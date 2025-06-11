Title VII Lawsuit In Utah Federal District Court Challenges Employee's Firing After Making Online Posts

An in-house attorney recently sued his former employer in a Utah federal district court for discrimination and retaliation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, alleging he was unlawfully fired after posting social media remarks criticizing gender-affirming care for transgender people and opposing a Utah nonprofit organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

Quick Hits

A former employee in Utah recently brought a federal lawsuit, claiming he was fired for criticizing on social media a LGBTQ+ rights nonprofit that partnered with his employer.

The gay Christian employee is alleging sex, sexual orientation, and religious discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The case is in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah.

On May 22, 2025, a former employee for a Utah-based software company sued the company for discrimination and retaliation after he was fired a few months after he posted comments on social media criticizing gender-affirming care for transgender people and critical of Equality Utah's policy positions. Equality Utah is a local nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ rights.

The plaintiff, a gay Christian man, worked as in-house counsel. He alleged the software company discriminated against him based on his religion, sex, and sexual orientation, and retaliated against him for invoking nondiscrimination protections.

In February 2023, the plaintiff posted remarks on his social media account opposing Equality Utah's positions regarding gender-affirming care for transgender children. The software company had earned a business equality leader certification from Equality Utah and partnered with the organization for trainings on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). A leader at Equality Utah complained several times to the plaintiff's employer about his social media comments on the plaintiff's personal social media account and his account as president of the Utah Log Cabin Republicans.

In October 2023, the company fired the plaintiff, citing poor performance.

The plaintiff's federal complaint alleges sex discrimination and religious discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, but did not assert a claim under Utah's Antidiscrimination Act.

Utah's Antidiscrimination Act prohibits Utah employers from taking adverse employment action against employees for "lawful expression or expressive activity outside of the workplace regarding the [employee's] religious, political, or personal convictions, including convictions about marriage, family, or sexuality, unless the expression or expressive activity is in direct conflict with the essential business-related interests of the employer." The state law permits workers to express "religious or moral beliefs and commitments in the workplace in a reasonable, non-disruptive, and non-harassing way."

The case raises questions about what employers can include in their social media policies and how such policies may be enforced. While the free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution do not give private employees free rein to say whatever they want on their personal social media accounts, other laws such as Title VII and their state law equivalents may provide protection. In some circumstances, employers may lawfully discipline or fire employees for disparaging the employer or using offensive language on social media, particularly if the post includes references to the company name or logo.

But at the same time, under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), private employees have the right to discuss wages and the terms and conditions of employment, which may include religious discrimination or sex discrimination in the workplace. This case is also a good reminder that even within a protected category, there may be conflict in viewpoints, and employers may want to be prepared to respond to such disagreements.

Next Steps

Employers may want to develop and distribute to employees a well-crafted social media policy that respects employees' legal rights, including protections under state and federal law, and that also maintains workplace standards and protects business interests.

Employers that are developing or updating their social media policies may want to consider the following key principles and tips:

Including in the written policy specific examples of acceptable and unacceptable commentary and conduct.

Making it clear that employees must not use the company's name, branding, or position themselves as speaking on behalf of the company without authorization.

Applying and enforcing the social media policy consistently with all employees in order to prevent claims of discrimination or retaliation.

Periodically reminding employees and managers about the social media policy.

Training supervisors and managers about what constitutes protected activity under the NLRA.

In Utah, taking care not to take adverse action against employees for lawful expression outside the workplace involving religious, political, or personal convictions, including matters such as marriage, family, or sexuality, unless the expression directly conflicts with the employer's essential, business-related interests.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.