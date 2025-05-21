ARTICLE
21 May 2025

BREAKING NEWS: EEO-1 Data Collection Opens

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Laura A. Mitchell

As projected, the 2024 EEO-1 Data Collection is officially open. The deadline to file the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 report is Tuesday, June 24, 2025. EEOC notes in its announcement that

[a]s part of the EEOC's efforts to identify continued cost savings for the American public, there will be a shorter collection period during which filers may submit their 2024 reports. The collection period will not extend beyond the Tuesday, June 24, 2025 "Published Due Date" deadline.

The announcement also notes "all communications sent to filers will be electronic. No notifications about the 2024 collection will be sent to filers via postal mail." In past years, EEOC has sent paper notices of non-compliance following closure of the collection period.

In addition to the announcement, EEOC also posted a message from Acting EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas. Acting Chair Lucas reminds filers of their "obligations under Title VII not to take any employment actions based on, or motivated in whole or in part by, an employee's race, sex, or other protected characteristics." She reiterates

[t]here is no "diversity" exception to Title VII's requirements.

Her message also relays the recent Executive Order directive to agencies to deprioritize "disparate impact" enforcement noting "[t]he EEOC is an executive branch agency, not an independent agency. We will fully and robustly comply with this and all Executive Orders. Under my leadership, the EEOC will prioritize remedying intentional discrimination claims."

In closing, Acting Director Lucas again reminds filers they "must not use the information collected and reported in your organization's EEO-1 Component 1 report to justify treating employees differently based on their race, sex, or other protected characteristic" and notes the "EEOC remains committed to helping employers comply with their obligations under federal employment antidiscrimination laws."

Authors
Photo of Laura A. Mitchell
Laura A. Mitchell
