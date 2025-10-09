Monthly Roundup (September 2025)

- with readers working within the Transport and Utilities industries
We've rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don't have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.
IRS Issues Final
Regulations on Catch-Up Rule Changes
September 18, 2025
Third Circuit
Upholds PBGC Special Financial Assistance Regulations and Enforces an Employer's
Agreement Regarding Withdrawal Liability
September 18, 2025
ACIP Vaccine
Meeting – Implications for Plans and Issuers
September 23, 2025
DOL Issues
Lifetime Income Guidance for Default Investments
September 24, 2025
- A Noteworthy Top Hat Decision
- ACIP Meeting Scheduled to Discuss Vaccines
- Beware of DOL Cybersecurity Audits
- EBSA Brings Anti-ESG Message to the OECD
- Federal Judge Holds Arkansas' Pharmacy Reporting Law Is Not Preempted Under ERISA
- Final Catch-up Regulations Clarify No Double Dip on Super Catch-up and 110% Small Employer SIMPLE Plan/IRA Limit
- H&W Items on Treasury Regulatory Agenda
- H&W-Related Items on DOL's Regulatory Agenda
- Health and Human Services Regulatory Agenda
- Healthcare Issues Looming Large in Possible Government Shutdown
- HIPAA Lessons Learned from the Office of Civil Rights' Enforcement
- Maine's PFML Rules Deemed Constitutional and Legal
- New Bill to Promote ICHRAs
- New HHS Guidance on Catastrophic Plans
- OBBB Makes Paid Family and Medical Leave Credit More Attractive to Employers
- On the 51st Anniversary of ERISA
- Proposed Regs on Short-Term Limited Duration Insurance Expected in Summer 2026
- Senate Confirms Aronowitz to Lead DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration
- The Department of Labor Weighs In (Again) on Alternative Assets
- The High Price of Digital Apps
- The HIPAA Security Risk Assessment Made Easy
- Tobacco Surcharge Class Action Litigation Risks Continue
- Washington PFML– Changes for 2026
- Ways and Means Committee Urges Action on No Surprises Act Implementation
- White House Releases Report on Trump Accounts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.