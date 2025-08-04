Littler's Executive Order Tracker is your go-to resource for staying up to date on executive orders issued by the Trump administration. For the First 100 Days, we tracked every order, analyzing its impact, and providing summaries to help you understand the changes and the implications to your business. Beginning May 1, 2025, only those orders that impact compliance with labor and employment directives are included. In addition, only labor and employment orders in this tracker are identified with a topic.

The First 100 Days

July 24, 2025

Saving College Sports

(Labor Management Relations)

This executive order addresses the evolving challenges facing collegiate athletic programs and highlights concerns about the sustainability of college sports following the removal of limits on athlete compensation, recruiting incentives, and transfer rules. The order acknowledges the importance of maintaining increased benefits for student-athletes while emphasizing the need for balanced regulations to preserve the viability of non-revenue sports. To support this goal, the order establishes policies aimed at expanding scholarship opportunities and roster spots in women's and non-revenue sports. It also discourages third-party pay-for-play arrangements that may divert resources away from non-revenue programs, while allowing fair market compensation for endorsements and similar activities. The Secretary of Education, in coordination with other federal officials, is directed to develop a plan to implement these policies through regulatory, enforcement, and funding mechanisms. Additionally, the Secretary of Labor and the National Labor Relations Board are tasked with clarifying the employment status of student-athletes to ensure alignment with educational objectives. To protect college athletics from legal challenges, the Attorney General and the Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission are instructed to review and revise litigation strategies and policies. The order also calls for consultation with Olympic and athletic organizations to safeguard the role of collegiate sports in preparing athletes for international competition.

July 23, 2025

Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government

(Discrimination and Harassment & IED)

This executive order establishes guidelines for the federal procurement of large language models (LLMs) to ensure they produce accurate and ideologically neutral outputs. It emphasizes the importance of trustworthy AI in supporting how Americans learn, access information, and make decisions. The order outlines two core principles for AI used by federal agencies: (1) truth-seeking, requiring LLMs to prioritize factual accuracy and objectivity, and (2) ideological neutrality, requiring that models avoid embedding partisan or ideological perspectives unless explicitly prompted by the user. To implement these principles, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in coordination with other federal entities, is directed to issue guidance within 120 days. This guidance will provide flexibility for vendors, allow for transparency without disclosing sensitive technical data, and outline when exceptions may apply, such as for national security systems.

Federal agencies will be required to include these principles in new contracts for LLMs and, where feasible, revise existing contracts. Agencies must also establish procedures to ensure compliance within 90 days of the OMB's guidance. The order builds on prior federal efforts to promote trustworthy AI and applies specifically to AI systems procured for government use, without regulating private sector AI development.

May 1, 2025

Establishment of the Religious Liberty Commission

(Discrimination and Harassment)

This executive order was issued to reinforce the protection of religious liberty in the US. It establishes the Religious Liberty Commission to identify and address threats to religious freedom, promote awareness, and advise on policies to protect this right. The Commission will produce a comprehensive report on various topics related to religious liberty, including the First Amendment rights of pastors, religious leaders, houses of worship, faith-based institutions, and religious speakers; the First Amendment rights of teachers, students, military chaplains, service members, employers, and employees; conscience protections in healthcare and vaccine mandates; parents' authority to direct the care, upbringing, and education of their children, including the right to choose a religious education; voluntary prayer and religious instruction at public schools; and the free exercise of faith without fear of government censorship or retaliation. The Commission will advise the White House Faith Office and the Domestic Policy Council on religious liberty policies and recommend steps to secure domestic religious liberty through executive or legislative actions.

April 29, 2025

Addressing Certain Tariffs On Imported Articles

This executive order addresses the issue of overlapping tariffs imposed on certain articles to protect national security and address various threats. It establishes that tariffs should not have a cumulative effect when applied to the same article, as this would exceed the necessary rate to achieve policy goals. The order outlines specific procedures to determine which tariffs apply when an article is subject to multiple tariffs, ensuring that only one tariff is applied in such cases. Additionally, it clarifies that the order does not affect the validity of the individual actions imposing these tariffs, nor does it alter the application of other duties, taxes, or fees. The Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with other relevant officials, is tasked with implementing the necessary changes to enforce this policy.

April 28, 2025

Strengthening and Unleashing America's Law Enforcement to Pursue Criminals and Protect Innocent Citizens

This executive order aims to support state and local law enforcement by providing resources, legal defense, and best practices to effectively combat crime and protect communities. It emphasizes the importance of empowering law enforcement officers and ensuring they are not hindered by local policies that may impede their duties. The order directs the Attorney General to create mechanisms for legal support, review consent decrees, and utilize national security assets to assist law enforcement. It also calls for holding state and local officials accountable for obstructing law enforcement and engaging in discriminatory practices. The order includes provisions for implementation and emphasizes the goal of maintaining safe and law-abiding communities.

Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens

This executive order emphasizes federal authority over immigration, national security, and foreign policy. It aims to address public safety and national security risks associated with illegal immigration and the presence of criminal organizations at the southern border. The order directs the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security to identify and notify states and local jurisdictions that obstruct federal immigration law enforcement. It outlines consequences for these "sanctuary" jurisdictions, including potential suspension of federal funds and legal actions to ensure compliance. The order also seeks to prevent federal benefits for individuals in sanctuary jurisdictions and ensure equal treatment of American citizens. It includes provisions for implementation and emphasizes the importance of restoring enforcement of U.S. law.

Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America's Truck Drivers

(Workplace Safety)

This executive order mandates English proficiency for commercial motor vehicle drivers. The order emphasizes the importance of truck drivers being able to read traffic signs, communicate with safety officials, and provide feedback in English to ensure road safety. It rescinds previous guidance on English language proficiency testing and enforcement, and directs the Secretary of Transportation to revise inspection procedures and out-of-service criteria to enforce compliance. Additionally, the order aims to strengthen commercial driver's license security and improve the working conditions of truck drivers.

April 24, 2025

Unleashing America's Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources

This executive order aims to accelerate the responsible development of seabed mineral resources, quantify the United States' endowment of seabed minerals, spearhead associated extraction and processing technologies, and ensure secure supply chains for defense, infrastructure, and energy sectors. The order tasks several agencies with expediting the exploration, characterization, collection, and processing of seabed mineral resources.

