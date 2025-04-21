Littler's Rescinded Order Tracker provides easy access to those executive orders issued by previous administrations that are rescinded by the Trump administration. Only those orders that impact compliance with labor and employment directives are identified with a topic.

April 15, 2025

Executive Order 12072 of August 16, 1978: Federal Space Management

Executive Order 13006 of May 21, 1996: Locating Federal Facilities on Historic Properties in Our Nation's Central Cities

March 20, 2025

Executive Order 14237 of March 14, 2025: Addressing Risks from Paul Weiss

(Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D)

March 14, 2025

Executive Order 13994 of January 21, 2021: Ensuring a Data-Driven Response to COVID-19 and Future High-Consequence Public Health Threats

Executive Order 14026 of April 27, 2021: Increasing the Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors

(Government Contractors, Minimum Wage)

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Decreases Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors

Executive Order 14081 of September 12, 2022: Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy

Executive Order 14112 of December 6, 2023: Reforming Federal Funding and Support for Tribal Nations to Better Embrace Our Trust Responsibilities and Promote the Next Era of Tribal Self-Determination

Executive Order 14119 of March 6, 2024: Scaling and Expanding the Use of Registered Apprenticeships in Industries and the Federal Government and Promoting Labor-Management Forums

(Labor Management Relations, Government Contractors)

Executive Order 14126 of September 6, 2024: Investing in America and Investing in American Workers

(Government Contractors)

March 1, 2025

Executive Order 13166 of August 11, 2000: Improving Access to Services for Persons With Limited English Proficiency

(Discrimination and Harassment, Legislative and Regulatory)

February 19, 2025

Presidential Memorandum on the Need for Greater Coordination of Regional and Field Activities of the Government

February 18, 2025

[AMENDED] Executive Order 12866 of September 30, 1993 ("Regulatory Planning and Review")

(Legislative and Regulatory)

January 24, 2025

Executive Order 14076 of July 8, 2022: Protecting Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services

Executive Order 14079 of August 3, 2022: Securing Access to Reproductive and Other Healthcare Services

Presidential Memorandum of January 28, 2021, Protecting Women's Health at Home and Abroad (Harvard Policy Memos Resource)

January 21, 2025

COVID-19

Federal Register: Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors

Federal Register: Requiring Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination for Federal Employees

Discrimination and Harassment

Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965 (Equal Employment Opportunity), is hereby revoked. For 90 days from the date of this order.

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies

LITTLER'S TAKE: Acting Secretary of Labor Brings All OFCCP Activities Under Executive Order 11246 to a Halt

LITTLER'S TAKE: GSA Announces FAR Deviations Consistent with the Revocation of Executive Order 11246

Inclusion, Equity & Diversity

Executive Order 12898 of February 11, 1994 (Federal Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority Populations and Low-Income Populations)

Executive Order 13583 of August 18, 2011 (Establishing a Coordinated Government-wide Initiative to Promote Diversity and Inclusion in the Federal Workforce)

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies

Executive Order 13672 of July 21, 2014 (Further Amendments to Executive Order 11478, Equal Employment Opportunity in the Federal Government, Executive Order 11246, Equal Employment Opportunity)

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies

LITTLER'S TAKE: Acting Secretary of Labor Brings All OFCCP Activities Under Executive Order 11246 to a Halt

The Presidential Memorandum of October 5, 2016 (Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in the National Security Workforce)

January 20, 2025

AI and Technology

Executive Order 14110 of October 30, 2023 (Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence)

LITTLER'S TAKE: New Executive Order Issued on AI; Prior AI Order Revoked

COVID-19

Executive Order 13990 of January 20, 2021 (Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science To Tackle the Climate Crisis)

Executive Order 13995 of January 21, 2021 (Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery)

Executive Order 13996 of January 21, 2021 (Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board and Ensuring a Sustainable Public Health Workforce for COVID-19 and Other Biological Threats)

Executive Order 13997 of January 21, 2021 (Improving and Expanding Access to Care and Treatments for COVID-19)

Executive Order 13999 of January 21, 2021 (Protecting Worker Health and Safety)

Executive Order 14000 of January 21, 2021 (Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers)

Executive Order 14002 of January 22, 2021 (Economic Relief Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic)

Executive Order 14099 of May 9, 2023 (Moving Beyond COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Federal Workers)

Discrimination and Harassment

Executive Order 14021 of March 8, 2021 (Guaranteeing an Educational Environment Free From Discrimination on the Basis of Sex, Including Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity)

Executive Order 14074 of May 25, 2022 (Advancing Effective, Accountable Policing and Criminal Justice Practices To Enhance Public Trust and Public Safety)

Executive Order 13988 of January 20, 2021 (Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation)

Inclusion, Equity & Diversity

Executive Order 13985 of January 20, 2021 (Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government)

Executive Order 14004 of January 25, 2021 (Enabling All Qualified Americans To Serve Their Country in Uniform)

Executive Order 14020 of March 8, 2021 (Establishment of the White House Gender Policy Council)

Executive Order 14031 of May 28, 2021 (Advancing Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders)

Executive Order 14035 of June 25, 2021 (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce)

LITTLER'S TAKE: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies

Executive Order 14049 of October 11, 2021 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Native Americans and Strengthening Tribal Colleges and Universities)

Executive Order 14050 of October 19, 2021 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans)

Executive Order 14075 of June 15, 2022 (Advancing Equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Individuals)

