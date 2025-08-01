Race Discrimination In Executive Roles: What C-Suite Professionals Need To Know

You've earned your seat at the table, but that doesn't mean you're treated equally. In New York's corporate world, race discrimination doesn't disappear at the executive level. It often becomes more subtle, more political, and more difficult to prove. Maybe you're repeatedly passed over for board appointments. Maybe your compensation package doesn't match your white peers'. Or maybe you've been excluded from key decisions, client pitches, or succession plans despite your results.

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, our experienced New York racial discrimination lawyers represent high-level professionals who are navigating precisely these challenges. If you're a C-suite executive dealing with workplace discrimination based on race, we're here to protect your rights and your future.

What Constitutes Race Discrimination for Executives? Race discrimination occurs when an individual is treated unfairly, denied opportunities, or subjected to harassment due to their race, ethnicity, or national origin. For C-level executives, it often shows up in ways that aren't always obvious—like: Unequal pay compared to white counterparts in similar roles

Stalled career progression, despite strong performance metrics

Tokenization—being included in leadership for optics but excluded from decision-making

Retaliation for raising DEI concerns or challenging unfair treatment

Derogatory comments or assumptions based on racial or cultural identity These actions violate not only professional standards but also state and federal laws. Legal Protections for C-Suite Professionals in New York Race discrimination is prohibited under multiple laws that protect employees at all levels, including executives: Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 The New York State Human Rights Law The New York City Human Rights Law These laws cover discrimination in hiring, promotions, compensation, discipline, contract terms, and terminations. They also protect executives from retaliation if they report or oppose discriminatory practices. If your employer has engaged in systemic bias or failed to take action after a complaint, you may have grounds for a legal claim. How Mizrahi Kroub LLP Fights for Executive Clients At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we understand that high-level discrimination cases require a sophisticated and discreet approach. We've represented senior executives across finance, healthcare, media, law, and tech—recovering substantial settlements and protecting reputations along the way. We'll work with you to: Evaluate your claim with clarity and confidentiality

Gather critical evidence from contracts, communications, and HR records

Negotiate severance or corrective action, if appropriate

Pursue litigation when necessary to hold employers accountable Our team brings over 50 years of combined experience, $1 billion+ recovered, and 5,000+ resolved cases to the table. We know what it takes to win—and we know how to protect your standing in a highly visible role. Personalized Legal Support for High-Level Professionals We tailor every strategy to your goals—whether you want to negotiate behind closed doors or go public and set precedent. Our attorneys understand what's at stake for executives: long-term earning potential, future board seats, industry reputation, and peace of mind.

