularly in light of recent wildfires. The secretaries are required to report on their progress within 90 days.

Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid

The order pauses U.S. foreign development assistance for 90 days to review its alignment with U.S. foreign policy and programmatic efficiency. It mandates that all new obligations and disbursements of development assistance funds be halted during this period. The review will determine whether to continue, modify, or cease each program. The order emphasizes that foreign aid must align with U.S. interests and values.

Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship

The order emphasizes the protection of free speech rights as enshrined in the First Amendment. It criticizes the previous administration for allegedly censoring speech on online platforms and outlines policies to prevent government interference in constitutionally protected speech. The order mandates an investigation into past government actions related to censorship and requires federal departments and agencies to ensure no resources are used to abridge free speech.

Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness

The order aims to honor the contributions of notable Americans by renaming national landmarks. It instructs the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to review and potentially replace current appointees and to prioritize naming that "reflects American heritage." The order reinstates the name "Mount McKinley" for North America's highest peak and renames the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America." It also encourages collaboration with local entities to honor regional history and culture. The Secretary of the Interior is tasked with implementing these changes and seeking public input for additional naming opportunities.

Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety

The order emphasizes the importance of capital punishment as a deterrent and punishment for the most heinous crimes. It criticizes previous actions that have obstructed the implementation of capital punishment and outlines policies to ensure the death penalty is pursued for severe crimes, particularly those involving the murder of law enforcement officers or committed by individuals illegally present in the country. The Attorney General is tasked with ensuring states have the necessary resources for executions and with seeking the reversal of Supreme Court precedents that limit capital punishment. The order also calls for prioritizing the prosecution of violent crime and coordinating with state and local law enforcement to protect communities.

Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government's Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects

The memorandum directs a temporary halt on offshore wind energy leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) to review the environmental, economic, and legal impacts of such projects.

Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential

The order aims to maximize the development of Alaska's natural resources to benefit the nation's economy and security. It calls for the removal of restrictions on resource development on federal and state lands in Alaska. The order mandates expedited permitting and leasing for energy and natural resource projects, prioritizes the development of Alaska's liquified natural gas (LNG) potential, and directs various federal agencies to take specific actions to support these goals. It also includes provisions for reviewing and potentially rescinding previous regulations and decisions that hinder resource development.

Unleashing American Energy

The order aims to promote the development of domestic energy and natural resources by removing regulatory barriers and encouraging exploration and production on federal lands and waters. It emphasizes the need for reliable and affordable energy to support economic growth, job creation, and national security. The order calls for a review of existing regulations that may hinder energy development, revokes several previous executive orders related to climate and environmental policies, and seeks to streamline the permitting process for energy projects. It also addresses the elimination of the "electric vehicle mandate" and promotes consumer choice in vehicles and appliances. The directive also terminates the Green New Deal initiatives.

Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization

The order announces the United States' intention to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to concerns over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of necessary reforms, and perceived political influence. It revokes a previous order that retracted the withdrawal and halts U.S. funding and support to the WHO. The order also calls for the reassignment of U.S. personnel working with the WHO and the identification of alternative partners for global health activities.