Executive Order 14089 of December 13, 2022 (Establishing the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States)

Executive Order 14091 of February 16, 2023 (Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government)

Executive Order 14096 of April 21, 2023 (Revitalizing Our Nation's Commitment to Environmental Justice for All)

Executive Order 14124 of July 17, 2024 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity Through Hispanic-Serving Institutions)

Executive Order 14094 of April 6, 2023 (Modernizing Regulatory Review)

Government Contractors

Executive Order 14055 of November 18, 2021 (Nondisplacement of Qualified Workers Under Service Contracts)

LITTLER'S TAKE: Incoming Administration Rescinds "Right of First Refusal" Requirements for Certain Employees of Federal Contractors

Executive Order 14069 of March 15, 2022 (Advancing Economy, Efficiency, and Effectiveness in Federal Contracting by Promoting Pay Equity and Transparency)

Immigration

Executive Order 13993 of January 20, 2021 (Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities)

Executive Order 14010 of February 2, 2021 (Creating a Comprehensive Regional Framework To Address the Causes of Migration, To Manage Migration Throughout North and Central America, and To Provide Safe and Orderly Processing of Asylum Seekers at the United States Border)

Executive Order 14011 of February 2, 2021 (Establishment of Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families)

Executive Order 14012 of February 2, 2021 (Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans)

Executive Order 14013 of February 4, 2021 (Rebuilding and Enhancing Programs To Resettle Refugees and Planning for the Impact of Climate Change on Migration)

Executive Order 13986 of January 20, 2021 (Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census)

Labor Management Relations

Executive Order 14003 of January 22, 2021 (Protecting the Federal Workforce)

Legislative and Regulatory

Executive Order 13992 of January 20, 2021 (Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation)

Other Non-L&E Topics

Executive Order 13987 of January 20, 2021 (Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government To Provide a Unified and Effective Response To Combat COVID-19 and To Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security)

Executive Order 13989 of January 20, 2021 (Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel)

Executive Order 14006 of January 26, 2021 (Reforming Our Incarceration System To Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities)

Executive Order 14007 of January 27, 2021 (President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology)

Executive Order 14008 of January 27, 2021 (Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad)

Executive Order 14009 of January 28, 2021 (Strengthening Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act)

Executive Order 14015 of February 14, 2021 (Establishment of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships)

Executive Order 14018 of February 24, 2021 (Revocation of Certain Presidential Actions)

Executive Order 14019 of March 7, 2021 (Promoting Access to Voting)

Executive Order 14022 of April 1, 2021 (Termination of Emergency With Respect to the International Criminal Court)

Executive Order 14023 of April 9, 2021 (Establishment of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States)

Executive Order 14027 of May 7, 2021 (Establishment of the Climate Change Support Office)

Executive Order 14029 of May 14, 2021 (Revocation of Certain Presidential Actions and Technical Amendment)

Executive Order 14030 of May 20, 2021 (Climate-Related Financial Risk)

Executive Order 14037 of August 5, 2021 (Strengthening American Leadership in Clean Cars and Trucks)

Executive Order 14044 of September 13, 2021 (Amending Executive Order 14007)

Executive Order 14045 of September 13, 2021 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics)

Executive Order 14052 of November 15, 2021 (Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act)

Executive Order 14057 of December 8, 2021 (Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability)

Executive Order 14060 of December 15, 2021 (Establishing the United States Council on Transnational Organized Crime)

Executive Order 14070 of April 5, 2022 (Continuing To Strengthen Americans' Access to Affordable, Quality Health Coverage)

Executive Order 14082 of September 12, 2022 (Implementation of the Energy and Infrastructure Provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022)

Executive Order 14084 of September 30, 2022 (Promoting the Arts, the Humanities, and Museum and Library Services)

Executive Order 14087 of October 14, 2022 (Lowering Prescription Drug Costs for Americans)

The Presidential Memorandum of March 13, 2023 (Withdrawal of Certain Areas off the United States Arctic Coast of the Outer Continental Shelf from Oil or Gas Leasing)

Executive Order 14115 of February 1, 2024 (Imposing Certain Sanctions on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank)

Executive Order 14134 of January 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Agriculture)

Executive Order 14135 of January 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Homeland Security)

Executive Order 14136 of January 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Justice)

Executive Order 14137 of January 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of the Treasury)

Executive Order 14138 of January 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Office of Management and Budget)

Executive Order 14139 of January 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Office of the National Cyber Director)

The Presidential Memorandum of January 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the Council on Environmental Quality to Act as Chairman)

The Presidential Memorandum of January 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to Act as Director)

The Presidential Memorandum of January 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the United States Agency for Global Media to Act as Chief Executive Officer)

The Presidential Memorandum of January 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the United States Agency for International Development to Act as Administrator)

The Presidential Memorandum of January 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the United States International Development Finance Corporation to Act as Chief Executive Officer)

The Presidential Memorandum of January 6, 2025 (Withdrawal of Certain Areas of the United States Outer Continental Shelf from Oil or Natural Gas Leasing)

The Presidential Memorandum of January 14, 2025 (Certification of Rescission of Cuba's Designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism)

The Presidential Memorandum of January 14, 2025 (Revocation of National Security Presidential Memorandum 5)

Executive Order 14143 of January 16, 2025 (Providing for the Appointment of Alumni of AmeriCorps to the Competitive Service)