Strengthening Probationary Periods in the Federal Service

(Federal Employees)

This executive order asserts that that federal agencies have not been utilizing federal employee probationary and trial periods as effectively as they could to remove appointees whose continued employment is not in the public interest, and that the regulations at subpart H of part 315 of title 5, Code of Federal Regulations, which purport to limit agency action with respect to employees serving a probationary period, are not statutorily required. The executive order promulgates a new Civil Service Rule XI that will supersede subpart H. Under the new rule, agencies must affirmatively determine that the continued employment of individuals serving probationary or trial periods would benefit the federal service before the individuals' appointments are finalized.

April 23, 2025

Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth

This executive order aims to ensure the US remains a leader in AI by equipping its youth with necessary skills and understanding. It emphasizes early exposure to AI concepts to foster curiosity and creativity, preparing students for future workforce participation and innovation. The order establishes a White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education to coordinate federal efforts and implement policies promoting AI literacy and proficiency. It also introduces a Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge to encourage student and educator achievements in AI and foster collaboration across sectors. The order calls for public-private partnerships to develop AI educational resources and improve K-12 education through AI. Additionally, it prioritizes AI training for educators and promotes AI-related registered apprenticeships to enhance workforce readiness.

Restoring Equality of Opportunity and Meritocracy

(Discrimination and Harassment & IED)

This executive order aims to restore equality of opportunity and meritocracy by eliminating the use of disparate-impact liability. It emphasizes treating individuals equally under the law, without race- or sex-based favoritism, and promotes merit-based decisions in employment and other areas. The order directs federal agencies to deprioritize enforcement of regulations that include disparate-impact liability and mandates the repeal or amendment of related Title VI regulations. Within 45 days of the date of the order, the Attorney General and the Chair of the EEOC shall assess all pending investigations, civil suits, or positions taken in ongoing matters under every federal civil rights law within their respective jurisdictions, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, that rely on a theory of disparate-impact liability, and shall take appropriate action with respect to such matters consistent with the policy of this order. Overall, it seeks to uphold the principles of the Civil Rights Movement by ensuring that success is determined by individual effort and achievement.

LITTLER'S TAKE: Trump Administration Moves to Eliminate Federal Government's Use of Disparate Impact Theory Liability



Reinstating Common Sense School Discipline Policies

This executive order aims to eliminate school discipline practices based on discriminatory equity ideology, which have been found to compromise student safety and well-being. It rescinds previous guidance that required schools to consider racial disparities in discipline, instead emphasizing discipline based on objective behavior. The order mandates new guidance to prevent racial discrimination in school discipline and calls for coordination among various federal and state agencies to ensure compliance. It also requires a comprehensive report on the impact of discriminatory equity-based discipline practices and proposes model policies to promote common sense and safety in schools.

Preparing Americans for High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future

(Workplace Training)

This executive order aims to enhance America's reindustrialization and economic growth by equipping workers with the skills needed to produce world-class products and technologies. It consolidates fragmented Federal workforce development programs to better align with high-demand jobs. The order mandates a comprehensive review of these programs to identify opportunities for integration, reform, and investment in emerging industries. It also focuses on expanding Registered Apprenticeships and improving transparency and accountability in workforce development outcomes. Overall, the order seeks to optimize Federal investments to support the evolving needs of the American workforce.

White House Initiative to Promote Excellence and Innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

This executive order aims to enhance the role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in advancing educational and economic opportunities, and to support their capacity to provide high-quality education. The order establishes the White House Initiative on HBCUs, which will collaborate with various stakeholders, including federal agencies, private-sector employers, and philanthropic organizations, to strengthen HBCUs through improved planning, infrastructure, and professional development opportunities for students. The initiative also seeks to enhance HBCUs' capabilities by supporting the implementation of the HBCU PARTNERS Act, promoting innovation, and fostering partnerships to improve research and program excellence. Additionally, the President's Board of Advisors on HBCUs will be established to advise on related matters, and the Department of Education will provide support for the board. The executive order revokes a previous order from 2021 and outlines the accountability and implementation measures for the initiative.

Reforming Accreditation to Strengthen Higher Education

This executive order aims to reform the accreditation system for higher education in the United States. It criticizes accreditors for approving low-quality institutions and for focusing on discriminatory practices rather than student outcomes. The order highlights that many accredited programs offer poor returns on investment, leaving students in debt. It mandates the Secretary of Education to hold accreditors accountable for unlawful actions, including discrimination under the guise of "diversity, equity, and inclusion" standards. The order also calls for new principles of accreditation that emphasize high-quality education, intellectual diversity, and the elimination of credential inflation. Additionally, it seeks to increase competition among accreditors and streamline processes to ensure institutions are not forced to comply with standards that conflict with their values and missions.

Transparency Regarding Foreign Influence at American Universities

This executive order mandates that higher education institutions must disclose significant foreign funding sources to ensure transparency and protect American interests. It highlights past failures in reporting foreign gifts and emphasizes the need for robust enforcement of Section 117 of the Higher Education Act. The Secretary of Education is directed to reverse previous actions that allowed secrecy, require detailed disclosures, and ensure public access to information. Compliance with these requirements is tied to eligibility for federal grant funds, and non-compliance will result in enforcement actions.

April 17, 2025

Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness

This executive order aims to reduce regulatory restrictions on the the U.S. commercial fishing industry and make the U.S. less dependent on imported seafood. The Secretary of Commerce must identify the most heavily regulated fisheries and take appropriate action to reduce the regulatory burden, in cooperation with the Regional Fishery Management Councils, interagency partners, and through public-private partnerships. The Secretary and the United States Trade Representative, in consultation with members of the Interagency Seafood Trade Task Force, must assess seafood competitiveness issues and jointly develop a comprehensive seafood trade strategy.

April 16, 2025

Ensuring Commercial, Cost-Effective Solutions in Federal Contracts

The executive order aims to enhance the efficiency of federal procurement by prioritizing commercially available products and services over custom or non-commercial solutions. It mandates a review of current procurement practices to ensure compliance with the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and requires agencies to report their progress to the Office of Management and Budget within 120 days. The order also establishes a framework for oversight and accountability, with approval authorities responsible for evaluating and approving non-commercial procurement proposals.

