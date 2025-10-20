ARTICLE
20 October 2025

EEOC Exclusive: Shutdown 101—What It Means, Who It Hits, And What's Next (Podcast)

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

In this episode of our EEOC Exclusive podcast series, Adam Dougherty (shareholder, Dallas) sits down with D'Ontae Sylvertooth (shareholder, Washington) and Sean Oliveira...
United States Employment and HR
Adam T. Dougherty,D’Ontae D. Sylvertooth, and Sean Oliveira
In this episode of our EEOC Exclusive podcast series, Adam Dougherty (shareholder, Dallas) sits down with D'Ontae Sylvertooth (shareholder, Washington) and Sean Oliveira (associate, St. Louis) to deliver a clear, timely breakdown of what a government shutdown means, why it happens, and how it affects everything from employers to federal workers to everyday services. The speakers unpack the politics and process behind funding standoffs, the real-world consequences for businesses, and what to watch in the days ahead.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

Authors
Adam T. Dougherty
D’Ontae D. Sylvertooth
Sean Oliveira
