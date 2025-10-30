Retention Bonuses Are Not "Wages" Under The Massachusetts Wage Act

Key Takeaways:

On October 22, 2025, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) ruled that retention bonuses conditioned on continued employment and good standing are not "wages" for purposes of the Massachusetts Wage Act (Wage Act).

Moving forward, employers should make clear that any retention bonus is in addition to regular pay and conditioned on specific milestones or contingencies.

In its October 22, 2025 decision in Carlos Nunez v. Syncsort Incorporated, SJC-13709 (2025), the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) ruled that retention bonuses conditioned on continued employment and good standing are not "wages" under the Massachusetts Wage Act. The ruling provides clarity to a familiar area of dispute between employees and employers in Massachusetts while also providing helpful guidance on how Massachusetts courts will view other types of compensation under the Wage Act.



In Nunez, the plaintiff and his employer entered into a retention bonus agreement under which his employer agreed to pay him a $15,000 bonus, payable in two equal installments, if he (i) remained employed through two specific dates – November 18, 2020, and February 18, 2021; (ii) stayed in good performance standing; and (iii) maintained his regular work schedule. Payment of the first installment payment was not in dispute. On February 18, 2021, the company terminated the plaintiff's employment as part of a reduction-in-force. Eight days later, the company paid the plaintiff for the second installment of his retention bonus. Thereafter, the plaintiff filed suit in Massachusetts District Court, claiming that his former employer had violated the Wage Act by failing to pay him the second retention bonus installment on his last day of employment. After cross-motions for summary judgement, the District Court found that the retention bonus at issue was not "wages" under the Wage Act, ruled for the company, and the Appellate Division affirmed the District Court's ruling.



On appeal, the SJC upheld summary judgement for the company, concluding that the Wage Act does not protect forms of compensation that are contingent on conditions beyond an employee's typical job performance. The Court found that retention bonuses, including the defendant company's bonus payments to the plaintiff, depend on additional contractual conditions and are more akin to discretionary stock programs, which the Court had found previously were not "wages" subject to the protections of the Wage Act. In finding the retention bonus was not "wages," the SJC rejected the plaintiff's contention that his second retention bonus installment became "wages" because he satisfied the contingencies, and thereby was due on his last day of employment.



The SJC's decision provides clarity to an area of the law that has been oft-litigated: when does a form of compensation become a "wage" subject to the Wage Act's protections? Because violations of the Wage Act come with treble damages awards and mandatory attorney fee-shifting, employees often seek to bring the form of compensation at issue within the statute's protections. Nunez makes clear, however, that forms of compensation that are subject to contingencies are not "wages," and therefore not subject to the Wage Act. With the Nunez decision in mind, employers should make clear that forms of compensation outside of an employee's regular salary are in addition to regular pay and are otherwise subject to contingencies that fall outside of an employee's typical job performance, such as identifying fixed retention dates, specifying conditions for earning the compensation, and specifying outcomes for the compensation upon different termination scenarios.