April 15, 2025

Ensuring National Security and Economic Resilience Through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products

This executive order underscores the critical role of processed critical minerals in national security and economic resilience and highlights the vulnerabilities in global supply chains and the risks posed by reliance on a limited number of foreign suppliers, which could impair U.S. national security and economic stability. The executive order calls for an investigation under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to assess whether imports of these minerals and their derivative products threaten national security. The Secretary of Commerce is tasked with considering measures such as tariffs, import restrictions, and other policies to incentivize domestic production and recycling to mitigate these risks.

Restoring Common Sense to Federal Office Space Management

This executive order suggests that suburban and rural areas may be underserved by federal facilities. The executive order revokes two previous orders: Executive Order 12072, which prioritized central business districts for federal facilities, and Executive Order 13006, which encouraged locating facilities in historic properties within central cities. These revocations aim to allow federal agencies to choose facilities based on cost-effectiveness, enhancing their operational efficiency. The order directs the Administrator of General Services to amend relevant federal regulations to align with this new policy. Additionally, agencies using federally owned or leased space under different authorities must conform to this order, as long as it is consistent with applicable law.

Lowering Drug Prices by Once Again Putting Americans First

The executive order aims to lower prescription drug prices. The order requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services to propose and seek comment on guidance for the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program for initial price applicability year 2028 and manufacturer effectuation of maximum fair price under the program in 2026, 2027, and 2028. The guidance must improve the transparency of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, prioritize the selection of prescription drugs with high costs to the Medicare program, and minimize any negative impacts of the maximum fair price on pharmaceutical innovation within the United States. The order also mandates the development of a payment model to obtain better value for high-cost drugs in Medicare. Additionally, the order calls for streamlining drug importation processes and improving transparency in pharmacy benefit manager fee disclosures.

Restoring Common Sense to Federal Procurement

This executive order is intended to reform the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR). The order requires the Administrator of the Office of Federal Public Procurement Policy, the FAR Council, and the heads of agencies, and appropriate senior acquisition and procurement officials from agencies, to take appropriate actions to amend the FAR to ensure that it contains only provisions that are required by statute or that are otherwise necessary to support simplicity and usability, strengthen the efficacy of the procurement system, or protect economic or national security interests.

April 9, 2025

Modifying Defense Acquisitions and Spurring Innovation in the Defense Industrial Base

This executive order focuses on reforming the defense acquisition processes to enhance the United States military's capabilities. It emphasizes the need for a comprehensive overhaul to deliver state-of-the-art capabilities efficiently and effectively. It requires the Secretary of Defense to submit a plan to reform acquisition processes within 60 days, emphasizing the use of commercial solutions and streamlining decision-making. Additionally, it directs a reform of the acquisition workforce, including restructuring performance evaluation metrics and establishing field training teams. A comprehensive review of major defense acquisition programs is mandated, with potential cancellation for programs significantly behind schedule or over budget.

Addressing Risks from Susman Godfrey

This executive order addresses concerns that the law firm Susman Godfrey allegedly engages in activities detrimental to American interests, including by maintaining illegal DEI programs. The order mandates the suspension of security clearances for individuals at Susman Godfrey, reviews government contracts with the firm, and requires disclosure of any business with Susman Godfrey by government contractors. It also calls for limiting access to federal buildings for Susman Godfrey employees and refraining from hiring them without a waiver.

Directing the Repeal of Unlawful Regulations

(Legislative and Regulatory, Labor Management Relations, Wage and Hour, Discrimination and Harassment & IED, Whistleblowing and Corporate Ethics)

Citing Executive Order 14219 (Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President's "Department of Government Efficiency" Deregulatory Initiative), which directed the heads of all executive departments and agencies to identify certain categories of unlawful and potentially unlawful regulations within 60 days and begin plans to repeal them, this executive order requires that the review-and-repeal effort must prioritize evaluating each existing regulation's lawfulness under the following United States Supreme Court decisions:

Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 603 U.S. 369 (2024);

West Virginia v. EPA, 597 U.S. 697 (2022);

SEC v. Jarkesy, 603 U.S. 109 (2024);

Michigan v. EPA, 576 U.S. 743 (2015);

Sackett v. EPA, 598 U.S. 651 (2023);

Ohio v. EPA, 603 U.S. 279 (2024);

Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, 594 U.S. 139 (2021);

Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, 600 U.S. 181 (2023);

Carson v. Makin, 596 U.S. 767 (2022); and

Roman Cath. Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo, 592 U.S. 14 (2020).

In repealing these regulations, the executive order directs agency heads to finalize rules without notice and comment, where doing so is consistent with the "good cause" exception in the Administrative Procedure Act.

Reducing Anti-Competitive Regulatory Barriers

(Labor Management Relations, Wage and Hour, Government Contractors)

This executive order requires agency heads, in consultation with the Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission and the Attorney General, to complete a review of all regulations subject to their rulemaking authority and identify those that: (1) create, or facilitate the creation of, de facto or de jure monopolies; (2) create unnecessary barriers to entry for new market participants; (3) limit competition between competing entities or have the effect of limiting competition between competing entities; (4) create or facilitate licensure or accreditation requirements that unduly limit competition; (5) unnecessarily burden the agency's procurement processes, thereby limiting companies' ability to compete for procurements; or (6) otherwise impose anti-competitive restraints or distortions on the operation of the free market. Agencies must then make recommendations regarding repeal or amendment of the impacted regulations.

Restoring America's Maritime Dominance

This executive order establishes a comprehensive Maritime Action Plan (MAP) designed to strengthen U.S. maritime industries. The executive order creates a Maritime Security Trust Fund, serving as the financial backbone of the MAP, and a financial incentives program to stimulate private investment in domestic shipbuilding.

Zero-Based Regulatory Budgeting to Unleash American Energy

This executive order directs specified agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); the Department of Energy (DoE); the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC); and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to incorporate a sunset provision into their regulations governing energy production to the extent permitted by law, thus compelling those agencies to reexamine their regulations periodically to ensure that those rules serve the public good. Each covered regulation (those implementing the list of federal statutes specified in the executive order) in effect on the date of this order must have a Conditional Sunset Date of one year after the effective date of the sunset rule.

