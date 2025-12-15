This Week From The Hill (December 7 – 13, 2025)

The Senate has scheduled a vote for December 11 on a Democratic proposal to extend the expiring enhanced Advance Premium Tax Credits ("APTCs") for three years. This vote is unlikely to have the support necessary to pass the Senate. Senate Republicans are working on an alternative proposal to bring up for a vote as well. On December 8, Senate Republicans Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions ("HELP") Committee, and Mike Crapo (R-ID), Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, released the Health Care Freedom for Patients Act (not yet numbered). The proposed legislation would create a new type of Health Savings Account ("HSA") linked to bronze or catastrophic plans on the Affordable Care Act ("ACA") exchanges. Eligible individuals would receive an annual federal contribution to the new HSAs as follows: adults with incomes up to 700% of the federal poverty level under age 50 would receive $1,000 per year, while those aged 50-64 would receive $1,500. The program would run for 2026 and 2027. A press release has further information. The above proposal from the chairmen of the Senate committees of jurisdiction comes as other lawmakers are also working quickly to arrive at a workable solution before the December 31 expiration of the enhanced APTCs. On December 8, Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Bernie Moreno (R-OH) unveiled their proposal to extend the APTCs for two years, apply income caps for eligibility, and eliminate zero-premium plans under the ACA. In the coming days, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is expected to introduce legislation that includes health provisions with broad support within the Republican caucus. And Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), the co-chair of the House's Problem Solvers Caucus, said he is also crafting a new bill with the White House's blessing that would extend the enhanced APTCs with reforms (e.g., income caps) and expand the use of HSAs. Rep. Fitzpatrick said he is "just trying to thread the needle to get to 218 and 60," the number of votes needed to pass in each chamber. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), a member of both the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions ("HELP") Committee, gave a lengthy radio interview on December 2 outlining Republican health priorities. He focused on "turn[ing] patients into consumers again" by funding HSAs and improving fee disclosure. He also expressed support for association health plans, ministry plans, and "some type of reinsurance pools."

