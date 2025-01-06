ARTICLE
6 January 2025

Colorado Announces Minimum Wage Increases For 2025

Jill L. Ripke and Neela Brocato

Starting in 2025, Colorado's state minimum wage, which is adjusted for inflation, will increase from $14.42 to $14.81 per hour. For tipped workers, the minimum wage will continue to be $3.02 less than the standard minimum wage. This means the minimum wage for tipped workers will be $11.79 per hour in 2025. It is important to note that some jurisdictions within Colorado have higher local minimum wage rates. Below is a breakdown of the new wages effective January 1, 2025.

Jurisdiction Applies to Minimum Wage Rate per Hour
Boulder (city) All employees $15.57 or $12.55 with tips
Boulder County (unincorporated areas) All employees within the unincorporated parts of Boulder County. Does not include the city of Boulder. $16.57 or $13.55 with tips
Denver (city/county) All employees $18.81 or $15.79 with tips
Edgewater (city) All employees $16.52 or $13.50 with tips

Employers with questions about the minimum wage should contact experienced counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