Reforming Foreign Defense Sales to Improve Speed and Accountability

This executive order instructs the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State to develop a list of priority partners for conventional arms transfers and prioritize end-items for potential transfer to those partners. It also instructs the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State, along with the Secretary of Commerce, to submit a plan to the President within 90 days that improves defense sales transparency via accountability metrics, secures exportability as a requirement earlier in the acquisition cycle, and consolidates the sale approvals process.

Maintaining Acceptable Water Pressure in Showerheads

This executive order calls for the repeal of the regulation defining "showerhead" and directs the Secretary of Energy to publish in the Federal Register a notice rescinding Energy Conservation Program: Definition of Showerhead, 86 Fed. Reg. 71797 (December 20, 2021), including the definition of "showerhead" codified at 10 C.F.R. 430.2. The rescission takes effect 30 days from the date of publication of the notice.

Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates to Reflect Trading Partner Retaliation and Alignment

This executive order focuses on the modification of reciprocal tariff rates in response to trading partner retaliation. It addresses the national emergency declared due to significant U.S. trade deficits and outlines the authority to adjust the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) to ensure effective trade measures. It modifies HTSUS to increase tariffs on imports from the People's Republic of China (PRC), a temporary 10% additional duty on imports from certain trading partners, and details specific amendments to tariff headings, such as increasing the duty rate to 125% for certain goods. It also outlines increases in de minimis tariff rates and postal item duties, with implementation directed by the Secretaries of Commerce and Homeland Security, and the U.S. Trade Representative.

April 8, 2025

Amendment to Reciprocal Tariffs and Updated Duties as Applied to Low-Value Imports from the People's Republic of China

This executive order amends tariffs and duties on low-value imports from China in response to China's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. It increases tariffs on specific goods and postal items to address the national security and economic threat posed by large trade deficits. The order directs relevant departments and agencies to implement these changes and ensure compliance with applicable laws. It emphasizes the importance of protecting U.S. economic interests and maintaining fair trade practices.

Strengthening the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid

This executive order addresses the increasing electricity demand driven by technological advancements, such as AI data centers and domestic manufacturing. It aims to ensure the reliability, resilience, and security of the electric power grid by utilizing all available power generation resources. The order directs the Secretary of Energy to streamline processes for issuing emergency orders, develop a methodology for analyzing reserve margins, and establish protocols to retain critical generation resources. It emphasizes the importance of a reliable energy supply for national and economic security and technological innovation.

Protecting American Energy From State Overreach

The executive order aims to enhance American energy dominance by removing barriers to the development and use of domestic energy resources, including oil, natural gas, coal, hydropower, geothermal, biofuel, critical minerals, and nuclear energy. It addresses concerns about state and local regulations that may exceed their authority and negatively impact energy production and national security. The order directs the Attorney General to identify and take action against state laws that burden energy resources and recommends further actions to ensure compliance with federal law. It emphasizes the importance of affordable and reliable energy for national and economic security.

Reinvigorating America's Beautiful Clean Coal Industry and Amending Executive Order 14241

This executive order aims to enhance American energy dominance by removing barriers to the development and use of domestic energy resources, including oil, natural gas, coal, hydropower, geothermal, biofuel, critical minerals, and nuclear energy. It addresses concerns about state and local regulations that may exceed their authority and negatively impact energy production and national security. The order directs the Attorney General to identify and take action against state laws that burden energy resources and recommends further actions to ensure compliance with federal law. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of affordable and reliable energy for national and economic security, including supporting the infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The order calls for identifying regions where coal-powered infrastructure can support AI data centers and assessing the potential for expanding coal-based infrastructure to meet the electricity needs of AI and high-performance computing operations.

April 4, 2025

Extending the TikTok Enforcement Delay

This executive order extends the enforcement delay of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, specifically affecting TikTok, until June 19, 2025. During this period, the Department of Justice will not enforce the Act or impose penalties for noncompliance related to TikTok. The Attorney General is directed to issue guidance and letters to providers, including TikTok, stating there has been no violation of the statute during the specified period. The order emphasizes the exclusive authority of the Executive to enforce the Act and aims to protect national security interests. It includes provisions to ensure implementation aligns with existing laws and does not create new legal rights.

April 2, 2025

Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China as Applied to Low-Value Imports

This executive order addresses the issue of deceptive shipping practices by shippers based in the People's Republic of China (PRC) that contribute to the synthetic opioid crisis in the United States. It suspends the duty-free treatment for certain low-value products from the PRC and Hong Kong, requiring them to be subject to duties when imported into the United States. The order outlines the procedures for assessing and collecting these duties, including specific duty rates and bond requirements for carriers transporting these goods. It also empowers the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to implement and enforce the order, and mandates a report on its impact within 90 days.

Regulating Imports with a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices that Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits

This executive order declares a national emergency due to large and persistent U.S. goods trade deficits, which are seen as a threat to national security and the economy. The order attributes these deficits to non-reciprocal trade practices, disparate tariff rates, and non-tariff barriers by U.S. trading partners, which have led to the decline of U.S. manufacturing and defense-industrial capacity. To address this, the order imposes an additional ad valorem duty on imports, starting at 10%, with specific rates for certain trading partners. The order also details exceptions and implementation measures, including the role of various government departments in enforcing the new tariffs and the potential for further modifications based on the effectiveness of these measures and any retaliatory actions by trading partners.

March 31, 2025

Combating Unfair Practices in the Live Entertainment Market

This executive order aims to address issues in the live concert and entertainment industry caused by ticket middlemen who impose high fees and use unfair methods to acquire and resell tickets at inflated prices. It directs the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to enforce competition laws, ensure price transparency, and prevent unfair practices in the ticketing market. Additionally, the FTC is tasked with collaborating with state officials and taking necessary actions to regulate the industry. A report on the implementation of these measures is to be submitted within 180 days.

