EEOC Guidance On DEI/DEI Executive Orders (Video)

Employment attorney Marc Engel discusses new DEI orders issued by the current administration and addresses some of the takeaways from those orders during Lerch, Early & Brewer's Spring Cleaning Webinar on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

You can watch the full session below.

Check out the related article here: https://www.lerchearly.com/news/what-employers-need-to-know-about-the-new-eeoc-guidance-regarding-dei-related-discrimination/

