Time Is Running Out: Tax-Free Student Loan Repayment Benefits Expire December 2025

A valuable pandemic-era benefit that's helped thousands of employees tackle student debt is set to disappear. Employers currently offering tax-free student loan repayment assistance through Section 127 educational assistance programs face a hard deadline: December 31, 2025.

Understanding the Current Benefit

Since the pandemic relief measures took effect, employers have been able to contribute up to $5,250 annually toward employee student loans without those payments counting as taxable income. This provision transformed traditional educational assistance programs, which typically covered tuition and course materials, into comprehensive debt relief tools. The benefit has proven popular with both employers seeking competitive advantages in talent acquisition and employees struggling under student loan burdens.

But this advantage comes with an expiration date. Without legislative action, any employer contributions toward student loans made after December 31, 2025, will be treated as ordinary taxable wages.

What Employers Need to Do Now

Organizations should take immediate action on several fronts:

Review and optimize program utilization. Assess how many employees are currently enrolled, how much of the annual $5,250 limit is being used, and whether budget remains to expand participation through year-end 2025.

Update communications. Notify employees of the end-date of this benefit.

Consider strategic alternatives. If student loan assistance has become central to your benefits strategy, start exploring backup plans now. Options include restructuring as a taxable benefit, shifting resources toward traditional tuition assistance (which continues under Section 127), or developing other education-focused programs.

Coordinate across departments. Benefits, HR, payroll, and legal teams should align on implementation details, ensuring systems can handle the transition smoothly.

The Bigger Picture

This sunset reflects the temporary nature of pandemic-era relief measures. While there's always a possibility Congress could extend or permanently authorize tax-free student loan repayments through employer programs, organizations and individuals should plan as if the current deadline will hold.

With less than two months remaining, the window is rapidly closing. Both employers and employees need to act immediately to extract maximum value from this benefit before it disappears. Those who move decisively now can still capture meaningful tax savings—but there's no time to waste.

The clock isn't just ticking. It's nearly at zero.