Establishing the United States Investment Accelerator

(Legislative and Regulatory)

The executive order aims to streamline and modernize regulatory processes to attract domestic and foreign investment in the United States. The order notes that complex and overlapping federal, state, and local regulations significantly delay construction and hamper investment, permitting, and site selection. It establishes the United States Investment Accelerator office within the Department of Commerce to facilitate investments over $1 billion by helping investors navigate regulatory processes and by reducing regulatory burdens, increasing access to national resources, and facilitating research collaborations. The Investment Accelerator will also work with state governments to reduce regulatory barriers.

March 28, 2025

Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful

This executive order was issued to enhance the safety, cleanliness, and beauty of Washington, D.C., the nation's capital. The order establishes the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to coordinate efforts among federal and local agencies to fight crime, enforce immigration laws, and improve public safety. It also mandates a program to beautify the city, including restoring monuments, removing graffiti, and ensuring clean public spaces. The Secretary of the Interior is directed to lead these beautification efforts and coordinate with other officials and local entities. The order emphasizes the importance of making Washington, D.C. a safe, welcoming, and inspiring place for residents, commuters, and tourists.

March 27, 2025

Exclusions from Federal Labor-Management Relations Programs

(Labor Management Relations)

An executive order was issued to enhance national security by excluding certain agencies and subdivisions from federal labor-management relations programs. The order identifies specific departments and their subdivisions that primarily perform intelligence, counterintelligence, investigative, or national security work. The order also amends previous executive orders to include additional exclusions and outlines the specific agencies and subdivisions affected. The order significantly impacts collective bargaining by suspending the application of federal labor-management relations statutes to the specified agencies and subdivisions. This means that employees in these areas will no longer be able to engage in collective bargaining through federal unions. The Secretaries of Defense and Veterans Affairs are delegated authority to suspend these exclusions if they certify that collective bargaining can be applied in a manner consistent with national security requirements. Similarly, the Secretary of Transportation is granted authority to exclude subdivisions from labor-management relations coverage to ensure the safety and integrity of the national transportation system. The order also includes provisions for reassignment of employees and termination of agency participation in pending grievance proceedings for those previously part of a bargaining unit but now excluded.

Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History

This executive order addresses concerns about historical revisionism and ideological influences on federal sites dedicated to history, including parks and museums. The order aims to restore these sites to reflect America's heritage and progress. It establishes policies to remove divisive narratives and improper ideologies from the Smithsonian Institution and other historical sites. The Vice President, in consultation with other officials, will work to ensure future appropriations to the Smithsonian prohibit expenditure on exhibits that degrade shared American values or promote divisive ideologies. The order also mandates improvements to Independence National Historical Park and reviews of public monuments to ensure they appropriately represent American history.

Addressing Risks From WilmerHale

This executive order addresses concerns about certain large law firms, particularly WilmerHale, that allegedly engage in activities detrimental to American interests. The order mandates the suspension of security clearances for individuals at WilmerHale, reviews government contracts with the firm, and requires disclosure of any business with WilmerHale by government contractors. It also calls for limiting access to federal buildings for WilmerHale employees and refraining from hiring them without a waiver.

March 25, 2025

Protecting America's Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

This executive order highlights the federal government's role in processing trillions of dollars annually, with transactions flowing into and out of the United States General Fund. The document identifies the Department of the Treasury as the largest financial payment manager but notes its lack of sufficient controls to track transactions. It emphasizes the threat of financial fraud to the integrity of federal programs and the fragmentation of disbursing authority, which leads to expensive and duplicative financial reporting. Key findings include the policy to defend against financial fraud and improper payments by increasing transparency and accountability. The document mandates the Treasury Verification of Agency Payments Information to ensure all payments are subject to pre-certification verification processes. It requires agency heads to review and modify their systems of records under the Privacy Act of 1974. The order also calls for the consolidation of core financial systems to comply with federal accounting standards and the reduction of Non-Treasury Disbursing Offices (NTDOs).

Addressing Risks from Jenner & Block

This executive order addresses the risks associated with law firm, Jenner & Block, citing involvement in partisan representations, diversity policies, and other pro bono activities. The order suspends security clearances and ceases government provisions to Jenner & Block. It requires government contractors to disclose business with the firm and whether the business is related to the government contract. The order requires federal agencies to the extent permitted by law to take steps to terminate any contract for which the firm has been hired to perform any service. The order also includes measures to limit access to Federal Government buildings and restrict hiring of Jenner employees to protect national security.

Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections

This executive order aims to enhance the integrity of U.S. elections. It mandates state governments to comply with federal laws to safeguard voting rights and maintain accurate voter registration lists. The order emphasizes enforcing the citizenship requirement for federal elections, improving the security of voting systems, and ensuring compliance with federal laws regarding the national election day, including limitations on counting mail-in or absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day. It directs federal agencies to assist states in verifying voter eligibility and prosecuting election crimes. Additionally, the order seeks to prevent foreign interference in elections by enforcing laws that prohibit foreign nationals from contributing to U.S. elections.

Modernizing Payments To and From America's Bank Account

(Government Contractors)

This executive order mandates the transition from paper-based payments to electronic payments for all Federal disbursements and receipts to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance security. Effective September 30, 2025, the Secretary of the Treasury will cease issuing paper checks for Federal payments, and all executive departments and agencies must comply by transitioning to electronic funds transfer (EFT) methods. Exceptions will be granted for individuals without access to banking services, certain emergency payments, and specific national security or law enforcement activities. The order also includes a public awareness campaign and coordination with financial institutions to support the transition. Agency heads are required to submit compliance plans to the Office of Management and Budget within 30 days of this order. Within 180 days the Secretary of the Treasury shall submit an implementation report to the President.

March 24, 2025

Imposing Tariffs on Countries Importing Venezuelan Oil

The executive order addresses a national emergency concerning Venezuela, citing the actions of the Maduro regime and the Tren de Aragua gang as threats to U.S. national security and foreign policy. It maintains existing sanctions and, effective April 2, 2025, introduces a 25% tariff on goods from countries importing Venezuelan oil. The order also mandates periodic reports on the effectiveness of the tariffs and the conduct of the Maduro regime.

