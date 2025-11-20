Shutdown's Over—IRS Wastes No Time Reminding You You're Still Not Saving Enough

Seyfarth Synopsis: The IRS is back to work and just announced the 2026 annual limits that will apply to tax-qualified retirement plans. But wait, there's more – a surprise increase in the inaugural FICA wage limit for purposes of the mandatory Roth catch-up requirement. Employers maintaining tax-qualified retirement plans will need to make sure their plans' administrative procedures are adjusted accordingly.

In Notice 2025-67, the IRS announced the various limits that apply to tax-qualified retirement plans in 2026. The "regular" contribution limit for employees who participate in 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will increase from $23,500 to $24,500 in 2026. The "catch-up" contribution limit for individuals who are or will be age 50 by the end of 2026 is increased from $7,500 to $8,000.

However, the "super" catch-up contribution limit for individuals aged 60 to 63 on December 31, 2026, remains $11,250. Some were expecting that limit to be indexed to 150% of the regular catch-up limit. However, the Internal Revenue Code provides that the limit is the greater of $10,000 or 150% of the 2024 catch-up limit (i.e., $7,500). As a result, the "super" catch-up contribution limit remains $11,250 for 2026, and the $11,250 limit may be indexed for inflation in future years.

These same limitations apply if you work for a governmental or tax-exempt employer and participate in a 403(b) plan.

Beginning in 2026, "high-earners" (i.e., those who earned more than a certain amount in FICA wages from their employer in the prior calendar year), must make catch-up contributions on a Roth basis. In a surprise move, the Notice increases the inaugural FICA wage limit threshold from $145,000 to $150,000, meaning that for the 2026 calendar year, the mandate will apply those making in excess of $150,000 in FICA tax wages in 2025. Many practitioners believed the limit would stay at the statutory starting point of $145,000 for the first year given the lack of any indication about a possible increase from the IRS, including in the recent final regulations.

The maximum that may be contributed to a defined contribution plan (e.g., 401(k) or 403(b) plan), inclusive of both employee and employer contributions, will increase from $70,000 to $72,000 in 2026. For individuals investing in individual retirement accounts (IRAs), the annual contribution limit will increase from $7,000 to $7,500 for 2026 (for those who are catch-up eligible, the limit will increase from $8,000 to $8,600 for 2026).

The Notice also includes several other notable retirement-related limitation changes for 2026. The maximum annual compensation that may be taken into account under a qualified retirement plan will increase from $350,000 to $360,000 for 2026. The dollar limitation on the annual benefit under a defined benefit plan will increase from $280,000 to $290,000, and the dollar limit used when defining a key employee in a top-heavy plan will increase from $230,000 to $235,000. The dollar limit used to determine a highly compensated employee remains $160,000.

Given the numerous changes, employers who sponsor a tax-qualified retirement plan should consider any necessary adjustments to plan administrative procedures and update their participant notices to ensure proper administration of the plan in 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.