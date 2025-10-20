Senate Bill 20: California Expands Worker Protections Against Silica Dust Exposure

On October 13, 2025, California's Governor signed Senate Bill (SB) 20, which amends the Labor Code to target occupational exposure to crystalline silica in the artificial stone fabrication industry, introducing new definitions, exposure controls, training, reporting, and enforcement mechanisms. Occupational silicosis is a lung disease caused by respirable dust containing crystalline silica, a mineral commonly found in engineered and natural stone materials used in products such as countertops. Workers risk inhaling hazardous levels of silica dust when performing high-exposure trigger tasks, including cutting, grinding, polishing, or cleaning up certain silica-containing materials.

In response to the increase in silicosis among artificial stone workers, the new law expands the definition of "serious injury or illness" to include silicosis and silica-related lung cancer. The new law bans the use of dry methods when engaged in high-exposure trigger tasks and requires employers to use wet methods to effectively suppress respirable crystalline silica dust when employees engage in such tasks. Beginning July 1, 2026, owners and operators of fabrication shops must ensure that employees engaged in these tasks receive appropriate training. Employers must also submit written annual attestations to the Division to confirm that the required training has been provided.

The State Department of Public Health (CDPH) must consider silicosis a serious illness and is required to report cases within three days to the Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), which will then initiate investigations as specified in the legislation. DOSH must also notify CDPH of artificial stone-related silicosis cases identified through its enforcement activities within five days and share exposure assessment results within 30 days of receipt.

CDPH is tasked with addressing silicosis risk exposure in fabrication shops by identifying businesses that conduct these high-exposure trigger activities, providing outreach and education about silicosis prevention and diagnosis, and offering technical assistance to local health jurisdictions involved in silicosis surveillance and prevention.

Employers who violate these requirements may face citations, orders prohibiting continued work, and civil penalties.