March 20, 2025

Addressing Remedial Action by Paul Weiss

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

This executive order rescinds Executive Order 14237, signed March 14, 2025, which suspended security clearances for individuals at Paul Weiss, would potentially terminate contracts with the firm, and limited their access to federal buildings and government employees. This action came after Paul Weiss agreed to provide pro bono legal services in support of the current administration's causes and to adopt politically neutral policies.

Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos

(Unemployment)

This executive order mandates that agency heads ensure federal officials have access to unclassified agency records and data to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse. It requires that within 30 days, agency heads rescind or modify barriers to inter- and intra-agency sharing of unclassified information and data sharing. It further mandates reviews of classified information policies to prevent unnecessary classification and supersedes prior orders that hinder information sharing. The order also grants the Secretary of Labor immediate access to unemployment data from the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General.

Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement

This executive order aims to consolidate agency procurement functions under the General Services Administration (GSA) to enhance efficiency, reduce duplication, and save taxpayer dollars with the goal of streamlining procurement processes and eliminating wasteful spending. Agency heads are required to submit proposals to the GSA within 60 days to consolidate the procurement of common goods and services. The GSA will then develop a comprehensive plan to manage these procurements across the government. This consolidation is expected to reduce redundancy and improve the efficiency of procurement operations.

Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production

This executive order aims to end the United States' dependence on critical minerals produced by other countries by facilitating domestic mineral production. Specified federal agencies are directed to identify and expedite the approval process for mineral production projects. This includes streamlining permitting processes and removing regulatory barriers that may hinder the development of these projects.

Improving Education Outcomes by Empowering Parents, States, and Communities

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

This executive order requires the Secretary of Education to take the necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education (DOE) and return authority over education to the states and local communities. The Secretary must also ensure that the allocation of any DOE funds is subject to rigorous compliance with federal law and administration policy, including the requirement that any program or activity receiving federal assistance terminate DEI programs as well as programs related to gender identity. (Note: in order to effectuate the full closure of the DOE, Congress must also pass a law mandating the closure; legislation to this effect has been introduced.)

March 18, 2025

Achieving Efficiency Through State and Local Preparedness

This executive order emphasizes the role of state and local governments in enhancing preparedness and national security and resilience through infrastructure investments, supported by the federal government. Key actions include: (1) within 90 days, develop a National Resilience Strategy to be reviewed every four years; (2) within 180 days, update Critical Infrastructure and National Continuity Policies; (3) within 240 days, review and update Preparedness and Response Policies and create a National Risk Register. Within one year of this order, the Secretary of Homeland Security will propose policy changes and implement to ensure state and local governments and individuals understand the federal role and improve communications.

March 15, 2025

Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of The United States by Tren De Aragua

This executive order invokes the Alien Enemies Act against Tren de Aragua (TdA), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, due to its infiltration and hostile activities within the United States. TdA is associated with the Cártel de los Soles, a group linked to the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela, and is involved in various criminal activities. The proclamation declares that Venezuelan citizens aged 14 or older, who are members of TdA and present in the U.S., are subject to apprehension and removal as Alien Enemies. It outlines the legal framework for these actions and establishes regulations for the seizure of property used in hostile activities.

March 14, 2025

Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy

The executive order aims to reduce the scope of the federal bureaucracy by eliminating non-statutory components and functions of certain governmental entities including the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the Minority Business Development Agency, US Agency for Global Media, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian, the Institue of Museum and Library Services, the US Interagency Counseil on Homelessness, and the Community Development Financial Institutions fund. It directs these entities to minimize their statutory functions and personnel to the extent required by law. The order mandates a review of budget requests to ensure compliance and rejects funding inconsistent with the order's objectives. It includes provisions to ensure implementation aligns with existing laws and does not create new legal rights.

Addressing Risks from Paul Weiss

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

This executive order aims to end government sponsorship of activities by the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP (Paul Weiss) that are deemed harmful to American interests. It directs the suspension of security clearances for individuals at Paul Weiss, reviews and potentially terminates contracts with the firm, and limits their access to federal buildings and engagement with government employees. The order also addresses concerns about racial discrimination and ensures implementation aligns with existing laws and does not create new legal rights.

Additional Recissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D, Labor Management Relations, Wage and Hour)

This executive order revokes several executive actions from the previous administration to advance the policy of restoring common sense to the federal government and empowering American citizens. It rescinds orders related to COVID-19 response, foreign policy, human rights, minimum wage for federal contractors, energy supply, infant formula, solar modules, insulation, electrolyzers, fuel cells, heat pumps, biotechnology, defense supply chains, worker empowerment, tribal funding, apprenticeships, and investments in American workers.

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Decreases Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors

March 7, 2025

Restoring Public Service Loan Forgiveness

This executive order revises the PSLF Program to exclude individuals working for organizations involved in illegal activities, such as violating immigration laws, supporting terrorism, child abuse, illegal discrimination, and other unlawful acts. The Secretary of Education, in coordination with the Secretary of the Treasury, will propose these revisions to ensure the program aligns with national security and public interest goals.

Establishing The White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026

This executive order establishes a White House Task Force to coordinate preparations for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2026, which the United States will host. The Task Force, chaired by the President and vice-chaired by the Vice President, will include various government officials and agencies to ensure a coordinated effort. The Department of Homeland Security will provide administrative support. The Task Force will focus on planning, organization, and execution of the events, with agencies required to submit reports on their activities by June 1, 2025. The Task Force will terminate on December 31, 2026, unless extended.

March 6, 2025

Establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and United States Digital Asset Stockpile

This executive order establishes a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a US Digital Asset Stockpile to manage the nation's digital assets. The Secretary of the Treasury is tasked with creating and administering these reserves, which will include Bitcoin and other digital assets obtained through forfeiture proceedings. The order outlines strategies for acquiring additional Bitcoin without imposing costs on taxpayers and mandates a review of legal and investment considerations. Agencies are required to provide a full accounting of their digital assets to facilitate the transfer to these reserves. The order emphasizes responsible stewardship and compliance with applicable laws.

Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Southern Border

3/6/2025 AMENDMENT: The amendment to Executive Order 14194 adjusts tariffs on Mexican goods to minimize disruption to the U.S. automotive industry and workers. It exempts certain Mexican goods from additional tariffs and reduces the tariff on potash from 25% to 10%. These changes take effect on March 7, 2025. The order also includes provisions to ensure it does not affect the authority of executive departments or the functions of the Office of Management and Budget.



