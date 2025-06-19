Workplace Socializing May Change As Gen Z Employees Drink Less

Research shows that Gen Z employees, ages twenty-one to twenty-eight, are less likely to drink alcohol than previous generations, which may impact how they feel about work-related events that include drinking.

Quick Hits

Alcohol often plays a part in work-related socializing and networking.

Gen Z workers are less likely to drink alcohol than previous generations.

There are a number of possible strategies for employers to help nondrinkers feel included in social events.

Socializing with colleagues continues to be factor that boosts employee engagement, retention, and a sense of belonging. In many companies and industries, the work-related conferences, team bonding events, holiday celebrations, golf outings, and other meetings are often centered around alcohol. But for employees who don't drink at all, or drink very rarely, it may feel awkward to attend sober when everyone else seems to be a little tipsy.

In a quick survey during a recent Ogletree Deakins webinar, 63 percent of participants said there can be drinking at social events for their employees, while 29 percent said alcohol can be there, but it is not provided by the employer.

Gen Z workers seem to be much less interested than previous generations in happy hour get-togethers with colleagues and other events with alcohol. Their reasons for not drinking may include the cost, wanting to prioritize health and wellness, concerns over driving, or aligning with what others in their age cohort are doing.

A Gallup poll showed that the proportion of young adults (ages eighteen to thirty-four) who said they drink alcohol fell from 72 percent in 2003 to 62 percent in 2023. Likewise, for young adults, the average number of alcoholic drinks consumed per week dropped from 5.2 in 2003 to 3.6 in 2023. With these generational changes in the workforce, employers may find that traditional happy hours for team bonding are not as well-attended or well-received as they used to be.

Next Steps

Employers can consider taking these steps to foster a welcoming and inclusive workplace for Gen Z workers who don't drink:

When planning a work-related event or team-building activity, asking employees what they want to partake in.

If a work-related event has alcohol, providing nonalcoholic drink options.

Incorporating social activities, such as trivia contests or scavenger hunts, alongside events that have alcohol.

