ARTICLE
14 August 2025

White House Opens Door To Broader Inclusion Of Alternative Assets In Defined Contribution Retirement Plans

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
A hotly anticipated August 7, 2025, executive order, "Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors" ("EO"), aims to reduce regulatory barriers and significantly expand access...
United States Employment and HR
Michael P. Earley,Donald McGahn II,Laura E. Bader
+6 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

A hotly anticipated August 7, 2025, executive order, "Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors" ("EO"), aims to reduce regulatory barriers and significantly expand access to "alternative assets"—including private equity, real estate, digital assets, commodities, and infrastructure—for investors in 401(k) and other defined contribution plans ("DC Plans").

DOL Directed to Address Fiduciary Concerns and Litigation Risk

While the Employee Retirement Income Security Act ("ERISA") does not prohibit alternative assets in DC Plans, uncertainty around fiduciary duties and concomitant litigation risk has constrained inclusion of such assets on DC Plan investment platforms.

Citing barriers created by regulatory overreach and opportunistic lawsuits, the EO directs the Department of Labor ("DOL") to propose rules, regulations, or guidance within 180 days to ease these concerns and facilitate access to alternative assets by clarifying fiduciary duties in offering asset allocation funds including alternative assets to DC Plan participants. In particular, the DOL's efforts:

  • Must clarify appropriate fiduciary processes and reexamine existing guidance, including the DOL's December 21, 2021, Supplemental Private Equity Statement, and aim to identify criteria to prudently balance potentially higher expenses against projected returns and broader diversification;
  • May include appropriately calibrated safe harbors; and
  • Must be developed in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Secretary of the Treasury and other federal regulators as appropriate, including as to parallel regulatory changes.

The DOL is instructed to prioritize actions that may curb ERISA litigation that could otherwise constrain fiduciary best judgment.

Acting remarkably quickly, on August 12, 2025, the DOL rescinded the December 21, 2021, Supplemental Private Equity Statement, stating that it departed from the requirement to follow a neutral, principled-based approach to fiduciary investment decisions.

SEC to Consider Revising Investor Qualification Rules

SEC qualification requirements are a common concern for DC Plan fiduciaries considering alternative assets. The EO directs the SEC to consider, in consultation with the DOL, ways to facilitate such access, including potentially revising regulations and guidance relating to accredited investor and qualified purchaser status.

While the EO has long been anticipated, its practical impact will depend on the actions of the DOL, SEC, and other regulatory agencies over the coming months. We expect proposed rules, guidance, or safe harbors addressing the EO's stated goals by early 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael P. Earley
Michael P. Earley
Photo of Donald McGahn II
Donald McGahn II
Photo of Jayant W. Tambe
Jayant W. Tambe
Photo of Laura E. Bader
Laura E. Bader
Photo of Laura A. Bigler
Laura A. Bigler
Photo of Thomas M. Devaney
Thomas M. Devaney
Photo of Kevin Noble
Kevin Noble
Photo of Schuyler J. Schouten
Schuyler J. Schouten
Photo of Jack Leitner
Jack Leitner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More