3/2/2025 AMENDMENT: The amendment to Executive Order Nos. 14194 and 14198 specifies that duty-free treatment for certain provisions will cease once the Secretary of Commerce confirms that systems are in place to efficiently process and collect applicable tariff revenue. Pursuant to EO No. 14198, on March 4, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EST, tariffs of 25% are scheduled to take effect.



2/3/2025 EO No. 14198: This follow-up executive order acknowledged Mexico's recent efforts to mitigate these issues and paused the implementation of additional tariffs on Mexican products until March 4, 2025.



2/1/2025 EO No. 14194: This executive order was issued to address the influx of undocumented immigrants and illicit drugs, which pose significant threats to public health and safety in the United States. The memorandum expands the scope of a previously declared national emergency to include the failure of Mexico to control drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) and human traffickers. It imposes additional tariffs on Mexican products and directs federal agencies to take necessary actions to enhance enforcement and cooperation.

Establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and United States Digital Asset Stockpile

The executive order establishes a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a United States Digital Asset Stockpile to manage the government's holdings of Bitcoin and other digital assets, which are acquired through criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. The Secretary of the Treasury is tasked with creating offices to oversee the reserves. Within 30 days of the order, agencies must review authorities to transfer any Bitcoin or other digital assets supply to the new Strategic Bitcoin Reserve or United States Digital Asset Stockpile and report their holdings of these assets. The Reserve will be maintained as reserve assets and not sold. The order also directs the development of budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional Bitcoin without incurring costs to taxpayers, and the Secretary of the Treasury, within 60 days of the order, will deliver an evaluation of the legal and investment considerations for managing these reserves.

Addressing Risks from Perkins Coie LLP

(Discrimination and Harassment)

An executive order was issued to address concerns about the law firm Perkins Coie LLP, citing its involvement in activities that allegedly undermine democratic elections and engage in discriminatory practices. The order directs the suspension of security clearances for individuals at Perkins Coie, reviews government contracts with the firm, and mandates investigations into its hiring and promotion practices. It also calls for limiting access to federal buildings and refraining from hiring Perkins Coie employees unless a waiver is granted. Additionally, the order instructs the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to review the practices of large law firms for compliance with non-discrimination laws, particularly regarding race-based and sex-based hiring and promotion practices. The order emphasizes compliance with non-discrimination laws and national security interests.

Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border

3/6/2025 AMENDMENT: The amendment to Executive Order 14193 adjusts tariffs on Canadian goods to minimize disruption to the U.S. automotive industry and workers. It exempts certain Canadian goods from additional tariffs and reduces the tariff on potash from 25% to 10%. These changes take effect on March 7, 2025. The order also includes provisions to ensure it does not affect the authority of executive departments or the functions of the Office of Management and Budget.



3/2/2025 AMENDMENT: The amendment to Executive Order Nos. 14193 and 14197 specifies that duty-free treatment for certain provisions will cease once the Secretary of Commerce confirms that systems are in place to efficiently process and collect applicable tariff revenue. Pursuant to EO No. 14197, on March 4, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EST, tariffs of 25% and 10% on energy products are scheduled to take effect.



2/3/2025 EO No. 14197: This follow-up executive order acknowledged Canada's recent efforts to mitigate these issues and paused the implementation of additional tariffs on Canadian products until March 4, 2025.



2/1/2025 EO No. 14193: This executive order addresses the influx of illicit opioids and other drugs, which pose a significant threat to public health and safety in the United States. The order expands the scope of a previously declared national emergency to include the northern border and imposes additional tariffs on Canadian products to compel cooperation in combating drug trafficking. It directs federal agencies to review and take necessary actions to enhance border security and reduce the flow of illicit drugs.

March 5, 2025

Honoring Jocelyn Nungaray

This Executive Order renames the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray, a young girl who was murdered in 2024. The Secretary of the Interior is directed to update all relevant references and documents to reflect this change within 30 days.

March 3, 2025

Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China

3/3/2025 AMENDMENT: The amendment to Executive Order Nos. 14195 and 14200 increases tariffs from 10% to 20% due to the PRC's alleged inadequate steps to address the illicit drug crisis.

2/7/2025 AMENDMENT (EO No. 14200): The amendment to Executive Order No. 14195 specifies that duty-free treatment will cease once the Secretary of Commerce confirms that systems are in place to efficiently process and collect applicable tariff revenue.

2/1/2025 EO No. 14195: This executive order was issued to address the influx of synthetic opioids, which have severe consequences on public health and safety in the United States. The memorandum expands the scope of a previously declared national emergency to include the failure of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to control the export of precursor chemicals and support transnational criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking. It imposes additional tariffs on PRC products and directs federal agencies to take necessary actions to enhance enforcement and cooperation.

March 2, 2025

Amendment to Duties to Address the Situation at our Southern Border

3/2/2025 AMENDMENT: The amendment to Executive Order Nos. 14194 and 14198 specifies that duty-free treatment for certain provisions will cease once the Secretary of Commerce confirms that systems are in place to efficiently process and collect applicable tariff revenue. Pursuant to EO No. 14198, on March 4, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EST, tariffs of 25% are scheduled to take effect.

2/3/2025 EO No. 14198: This follow-up executive order acknowledged Mexico's recent efforts to mitigate these issues and paused the implementation of additional tariffs on Mexican products until March 4, 2025.

2/1/2025 EO No. 14194: This executive order was issued to address the influx of undocumented immigrants and illicit drugs, which pose significant threats to public health and safety in the United States. The memorandum expands the scope of a previously declared national emergency to include the failure of Mexico to control drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) and human traffickers. It imposes additional tariffs on Mexican products and directs federal agencies to take necessary actions to enhance enforcement and cooperation.

Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border

3/2/2025 AMENDMENT: The amendment to Executive Order Nos. 14193 and 14197 specifies that duty-free treatment for certain provisions will cease once the Secretary of Commerce confirms that systems are in place to efficiently process and collect applicable tariff revenue. Pursuant to EO No. 14197, on March 4, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EST, tariffs of 25% and 10% on energy products are scheduled to take effect.

