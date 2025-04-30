Federal Lawsuit And Tri-Agency Report Shake Up Mental Health Parity

Seyfarth Synopsis: On January 17, 2025, the U.S. Departments of Treasury, Labor and Health and Human Services (the "Agencies") released its annual report to Congress assessing compliance with statutory mental health parity requirements under the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act ("MHPAEA"). On the same day, a federal lawsuit was filed against the Agencies challenging the recently published final rule governing MHPAEA compliance (the "Final Rule").

Each year since the passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Agencies have published a report to Congress detailing widespread noncompliance with the MHPAEA rules governing non-quantitative treatment limitations ("NQTLs"), providing examples of problematic NQTLs, and outlining related corrective actions enforced by the Agencies. This year was no different. In January, the Agencies' annual report to Congress identified common NQTLs and how to address them, focusing primarily on certain key priority areas such as mental health and substance use disorder benefit exclusions, prior authorization requirements, and network composition issues. For example:

Network Adequacy and Composition . A plan's participant usage of out-of-network mental health/substance use disorder benefits was significantly higher than participant usage of out-of-network medical/surgical benefits, triggering additional investigation. The DOL reviewed standards used to measure access to providers, how the plan assessed network adequacy, the plan's network provider reimbursement levels, and how the plan historically addressed network inadequacies. The plan committed to ensuring more comparable access and taking significant steps toward actively monitoring network composition and resolving any disparities/gaps by providing live support to help participants find in-network providers, paying for out-of-network care when in-network is not available, targeted provider recruitment, measuring progress to close gaps, expanding telehealth, expanding supplemental networks, and regularly soliciting proposals from various networks.

These examples highlighted in the report to Congress reflects the Agencies' current enforcement priorities under MHPAEA. Additionally, one theme throughout the report was the Agencies' frustration with plans' and issuers' inability to explain or draw conclusions showing how they comply with the requirements under MHPAEA, particularly relating to network adequacy and composition.

A New Challenge to the Mental Health Parity Final Rule

Almost simultaneously, the ERISA Industry Committee initiated a legal challenge against the MHPAEA Final Rule issued in September 2024 (and outlined in this prior alert). The complaint seeks to invalidate certain provisions in the Final Rule, arguing that the requirements create a benefit mandate, pose unreasonable and unnecessary burdens on plans and fiduciaries, exceed regulatory authority (relying on Loper Bright), and are generally vague and arbitrary. The lawsuit specifically challenges the following provisions of the Final Rule:

The requirement to provide "meaningful benefits" for a mental health/substance use disorder condition in all classifications in which medical/surgical benefits are provided.

Evaluation of a plan's compliance with MHPAEA on the basis of a "material difference in access."

The requirement for a plan fiduciary to execute a "fiduciary certification," certifying that the fiduciaries hired a qualified service provider to perform and document the comparative analysis.

The written comparative analysis requirements.

Key Takeaways for Employers

Given that the rules are currently in effect, employers should continue to work towards compliance with the requirements under MHPAEA and relevant rules despite the developing new legal challenge and the change in administrations. The case will take time to reach resolution, and the slew of executive orders from the administration have not yet included any pronouncements on enforcement of MHPAEA.

In the meantime, the NQTLs and corrective actions identified in the report to Congress can be instructive to plan sponsors as they work through identifying their own NQTLs under each plan design. The report has real life examples of potentially problematic limits and how to resolve them.

Of course, Seyfarth will closely monitor legal developments that may impact compliance requirements, including the federal lawsuit challenging the Final Rule and the recent change in administration, and will provide meaningful updates as they become available.

Originally published 13 February 2025.

