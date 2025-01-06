Colorado Announces Minimum Wage Increases For 2025

Starting in 2025, Colorado's state minimum wage, which is adjusted for inflation, will increase from $14.42 to $14.81 per hour. For tipped workers, the minimum wage will continue to be $3.02 less than the standard minimum wage. This means the minimum wage for tipped workers will be $11.79 per hour in 2025. It is important to note that some jurisdictions within Colorado have higher local minimum wage rates. Below is a breakdown of the new wages effective January 1, 2025.
|Jurisdiction
|Applies to
|Minimum Wage Rate per Hour
|Boulder (city)
|All employees
|$15.57 or $12.55 with tips
|Boulder County (unincorporated areas)
|All employees within the unincorporated parts of Boulder County. Does not include the city of Boulder.
|$16.57 or $13.55 with tips
|Denver (city/county)
|All employees
|$18.81 or $15.79 with tips
|Edgewater (city)
|All employees
|$16.52 or $13.50 with tips
Employers with questions about the minimum wage should contact experienced counsel.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.