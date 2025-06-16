Employment Tip Of The Month – June 2025

Q: If an employer chooses to use a severance agreement when terminating the employment of a non-executive employee, what concerns should the employer keep in mind?

A: Severance Agreements can be an extremely useful tool to help ease the transition at the end of employment and limit the former employer's risk moving forward. Whether you run a small team or manage human resources for a large company, keeping in mind certain "building blocks" will help craft an unambiguous and enforceable agreement. Severance agreements are done for legitimate business reasons to reduce the potential of discrimination or other employment claims.

Building Block No. 1: Offer Consideration

Do offer extra pay or continuation of benefits to give "consideration" in exchange for a release of claims included in the Severance Agreement. Additionally, include instructions for the departing employee to follow regarding any benefits they may be entitled to at the end of their employment.

Don't try to include unpaid wages, owed bonuses, or personal time off pay as part of the severance package. Several states and federal law require the employer to pay out accrued/vested bonuses and PTO at the end of employment.

Building Block No. 2: Reduce Risk

Do implement beneficial clauses, including but not limited to release of claims and a return of company property provision.

Don't make your non-disparagement and confidentiality clauses overly broad. Non-defamation clauses should be narrowly tailored, justified, and limited to defamatory statements about the employer. Confidentiality clauses should be limited to the terms of the settlement agreement, permit disclosure to attorneys or tax professionals for advice or in response to a lawful court order and governmental agencies for investigations, with a specific reference to the National Labor Relations Board. Additionally, do not include a provision releasing any of the departing employee's claims that cannot be released.

Building Block No. 3: Follow the Law

Do check to see if various state and federal laws apply, such as the Older Workers Benefits Protection Act for employees over the age of 40.

Don't take a "one-size-fits-all" approach to your Severance Agreements. It is important to check your specific jurisdiction to determine what employment laws and protections may be required in your state, as well as under federal law. Do not assume the same protections apply equally for all individuals, regardless of location.

Building Block No. 4: Consider an Arbitration Agreement

Do consider carefully whether to include an arbitration agreement within the Severance Agreement.

Don't include a unilateral arbitration clause. States have varying requirements with respect to the use of arbitration agreements in employment dispute settings. Some states require that the arbitration clause be mutual. Further, some employment claims, such as sexual harassment claims under Title VII, cannot be arbitrated.

Building Block No. 5: Stay Consistent with Previous Agreements

Do check to see if there are any other applicable contracts, nondisclosure provisions, or noncompete clauses applicable to the departing employee. Severance Agreements should be consistent with all employment policies and practices by the employer

Don't prepare a Severance Agreement inconsistent with previously signed agreements.

Building Block No. 6: Protect Yourself Down the Line

Do include provisions to protect your company from the potential impacts of the Severance Agreement, such as tax consequences, choice of law, severability, and enforcement of the agreement. Additionally, consider provisions governing the company's relationship with the departing employee moving forward if permitted in your jurisdiction, such as a "no-rehire" provision or a "neutral review" provision.

Don't ignore these provisions because they increase the length of the agreement.

While every Severance Agreement requires a case-by-case analysis to evaluate and determine what specific state and federal laws will be applicable to the departing employee under the circumstances, when taken together these building blocks help form a solid foundation for any Severance Agreement.