2/3/2025 EO No. 14197: This follow-up executive order acknowledged Canada's recent efforts to mitigate these issues and paused the implementation of additional tariffs on Canadian products until March 4, 2025.

2/1/2025 EO No. 14193: This executive order addresses the influx of illicit opioids and other drugs, which pose a significant threat to public health and safety in the United States. The order expands the scope of a previously declared national emergency to include the northern border and imposes additional tariffs on Canadian products to compel cooperation in combating drug trafficking. It directs federal agencies to review and take necessary actions to enhance border security and reduce the flow of illicit drugs.

March 1, 2025

Designating English as the Official Language of The United States

(Discrimination and Harassment, Legislative and Regulatory)

This order designates English as the official language of the United States. Emphasizes that a unified national language promotes societal cohesion and civic engagement. The order revokes Executive Order 13166, which aimed to improve access to services for those with limited English proficiency, but allows agencies to continue providing services in other languages if necessary. The Attorney General is tasked with updating guidance to align with this new order.

Immediate Expansion of American Timber Production

This order emphasizes the importance of timber production for the nation's well-being and economic security. It criticizes federal policies that have hindered domestic timber production, leading to reliance on foreign imports. The order directs the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture to issue new guidance to increase timber production and streamline forest management. It also calls for strategies to expedite forestry project approvals and reduce regulatory burdens. The goal is to enhance domestic timber production, create jobs, and improve forest management to prevent wildfires.

Addressing the Threat to National Security from Imports of Timber, Lumber

This order highlights the importance of the wood products industry to national security and economic strength. Addresses vulnerabilities in the wood supply chain due to reliance on imported timber and lumber. The order directs the Secretary of Commerce to investigate the national security impact of these imports and assess the feasibility of increasing domestic production. It also calls for recommendations to mitigate threats, including potential tariffs and strategic investments. The goal is to ensure a reliable and resilient domestic supply chain for timber and lumber.

February 26, 2025

Implementing the President's "Department of Government Efficiency" Cost Efficiency Initiative

(Federal Contractors)

This executive order aims to enhance transparency and accountability in federal spending on contracts, grants, and loans. It mandates the creation of a centralized technological system to record and justify payments, reviews existing contracts and grants for efficiency, and freezes non-essential travel and credit card use for 30 days. The order also requires agencies to update real property inventories and consider terminating unnecessary leases. Exemptions are provided for law enforcement, immigration enforcement, the military, and other critical areas.

February 25, 2025

Making America Healthy Again by Empowering Patients with Clear, Accurate, and Actionable Healthcare Pricing Information

(Employee Benefits)

This executive order aims to enhance transparency in healthcare pricing to empower patients and reduce costs. It builds on previous regulations requiring hospitals and health plans to disclose pricing information. The order directs federal agencies to enforce these transparency requirements, ensuring prices are clear and comparable. It emphasizes the need for accurate price information to help patients make informed healthcare decisions and aims to improve the overall quality and affordability of the healthcare system.

Addressing the Threat to National Security from Imports of Copper

This executive order mandates an investigation into the national security impact of copper imports, highlighting the critical role of copper in defense, infrastructure, and emerging technologies. It directs the Secretary of Commerce to assess the current and projected demand for copper, the extent of domestic production capabilities, and the risks associated with foreign supply chains. The order also calls for recommendations on actions to mitigate threats, including potential tariffs or incentives to boost domestic production. The goal is to ensure a reliable, secure, and resilient domestic copper supply chain.

February 19, 2025

Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders

(Immigration)

This executive order directs federal agencies to ensure that taxpayer-funded benefits are not provided to individuals who are not in the United States legally. It emphasizes the importance of protecting taxpayer resources and ensuring that benefits are reserved for American citizens in need. The order requires a review of federally funded programs to align them with existing laws, mandates enhanced verification systems to prevent ineligible individuals from accessing these benefits, and requires agencies to report any improper use of federal resources to the appropriate authorities. Within 30 days, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and the Administrator of the United States DOGE Service are tasked with recommending further actions to align federal spending with the order's purpose.

Commencing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy

The executive order aims to reduce the size of the federal government by eliminating non-statutory components and functions of certain governmental entities. It requires these entities to: (1) minimize their statutory functions and personnel; and (2) submit a report within 14 days confirming compliance and identifying remaining functions that are statutorily required. The order also rescinds a Presidential Memorandum of November 13, 1961 (Need for Greater Coordination of Regional and Field Activities of the Government) and mandates the termination of certain federal advisory committees and the Presidential Management Fellows Program. Additionally, within 30 days, certain presidential advisors are tasked with identifying further unnecessary entities and committees for termination.

Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President's "Department of Government Efficiency" Regulatory Initiative

(Legislative and Regulatory)

This executive order directs federal agencies to focus enforcement resources on regulations clearly authorized by constitutional statutes and to reduce the administrative burden. It mandates a review of existing regulations to identify those that are unconstitutional, unlawfully delegated, or overly burdensome, with the goal of rescinding or modifying them. The order also emphasizes prioritizing enforcement actions that align with statutory authority and national interests, while ensuring new regulations are consistent with these principles.

February 18, 2025

Expanding Access to In Vitro Fertilization

(Employee Benefits)

This executive order aims expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF). The policy seeks to make IVF more affordable and accessible, including removing statutory or regulatory burdens. Within 90 days, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy will submit policy recommendations to further protect access to and reduce the costs of IVF treatments.

Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies

(Legislative and Regulatory)

This executive order expands Presidential supervision of independent regulatory agencies. It requires that all executive departments and agencies submit proposed and final regulatory actions to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) before publication in the Federal Register. The executive order amends previous EO 12866 of 1993, "Regulatory Planning and Review" and directs submissions by independent regulatory agencies within 60 days from this order. It establishes performance standards for agency heads, directs the OMB to review independent regulatory agencies for compliance, and requires regular consultation with the Executive Office of the President to align policies and priorities. The order states that the President and Attorney General control authoritative legal interpretations for the executive branch, and no regulation, guidance, or legal positions may be advanced without authority of the President or Attorney General.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.